Introduction to DNA Replication quiz #3 Flashcards

Why is DNA replication said to be “semi-conservative”?
DNA replication is said to be semi-conservative because each new DNA molecule consists of one original strand and one newly synthesized strand.
What does DNA ligase do?
DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand by forming covalent bonds between DNA segments.
Which enzyme breaks the hydrogen bonds during replication?
Helicase breaks the hydrogen bonds between the DNA strands during replication.
Which of the following statements correctly describes the timing of DNA synthesis? A) DNA synthesis occurs during mitosis. B) DNA synthesis occurs during the G1 phase. C) DNA synthesis occurs during the S phase. D) DNA synthesis occurs during the G2 phase.
C) DNA synthesis occurs during the S phase.
Which of these is not required for DNA replication? A) DNA polymerase B) RNA primer C) Helicase D) Ribosome
D) Ribosome
Which of the following components is required for DNA replication? A) DNA polymerase B) Ribosome C) tRNA D) mRNA
A) DNA polymerase
What rule is used to join the free nucleotides to the exposed bases of the DNA?
The complementary base pairing rule is used, where adenine pairs with thymine and cytosine pairs with guanine.
Once the chromosome is duplicated, what happens next?
Once the chromosome is duplicated, the cell can proceed to mitosis or meiosis, where the chromosomes are segregated into daughter cells.
Which of the following are differences between prokaryotic and eukaryotic DNA replication? A) Number of origins of replication B) Location of replication C) Speed of replication D) All of the above
D) All of the above
DNA replicates by which of the following models? A) Conservative B) Dispersive C) Semiconservative D) None of the above
C) Semiconservative
Which of the following are similarities between prokaryotic and eukaryotic DNA replication? A) Both use DNA polymerase B) Both have multiple origins of replication C) Both occur in the nucleus D) Both are semiconservative
A) Both use DNA polymerase and D) Both are semiconservative
What are some basic differences in prokaryotic and eukaryotic replication?
Prokaryotic replication occurs in the cytoplasm with a single origin of replication, while eukaryotic replication occurs in the nucleus with multiple origins of replication.
Where does DNA replication take place?
DNA replication takes place in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells and in the cytoplasm of prokaryotic cells.
What are the major enzymes of DNA replication?
The major enzymes of DNA replication include helicase, DNA polymerase, primase, and DNA ligase.
During DNA replication, what role do single-strand binding proteins play?
Single-strand binding proteins stabilize the unwound DNA strands and prevent them from re-annealing.
Which of the following is part of the elongation step of DNA synthesis? A) Unwinding of DNA B) Primer synthesis C) Addition of nucleotides D) Termination of replication
C) Addition of nucleotides
Which statement about DNA replication are true for prokaryotes? A) It occurs in the nucleus. B) It has multiple origins of replication. C) It is bidirectional. D) It does not require enzymes.
C) It is bidirectional.
Which origins of replication are more sequence-specific?
Prokaryotic origins of replication are more sequence-specific compared to eukaryotic origins.
Which of the following statements best explains the mechanism for DNA replication? A) DNA replication is conservative. B) DNA replication is dispersive. C) DNA replication is semiconservative. D) DNA replication does not require a template.
C) DNA replication is semiconservative.
Which of the following must happen first in order for DNA replication to occur? A) DNA ligase activity B) Primer synthesis C) DNA unwinding D) Nucleotide addition
C) DNA unwinding
Which of the following statements about DNA replication is false? A) DNA replication is semiconservative. B) DNA polymerase synthesizes DNA in the 5' to 3' direction. C) DNA replication occurs in the cytoplasm of eukaryotes. D) Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix.
C) DNA replication occurs in the cytoplasm of eukaryotes.
What is the first step in eukaryotic DNA replication?
The first step is the unwinding of the DNA double helix at multiple origins of replication.
In DNA recombination, what occurs?
In DNA recombination, genetic material is exchanged between different DNA molecules, leading to genetic diversity.
Which of these are involved in the unwinding of DNA during replication? A) Helicase B) DNA polymerase C) Primase D) Ribosome
A) Helicase
Why does DNA form multiple origins of replication along the chromosome?
Multiple origins of replication allow for faster and more efficient replication of large eukaryotic genomes.
Which of the following is not true about DNA replication? A) It is semiconservative. B) It requires RNA primers. C) It occurs in the cytoplasm of eukaryotes. D) It involves DNA polymerase.