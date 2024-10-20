Introduction to DNA Replication quiz #4 Flashcards

Which of the following statements describes processes that occur during DNA replication? A) DNA unwinding B) RNA transcription C) Protein synthesis D) Cell division
A) DNA unwinding
Which enzyme is responsible for unwinding the double helix during DNA replication?
Helicase is responsible for unwinding the double helix during DNA replication.
What would happen if a cell divides before DNA replication is completed?
If a cell divides before DNA replication is completed, it may result in daughter cells with incomplete or damaged genetic information.
Which enzyme unwinds the double helix?
Helicase unwinds the double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between the base pairs.
Why is DNA replication called “semi-conservative”?
DNA replication is called semi-conservative because each new DNA molecule consists of one original strand and one newly synthesized strand.
Which of the following is not a true statement comparing prokaryotic and eukaryotic DNA replication? A) Both have multiple origins of replication. B) Both use DNA polymerase. C) Both are semiconservative. D) Both require helicase.
A) Both have multiple origins of replication.
How are Okazaki fragments synthesized?
Okazaki fragments are synthesized on the lagging strand in short segments, which are later joined by DNA ligase.
Why would it be important to replicate DNA before a cell divides in mitosis or meiosis?
Replicating DNA before cell division ensures that each daughter cell receives a complete set of genetic information.
Which of the following statements about origins of replication is correct? A) Prokaryotes have multiple origins. B) Eukaryotes have a single origin. C) Eukaryotes have multiple origins. D) Prokaryotes have no origins.
C) Eukaryotes have multiple origins.
Based on the following replication bubble, what can be inferred about DNA replication?
DNA replication occurs bidirectionally from the origin of replication, forming a replication bubble.
Which type of cell has chromosomes with multiple origins of replication?
Eukaryotic cells have chromosomes with multiple origins of replication.
What is the structural feature that allows DNA to replicate?
The double helix structure and complementary base pairing allow DNA to replicate.
How does DNA replication differ between eukaryotes and prokaryotes?
Eukaryotic replication occurs in the nucleus with multiple origins, while prokaryotic replication occurs in the cytoplasm with a single origin.
Where does DNA replication occur in eukaryotic cells?
DNA replication occurs in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.
What does it mean that DNA replication is semiconservative?
It means that each new DNA molecule consists of one original strand and one newly synthesized strand.
What enzyme unzips DNA?
Helicase unzips DNA by breaking hydrogen bonds between the base pairs.
Where does DNA replication take place in a eukaryotic cell?
DNA replication takes place in the nucleus of a eukaryotic cell.
What occurs during DNA replication?
During DNA replication, the DNA double helix is unwound, and each strand serves as a template for the synthesis of a new complementary strand.
Semiconservative replication involves a template. What is the template?
The template is the original DNA strand, which guides the synthesis of the new complementary strand.
Which enzyme functions to prevent supercoiling of the DNA molecule during replication?
Topoisomerase functions to prevent supercoiling by cutting and rejoining the DNA strands.
DNA replication results in two DNA molecules. What is true about each of the two new DNA molecules?
Each new DNA molecule consists of one original strand and one newly synthesized strand.
How is bacterial DNA replication different from eukaryotic DNA replication?
Bacterial DNA replication occurs in the cytoplasm with a single origin, while eukaryotic replication occurs in the nucleus with multiple origins.
What would happen if eukaryotic cells did not go through licensing in the process of replication?
Without licensing, eukaryotic cells might replicate their DNA multiple times in one cell cycle, leading to genomic instability.
During which phase does DNA replication occur? A) Mitosis B) G2 phase C) G1 phase D) S phase
D) S phase
Which of the following statements concerning DNA replication is/are true? A) It is semiconservative. B) It requires RNA primers. C) It occurs in the cytoplasm of eukaryotes. D) Both A and B
D) Both A and B
What is the function of primase?
Primase synthesizes RNA primers that provide a starting point for DNA polymerase to begin DNA synthesis.
During replication, what role does DNA polymerase play?
DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand.
What are helicase enzymes responsible for in DNA replication?
Helicase enzymes are responsible for unwinding the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between the base pairs.
How is each new molecule of DNA related to the original molecule?
Each new DNA molecule is identical to the original, with one original strand and one newly synthesized strand.
What is the role of single-strand binding proteins during DNA replication?
Single-strand binding proteins stabilize the unwound DNA strands and prevent them from re-annealing.
What is the function of the enzyme primase in DNA replication?
Primase synthesizes RNA primers that provide a starting point for DNA polymerase to begin DNA synthesis.
Where does replication occur in eukaryotic cells?
Replication occurs in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.
Which enzyme unzips the DNA at the beginning of replication?
Helicase unzips the DNA at the beginning of replication by breaking hydrogen bonds.
What describes the product of DNA replication?
The product of DNA replication is two identical DNA molecules, each with one original and one new strand.
What enzyme unwinds or unzips the parent strand?
Helicase unwinds or unzips the parent strand by breaking hydrogen bonds.
Which of the following statements best explains the role of enzyme 1 in the DNA replication process? A) It synthesizes RNA primers. B) It unwinds the DNA double helix. C) It joins Okazaki fragments. D) It relieves supercoiling.
B) It unwinds the DNA double helix.
Which is the process of copying a DNA molecule to make another DNA molecule?
The process is called DNA replication.
How many chromatids will a cell contain after DNA replication?
After DNA replication, a cell will contain twice the number of chromatids as there are chromosomes.
How does DNA replication compare between prokaryotes and eukaryotes?
Prokaryotic replication occurs in the cytoplasm with a single origin, while eukaryotic replication occurs in the nucleus with multiple origins.
PCR and cellular DNA replication share which of the following characteristics? A) Both require DNA polymerase. B) Both occur in the nucleus. C) Both are semiconservative. D) Both require RNA primers.
A) Both require DNA polymerase and C) Both are semiconservative.