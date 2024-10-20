Introduction to DNA Replication quiz #5 Flashcards
Introduction to DNA Replication quiz #5
Why is DNA replication considered “semi-conservative”?
DNA replication is considered semi-conservative because each new DNA molecule consists of one original strand and one newly synthesized strand.
Why is DNA replication necessary?
DNA replication is necessary to ensure that each daughter cell receives a complete set of genetic information during cell division.
What is the complementary DNA sequence for the DNA strand shown in the figure below?
The complementary DNA sequence is determined by pairing adenine with thymine and cytosine with guanine.
What does helicase do?
Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between the base pairs.
Which molecules participate in DNA replication?
Molecules that participate in DNA replication include DNA polymerase, helicase, primase, and single-strand binding proteins.
Which molecules are needed to cut and copy segments of DNA?
Enzymes like restriction endonucleases cut DNA, while DNA polymerase copies DNA segments.
Which of the following is not a protein involved in DNA replication? A) Helicase B) DNA polymerase C) Ribosome D) Primase
C) Ribosome
What must be transmitted to new DNA strands during replication to maintain genetic information?
The sequence of nucleotides must be accurately transmitted to maintain genetic information.
Which of the following statements about DNA replication is not correct? A) It is semiconservative. B) It requires RNA primers. C) It occurs in the cytoplasm of eukaryotes. D) It involves DNA polymerase.
C) It occurs in the cytoplasm of eukaryotes.
During DNA replication, what role does DNA polymerase play?
DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand.
Which role does the enzyme helicase play in DNA replication?
Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between the base pairs.
What is the role of the parent strand in semiconservative DNA replication?
The parent strand serves as a template for the synthesis of a new complementary strand.
How is bacterial DNA replication similar to eukaryotic DNA replication?
Both bacterial and eukaryotic DNA replication are semiconservative and require similar enzymes like DNA polymerase and helicase.
Which of the following is true about DNA replication? A) It is conservative. B) It is semiconservative. C) It does not require enzymes. D) It occurs in the cytoplasm of eukaryotes.
B) It is semiconservative.
Which one of the following is needed to synthesize a new strand of DNA? A) Ribosome B) DNA polymerase C) tRNA D) mRNA
B) DNA polymerase
What is the function of the enzyme primase during DNA replication?
Primase synthesizes RNA primers that provide a starting point for DNA polymerase to begin DNA synthesis.
Where does helicase begin to unzip the DNA?
Helicase begins to unzip the DNA at the origin of replication.
The synthesis of a new strand of DNA begins with which of the following? A) DNA ligase activity B) Primer synthesis C) DNA unwinding D) Nucleotide addition
B) Primer synthesis
What is the semiconservative model of replication?
The semiconservative model of replication states that each new DNA molecule consists of one original strand and one newly synthesized strand.
What is the result of DNA ligase's action?
DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand by forming covalent bonds between DNA segments.
What do we condense DNA into before replication?
Before replication, DNA is not condensed; it is unwound to allow access for replication machinery.
What is the role of primase in DNA replication?
Primase synthesizes RNA primers that provide a starting point for DNA polymerase to begin DNA synthesis.
Which of the following terms accurately describes the replication of DNA in vivo? A) Conservative B) Dispersive C) Semiconservative D) None of the above
C) Semiconservative
What is helicase's job?
Helicase's job is to unwind the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between the base pairs.
What is a replisome?
A replisome is a complex of enzymes and proteins that work together to carry out DNA replication.
What is one difference between DNA replication in bacteria versus eukaryotes?
One difference is that bacteria have a single origin of replication, while eukaryotes have multiple origins.
Replication in prokaryotes differs from replication in eukaryotes for which of these reasons? A) Location of replication B) Number of origins C) Speed of replication D) All of the above
D) All of the above
After DNA replication is completed, what is the result?
After DNA replication is completed, two identical DNA molecules are formed, each with one original and one new strand.
What is the function of the enzyme ligase during DNA replication?
DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand by forming covalent bonds between DNA segments.
Why is DNA replication described as semiconservative?
DNA replication is described as semiconservative because each new DNA molecule consists of one original strand and one newly synthesized strand.
What phase of interphase is DNA replicated?
DNA is replicated during the S phase of interphase.
How are the chromosome copies distributed during cell division?
Chromosome copies are distributed equally to daughter cells during mitosis or meiosis.
Which statement is true regarding chromosome replication in eukaryotes? A) It occurs in the cytoplasm. B) It is semiconservative. C) It does not require enzymes. D) It occurs during mitosis.
B) It is semiconservative.
Which of the following statements is true of DNA synthesis? A) It occurs in the 3' to 5' direction. B) It requires a primer. C) It does not require enzymes. D) It occurs in the cytoplasm of eukaryotes.
B) It requires a primer.
Which process begins with the replication of DNA in the nucleus of a cell?
The process of cell division, including mitosis or meiosis, begins with the replication of DNA.
What DNA sequences are required for the replication and segregation of eukaryotic chromosomes?
Origins of replication, centromeres, and telomeres are required for replication and segregation of eukaryotic chromosomes.
How are DNA replication and PCR related?
Both DNA replication and PCR involve the synthesis of new DNA strands using a template strand and DNA polymerase.
How is genetic information preserved during the copying of DNA?
Genetic information is preserved through complementary base pairing and the proofreading ability of DNA polymerase.
Which enzyme unzips and unwinds the two DNA strands away from each other?
Helicase unzips and unwinds the two DNA strands by breaking hydrogen bonds.
Why is DNA replication important to the growth and development of a multi-cellular organism?
DNA replication is important because it ensures that each new cell receives a complete set of genetic information, necessary for growth and development.