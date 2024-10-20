Introduction to DNA Replication quiz #6 Flashcards

DNA replication is called semiconservative because each new DNA molecule consists of one original strand and one newly synthesized strand.
DNA replication occurs during which phase of the cell cycle?
DNA replication occurs during the S phase of the cell cycle.
In which phase does the cell replicate its DNA?
The cell replicates its DNA during the S phase of the cell cycle.
Why does a DNA strand grow only in the 5' to 3' direction?
A DNA strand grows only in the 5' to 3' direction because DNA polymerase can only add nucleotides to the 3' end of the growing strand.
Which statement is not true about DNA replication in prokaryotes? A) It is semiconservative. B) It occurs in the nucleus. C) It requires a single origin of replication. D) It is bidirectional.
B) It occurs in the nucleus.
Why must primase be used before DNA polymerase when replicating DNA?
Primase must be used to synthesize an RNA primer, providing a starting point for DNA polymerase to begin DNA synthesis.
Which of the following prevents unwound DNA from zipping up into a double-stranded DNA molecule? A) DNA polymerase B) Helicase C) Single-strand binding proteins D) Ligase
C) Single-strand binding proteins
Why is DNA synthesis expected to be more complex in eukaryotes than in bacteria?
DNA synthesis is more complex in eukaryotes due to larger genome size, multiple origins of replication, and the presence of chromatin.
What enzyme is responsible for unwinding the DNA to initiate replication?
Helicase is responsible for unwinding the DNA to initiate replication.
Why do eukaryotic cells have multiple origins of replication? Multiple choice question. A) To increase replication speed B) To reduce replication errors C) To allow replication in the cytoplasm D) To prevent DNA damage
A) To increase replication speed
Which molecule is responsible for separating double-stranded DNA into single strands?
Helicase is responsible for separating double-stranded DNA into single strands.
Which of the following statements about the process of DNA replication is false? A) It is semiconservative. B) It requires RNA primers. C) It occurs in the cytoplasm of eukaryotes. D) It involves DNA polymerase.
C) It occurs in the cytoplasm of eukaryotes.
Which of the following statements applies to the semiconservative nature of DNA replication? A) Each new DNA molecule is identical to the original. B) Each new DNA molecule contains two new strands. C) Each new DNA molecule contains one original and one new strand. D) Each new DNA molecule is completely new.
C) Each new DNA molecule contains one original and one new strand.
What role does the enzyme helicase play in DNA replication?
Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between the base pairs.
In a chromosome, what is the role of the centromere during replication?
The centromere helps in the proper segregation of sister chromatids during cell division.
What role do enzymes called helicases play in DNA replication?
Helicases unwind the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between the base pairs.
What is the role of primase in the replication of DNA?
Primase synthesizes RNA primers that provide a starting point for DNA polymerase to begin DNA synthesis.
To which part of a DNA molecule are nucleotides added?
Nucleotides are added to the 3' end of the growing DNA strand.
What is the role of the enzyme primase in DNA replication?
Primase synthesizes RNA primers that provide a starting point for DNA polymerase to begin DNA synthesis.
Which of the following helps explain the remarkably high fidelity for DNA replication? A) Complementary base pairing B) Proofreading by DNA polymerase C) Use of RNA primers D) Both A and B
D) Both A and B
Which of the following enzymes can unwind the DNA double helix? A) DNA polymerase B) Helicase C) Ligase D) Primase
B) Helicase
Which enzyme is not involved in DNA replication? A) Helicase B) DNA polymerase C) Ribosome D) Primase
C) Ribosome
Which of the following separates the DNA strands during replication? A) DNA polymerase B) Helicase C) Ligase D) Primase
B) Helicase
Which three of the following are true of a helicase? A) It unwinds DNA B) It synthesizes RNA primers C) It breaks hydrogen bonds D) It joins Okazaki fragments
A) It unwinds DNA and C) It breaks hydrogen bonds
What enzyme unwinds DNA to separate the strands for DNA replication?
Helicase unwinds DNA to separate the strands for DNA replication.
Which of the following describe the origin of replication? A) It is a specific DNA sequence B) It is where replication begins C) It is found only in prokaryotes D) Both A and B
D) Both A and B
In which phase of the cell cycle is genetic material (DNA) replicated/duplicated?
Genetic material (DNA) is replicated/duplicated during the S phase of the cell cycle.
What is the role of DNA helicase during DNA replication?
DNA helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between the base pairs.
Which of the following describes a function of DNA helicase? A) Synthesizes RNA primers B) Unwinds the DNA double helix C) Joins Okazaki fragments D) Relieves supercoiling
B) Unwinds the DNA double helix
The DNA sequence 5' ATGCATGC 3' will pair with which of the following DNA strands? A) 5' TACGTACG 3' B) 3' TACGTACG 5' C) 5' GCATGCAT 3' D) 3' GCATGCAT 5'
B) 3' TACGTACG 5'
Which of the following statement is not correct about DNA replication? A) It is semiconservative. B) It requires RNA primers. C) It occurs in the cytoplasm of eukaryotes. D) It involves DNA polymerase.
C) It occurs in the cytoplasm of eukaryotes.
Why is there a problem replicating the ends of linear DNA?
There is a problem replicating the ends of linear DNA because DNA polymerase cannot fully replicate the 3' ends, leading to telomere shortening.
What is the main function of DNA helicase in DNA replication?
The main function of DNA helicase is to unwind the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between the base pairs.
When does DNA have to be unwound?
DNA has to be unwound during replication and transcription to allow access to the genetic information.
How does DNA synthesis occur?
DNA synthesis occurs by adding nucleotides to the 3' end of a growing DNA strand, using a template strand for guidance.
What is the role of the helicase enzyme in DNA replication?
The role of helicase in DNA replication is to unwind the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between the base pairs.
During DNA replication, what is the role of DNA polymerase?
During DNA replication, DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand.
Which is true regarding semiconservative DNA replication? A) Each new DNA molecule contains two new strands. B) Each new DNA molecule contains one original and one new strand. C) Each new DNA molecule is completely new. D) Each new DNA molecule is identical to the original.
B) Each new DNA molecule contains one original and one new strand.
Which is true regarding DNA semiconservative replication? A) Each new DNA molecule contains two new strands. B) Each new DNA molecule contains one original and one new strand. C) Each new DNA molecule is completely new. D) Each new DNA molecule is identical to the original.
B) Each new DNA molecule contains one original and one new strand.
What feature of DNA replication makes it semi-conservative?
The feature that makes DNA replication semi-conservative is that each new DNA molecule consists of one original strand and one newly synthesized strand.