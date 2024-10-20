Introduction to DNA Replication quiz #7 Flashcards

Which statement is correct about DNA replication? A) It is conservative. B) It is semiconservative. C) It does not require enzymes. D) It occurs in the cytoplasm of eukaryotes.
B) It is semiconservative.
What does this do to the length of each person’s non-coding regions?
The replication process, particularly at telomeres, can lead to the shortening of non-coding regions over successive cell divisions.
What is the function of single-strand binding proteins in DNA replication?
Single-strand binding proteins stabilize the unwound DNA strands and prevent them from re-annealing.
What checkpoint monitors the cell's supply of DNA nucleotides during DNA replication?
The S phase checkpoint monitors the cell's supply of DNA nucleotides during DNA replication.
What is the purpose of DNA replication in the cell cycle?
The purpose of DNA replication is to ensure that each daughter cell receives a complete set of genetic information during cell division.
How does the antiparallel nature of the DNA molecule affect its replication?
The antiparallel nature of DNA requires that one strand (leading) is synthesized continuously, while the other (lagging) is synthesized in Okazaki fragments.
DNA helicase enzymes move in what direction along the DNA during DNA replication?
DNA helicase enzymes move along the DNA in the 5' to 3' direction during replication.
Why does a new DNA strand elongate only in the 5' to 3' direction during DNA replication?
A new DNA strand elongates only in the 5' to 3' direction because DNA polymerase can only add nucleotides to the 3' end of the growing strand.
What happens when the enzyme DNA helicase is released?
When DNA helicase is released, the DNA strands are unwound, allowing other enzymes to access the strands for replication.
Which statement best describes the result of DNA replication?
The result of DNA replication is two identical DNA molecules, each with one original and one new strand.
Which of the following would cause an error in DNA replication? A) Incorrect base pairing B) Proper function of DNA polymerase C) Presence of RNA primers D) Use of helicase
A) Incorrect base pairing
What do SSBs do in DNA replication?
SSBs (single-strand binding proteins) stabilize the unwound DNA strands and prevent them from re-annealing.
Which of these is the correct complementary DNA strand for the segment shown?
The correct complementary DNA strand is determined by pairing adenine with thymine and cytosine with guanine.
How does the structure of DNA allow it to be copied?
The double helix structure and complementary base pairing allow DNA to be copied accurately during replication.
During which of the following phases does DNA replication occur? A) Mitosis B) G2 phase C) G1 phase D) S phase
D) S phase
How many copies of a DNA molecule result from two replications of a single DNA molecule?
Four copies of a DNA molecule result from two replications of a single DNA molecule.
Why is DNA replication considered a semiconservative process?
DNA replication is considered a semiconservative process because each new DNA molecule consists of one original strand and one newly synthesized strand.
What event is not part of the process of DNA replication? A) DNA unwinding B) RNA primer synthesis C) Protein synthesis D) Nucleotide addition
C) Protein synthesis
Which of the following is true about bacterial DNA replication? A) It occurs in the nucleus. B) It is semiconservative. C) It requires multiple origins of replication. D) It is unidirectional.
B) It is semiconservative.
Where does the process of DNA replication begin?
The process of DNA replication begins at the origin of replication.
What is the name of the enzyme that separates the two strands of DNA during replication?
The enzyme that separates the two strands of DNA during replication is helicase.
What enzymes are involved in DNA replication?
Enzymes involved in DNA replication include helicase, DNA polymerase, primase, and DNA ligase.
What is the function of the single strand binding proteins (SSB) during DNA replication?
The function of single strand binding proteins (SSB) is to stabilize the unwound DNA strands and prevent them from re-annealing.
During which stage of the cell cycle is DNA replicated?
DNA is replicated during the S phase of the cell cycle.
Which mechanism helps prevent errors during DNA replication?
Proofreading by DNA polymerase helps prevent errors during DNA replication.
What must be broken for the DNA strand to separate?
Hydrogen bonds between the base pairs must be broken for the DNA strand to separate.
Which statement best describes the primary function of DNA replication?
The primary function of DNA replication is to produce two identical DNA molecules for cell division.
When does chromosome replication occur in a eukaryotic cell?
Chromosome replication occurs during the S phase of the cell cycle in a eukaryotic cell.
Which of the following is not part of the replisome? A) Helicase B) DNA polymerase C) Ribosome D) Primase
C) Ribosome
Which of the following models describes the way in which DNA replication occurs? A) Conservative B) Dispersive C) Semiconservative D) None of the above
C) Semiconservative
Is there any role for an RNA polymerase in DNA replication?
Yes, RNA polymerase (primase) synthesizes RNA primers needed for DNA polymerase to begin DNA synthesis.
Why is DNA ligase important for a cell? Select all that apply. A) It joins Okazaki fragments. B) It synthesizes RNA primers. C) It unwinds the DNA double helix. D) It forms covalent bonds between DNA segments.
A) It joins Okazaki fragments and D) It forms covalent bonds between DNA segments.
What phase do we see DNA replication?
DNA replication is seen during the S phase of the cell cycle.
Which of the following molecules can be transcribed and replicated? A) DNA B) RNA C) Protein D) Lipid