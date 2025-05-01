Introduction to DNA Replication quiz #8 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

Describe the semi-conservative model of DNA replication. In the semi-conservative model, each original DNA strand serves as a template for a new strand, resulting in two DNA molecules, each with one old and one new strand.

How does helicase contribute to DNA replication? Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix at the replication fork by breaking hydrogen bonds between the two DNA strands.

Why is DNA replication considered essential for cellular function and genetic continuity? DNA replication ensures that each daughter cell receives an identical copy of genetic material, maintaining genetic continuity and proper cellular function.

Explain the difference in chromosome structure between prokaryotes and eukaryotes and its impact on DNA replication origins. Prokaryotes have small, circular chromosomes with a single origin of replication, while eukaryotes have large, linear chromosomes with multiple origins, allowing faster and more efficient replication.

How does DNA replication proceed at the replication fork? DNA replication proceeds bidirectionally from the origin, with new DNA synthesized in both directions at each replication fork.

What is the main function of DNA polymerase III in prokaryotic DNA replication? DNA polymerase III synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to the RNA primer, using the original DNA strand as a template.