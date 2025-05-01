Introduction to DNA Replication quiz #8 Flashcards

Describe the semi-conservative model of DNA replication.
In the semi-conservative model, each original DNA strand serves as a template for a new strand, resulting in two DNA molecules, each with one old and one new strand.
How does helicase contribute to DNA replication?
Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix at the replication fork by breaking hydrogen bonds between the two DNA strands.
Why is DNA replication considered essential for cellular function and genetic continuity?
DNA replication ensures that each daughter cell receives an identical copy of genetic material, maintaining genetic continuity and proper cellular function.
Explain the difference in chromosome structure between prokaryotes and eukaryotes and its impact on DNA replication origins.
Prokaryotes have small, circular chromosomes with a single origin of replication, while eukaryotes have large, linear chromosomes with multiple origins, allowing faster and more efficient replication.
How does DNA replication proceed at the replication fork?
DNA replication proceeds bidirectionally from the origin, with new DNA synthesized in both directions at each replication fork.
What is the main function of DNA polymerase III in prokaryotic DNA replication?
DNA polymerase III synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to the RNA primer, using the original DNA strand as a template.
What is the role of primase in DNA replication?
Primase synthesizes short RNA primers that provide a starting point for DNA polymerases to begin DNA synthesis.
How are RNA primers removed and replaced during DNA replication in prokaryotes?
DNA polymerase I removes RNA primers and replaces them with DNA nucleotides.
Why are multiple enzymes and proteins required for DNA replication?
DNA replication is a complex process involving unwinding, stabilization, synthesis, and joining of DNA strands, requiring specialized enzymes and proteins for each step.
What prevents the separated DNA strands from reannealing during replication?
Single-strand binding proteins bind to the separated strands, preventing them from reannealing.
How does the directionality of DNA replication affect the process at the replication fork?
DNA replication is bidirectional, meaning synthesis occurs in both directions from the origin, allowing rapid and efficient copying of the DNA.
What is the significance of Okazaki fragments in DNA replication?
Okazaki fragments are short DNA segments synthesized on the lagging strand, which are later joined by DNA ligase to form a continuous strand.
How do prokaryotic and eukaryotic DNA replication processes compare?
While prokaryotic and eukaryotic DNA replication share fundamental mechanisms, prokaryotes have a single origin and circular chromosomes, whereas eukaryotes have multiple origins and linear chromosomes.
What would happen if topoisomerase did not function during DNA replication?
Without topoisomerase, DNA supercoiling would build up ahead of the replication fork, potentially stalling or halting DNA replication.
Why is it important for single-stranded DNA to be stabilized during replication?
Stabilization prevents the single-stranded DNA from reannealing or being degraded, ensuring accurate and efficient replication.
Summarize the main steps involved in the initiation of DNA replication.
Initiation involves recognition of the origin of replication, unwinding of DNA by helicase, stabilization by single-strand binding proteins, and synthesis of RNA primers by primase.