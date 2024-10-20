Introduction to DNA Sequencing exam Flashcards
Introduction to DNA Sequencing exam
- DNA sequencingThe process of determining the order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule.
- What is the role of dideoxynucleotides (ddNTPs) in DNA sequencing?They terminate DNA synthesis by blocking phosphodiester bond formation due to their 3' hydrogen atom.
- GenomeThe complete set of DNA within an organism.
- How can DNA sequencing help identify an organism?By determining the unique sequence of nucleotides in its genome.
- Phosphodiester bondA bond formed between the 3' hydroxyl group of one nucleotide and the 5' phosphate group of another.
- What happens when a ddNTP is incorporated during DNA synthesis?Elongation of the DNA strand is terminated.
- Dideoxynucleotide (ddNTP)A special nucleotide with a 3' hydrogen atom instead of a hydroxyl group, used to terminate DNA synthesis.
- What is the difference between a deoxyribonucleotide and a dideoxyribonucleotide?A deoxyribonucleotide has a 3' hydroxyl group, while a dideoxyribonucleotide has a 3' hydrogen atom.
- Elongation in DNA synthesisThe process of adding nucleotides to a growing DNA strand.
- Why can't dideoxyribonucleotides form phosphodiester bonds?Because they have a 3' hydrogen atom instead of a 3' hydroxyl group.
- What is the significance of the 3' hydroxyl group in DNA synthesis?It allows the formation of phosphodiester bonds, enabling DNA strand elongation.
- Dideoxy sequencingA DNA sequencing technique that uses dideoxynucleotides to terminate DNA synthesis at specific points.
- What is the outcome when DNA synthesis is terminated by a ddNTP?The DNA strand cannot elongate further, allowing for the determination of nucleotide sequences.
- Hydroxyl groupA functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom (-OH).
- What is the purpose of using ddNTPs in DNA sequencing?To create fragments of varying lengths that can be used to determine the DNA sequence.
- NucleotideThe basic building block of DNA and RNA, consisting of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
- How does the presence of a 3' hydrogen atom in ddNTPs affect DNA synthesis?It prevents the formation of phosphodiester bonds, stopping DNA strand elongation.
- What is the function of the 5' phosphate group in nucleotides?It participates in forming phosphodiester bonds with the 3' hydroxyl group of another nucleotide.
- Why is DNA sequencing important in genetics and molecular biology?It allows scientists to identify organisms and understand genetic information.
- What is the main difference between normal DNA nucleotides and dideoxynucleotides?Normal DNA nucleotides have a 3' hydroxyl group, while dideoxynucleotides have a 3' hydrogen atom.
- What does the term 'terminate DNA synthesis' mean?To stop the addition of nucleotides to a growing DNA strand.
- What is the role of the 3' hydroxyl group in normal DNA nucleotides?It allows the formation of phosphodiester bonds, enabling DNA strand elongation.
- What is the significance of the 3' hydrogen atom in ddNTPs?It blocks the formation of phosphodiester bonds, terminating DNA synthesis.
- What is the purpose of DNA sequencing?To determine the order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule.
- How do dideoxynucleotides help in DNA sequencing?By terminating DNA synthesis at specific points, allowing for the determination of nucleotide sequences.
- What is the result of incorporating a ddNTP during DNA synthesis?The elongation of the DNA strand is terminated.
- What is the function of phosphodiester bonds in DNA?They link nucleotides together to form the backbone of the DNA strand.
- What is the main use of DNA sequencing in scientific research?To identify organisms and understand their genetic information.
- What is the difference between a genome and a small DNA fragment?A genome is the complete set of DNA in an organism, while a small DNA fragment is just a part of it.