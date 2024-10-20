Skip to main content
Introduction to DNA Sequencing exam Flashcards

Introduction to DNA Sequencing exam
  • DNA sequencing
    The process of determining the order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule.
  • What is the role of dideoxynucleotides (ddNTPs) in DNA sequencing?
    They terminate DNA synthesis by blocking phosphodiester bond formation due to their 3' hydrogen atom.
  • Genome
    The complete set of DNA within an organism.
  • How can DNA sequencing help identify an organism?
    By determining the unique sequence of nucleotides in its genome.
  • Phosphodiester bond
    A bond formed between the 3' hydroxyl group of one nucleotide and the 5' phosphate group of another.
  • What happens when a ddNTP is incorporated during DNA synthesis?
    Elongation of the DNA strand is terminated.
  • Dideoxynucleotide (ddNTP)
    A special nucleotide with a 3' hydrogen atom instead of a hydroxyl group, used to terminate DNA synthesis.
  • What is the difference between a deoxyribonucleotide and a dideoxyribonucleotide?
    A deoxyribonucleotide has a 3' hydroxyl group, while a dideoxyribonucleotide has a 3' hydrogen atom.
  • Elongation in DNA synthesis
    The process of adding nucleotides to a growing DNA strand.
  • Why can't dideoxyribonucleotides form phosphodiester bonds?
    Because they have a 3' hydrogen atom instead of a 3' hydroxyl group.
  • What is the significance of the 3' hydroxyl group in DNA synthesis?
    It allows the formation of phosphodiester bonds, enabling DNA strand elongation.
  • Dideoxy sequencing
    A DNA sequencing technique that uses dideoxynucleotides to terminate DNA synthesis at specific points.
  • What is the outcome when DNA synthesis is terminated by a ddNTP?
    The DNA strand cannot elongate further, allowing for the determination of nucleotide sequences.
  • Hydroxyl group
    A functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom (-OH).
  • What is the purpose of using ddNTPs in DNA sequencing?
    To create fragments of varying lengths that can be used to determine the DNA sequence.
  • Nucleotide
    The basic building block of DNA and RNA, consisting of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
  • How does the presence of a 3' hydrogen atom in ddNTPs affect DNA synthesis?
    It prevents the formation of phosphodiester bonds, stopping DNA strand elongation.
  • What is the function of the 5' phosphate group in nucleotides?
    It participates in forming phosphodiester bonds with the 3' hydroxyl group of another nucleotide.
  • Why is DNA sequencing important in genetics and molecular biology?
    It allows scientists to identify organisms and understand genetic information.
  • What is the main difference between normal DNA nucleotides and dideoxynucleotides?
    Normal DNA nucleotides have a 3' hydroxyl group, while dideoxynucleotides have a 3' hydrogen atom.
  • What does the term 'terminate DNA synthesis' mean?
    To stop the addition of nucleotides to a growing DNA strand.
  • What is the role of the 3' hydroxyl group in normal DNA nucleotides?
    It allows the formation of phosphodiester bonds, enabling DNA strand elongation.
  • What is the significance of the 3' hydrogen atom in ddNTPs?
    It blocks the formation of phosphodiester bonds, terminating DNA synthesis.
  • What is the purpose of DNA sequencing?
    To determine the order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule.
  • How do dideoxynucleotides help in DNA sequencing?
    By terminating DNA synthesis at specific points, allowing for the determination of nucleotide sequences.
  • What is the result of incorporating a ddNTP during DNA synthesis?
    The elongation of the DNA strand is terminated.
  • What is the function of phosphodiester bonds in DNA?
    They link nucleotides together to form the backbone of the DNA strand.
  • What is the main use of DNA sequencing in scientific research?
    To identify organisms and understand their genetic information.
  • What is the difference between a genome and a small DNA fragment?
    A genome is the complete set of DNA in an organism, while a small DNA fragment is just a part of it.