Introduction to DNA Sequencing exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

DNA sequencing The process of determining the order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule.

What is the role of dideoxynucleotides (ddNTPs) in DNA sequencing? They terminate DNA synthesis by blocking phosphodiester bond formation due to their 3' hydrogen atom.

Genome The complete set of DNA within an organism.

How can DNA sequencing help identify an organism? By determining the unique sequence of nucleotides in its genome.

Phosphodiester bond A bond formed between the 3' hydroxyl group of one nucleotide and the 5' phosphate group of another.

What happens when a ddNTP is incorporated during DNA synthesis? Elongation of the DNA strand is terminated.

Dideoxynucleotide (ddNTP) A special nucleotide with a 3' hydrogen atom instead of a hydroxyl group, used to terminate DNA synthesis.

What is the difference between a deoxyribonucleotide and a dideoxyribonucleotide? A deoxyribonucleotide has a 3' hydroxyl group, while a dideoxyribonucleotide has a 3' hydrogen atom.

Elongation in DNA synthesis The process of adding nucleotides to a growing DNA strand.

Why can't dideoxyribonucleotides form phosphodiester bonds? Because they have a 3' hydrogen atom instead of a 3' hydroxyl group.

What is the significance of the 3' hydroxyl group in DNA synthesis? It allows the formation of phosphodiester bonds, enabling DNA strand elongation.

Dideoxy sequencing A DNA sequencing technique that uses dideoxynucleotides to terminate DNA synthesis at specific points.

What is the outcome when DNA synthesis is terminated by a ddNTP? The DNA strand cannot elongate further, allowing for the determination of nucleotide sequences.

Hydroxyl group A functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom (-OH).

What is the purpose of using ddNTPs in DNA sequencing? To create fragments of varying lengths that can be used to determine the DNA sequence.

Nucleotide The basic building block of DNA and RNA, consisting of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.

How does the presence of a 3' hydrogen atom in ddNTPs affect DNA synthesis? It prevents the formation of phosphodiester bonds, stopping DNA strand elongation.

What is the function of the 5' phosphate group in nucleotides? It participates in forming phosphodiester bonds with the 3' hydroxyl group of another nucleotide.

Why is DNA sequencing important in genetics and molecular biology? It allows scientists to identify organisms and understand genetic information.

What is the main difference between normal DNA nucleotides and dideoxynucleotides? Normal DNA nucleotides have a 3' hydroxyl group, while dideoxynucleotides have a 3' hydrogen atom.

What does the term 'terminate DNA synthesis' mean? To stop the addition of nucleotides to a growing DNA strand.

What is the role of the 3' hydroxyl group in normal DNA nucleotides? It allows the formation of phosphodiester bonds, enabling DNA strand elongation.

What is the significance of the 3' hydrogen atom in ddNTPs? It blocks the formation of phosphodiester bonds, terminating DNA synthesis.

What is the purpose of DNA sequencing? To determine the order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule.

How do dideoxynucleotides help in DNA sequencing? By terminating DNA synthesis at specific points, allowing for the determination of nucleotide sequences.

What is the result of incorporating a ddNTP during DNA synthesis? The elongation of the DNA strand is terminated.

What is the function of phosphodiester bonds in DNA? They link nucleotides together to form the backbone of the DNA strand.

What is the main use of DNA sequencing in scientific research? To identify organisms and understand their genetic information.