Introduction to DNA Sequencing quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to DNA Sequencing quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
What process involves determining the exact order of nucleotides in a fragment of DNA?
The process is called DNA sequencing.What is the goal of a genome-sequencing project?
The goal is to determine the complete sequence of nucleotides in an organism's entire genome.What process involves determining the order of nucleotides in a fragment of DNA?
This process is known as DNA sequencing.How are the DNA replication products visualized during the Sanger method of DNA sequencing?
The products are visualized by using dideoxynucleotides that terminate DNA synthesis, allowing the sequence to be determined.What are dideoxynucleotides and why are they important in DNA sequencing?
Dideoxynucleotides are special nucleotides that terminate DNA synthesis, crucial for determining DNA sequences.Why do dideoxynucleotides terminate DNA synthesis?
They terminate DNA synthesis because they have a 3' hydrogen atom instead of a hydroxyl group, preventing phosphodiester bond formation.What is the role of phosphodiester bonds in DNA synthesis?
Phosphodiester bonds connect nucleotides during DNA synthesis, allowing the DNA strand to elongate.How do normal DNA nucleotides differ from dideoxynucleotides?
Normal DNA nucleotides have a 3' hydroxyl group, while dideoxynucleotides have a 3' hydrogen atom.What happens when a dideoxynucleotide is incorporated during DNA synthesis?
Incorporation of a dideoxynucleotide terminates DNA synthesis, stopping elongation.What is the significance of DNA sequencing in identifying organisms?
DNA sequencing helps identify organisms by determining their unique genetic sequences.