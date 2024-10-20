Introduction to Energy quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Energy quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
What do all cellular activities in living organisms use as a source of energy?
All cellular activities in living organisms use ATP (adenosine triphosphate) as a source of energy.What is the primary biomolecule that cells use for energy?
The primary biomolecule that cells use for energy is glucose.Which of these provides your body with energy? (a) Vitamins, (b) Minerals, (c) Carbohydrates, (d) Water
Carbohydrates provide your body with energy.Which of the following is the body's most efficient form of stored energy? (a) Proteins, (b) Fats, (c) Carbohydrates, (d) Nucleic acids
Fats are the body's most efficient form of stored energy.Which two groups of macromolecules are used as the primary source of energy for cellular functions?
Carbohydrates and lipids are used as the primary source of energy for cellular functions.Which of these groups plays a major role in energy transfer? (a) Lipids, (b) Proteins, (c) Nucleic acids, (d) Carbohydrates
Carbohydrates play a major role in energy transfer.Which of the following is the most direct source of energy for cotransport? (a) ATP, (b) Glucose, (c) Lipids, (d) Proteins
ATP is the most direct source of energy for cotransport.When a cell has energy available, what does it do?
When a cell has energy available, it stores it in the form of ATP.What is the primary source of energy for the body?
The primary source of energy for the body is glucose.Which source of energy is normally used for short bursts of activity?
Carbohydrates are normally used for short bursts of activity.Which source of energy is ideal for prolonged activities?
Fats are ideal for prolonged activities.Which of the following is the body’s chief source of energy? (a) Proteins, (b) Fats, (c) Carbohydrates, (d) Nucleic acids
Carbohydrates are the body’s chief source of energy.What is the body's primary energy source?
The body's primary energy source is glucose.Which molecules serve as the body's main energy storage?
Fats serve as the body's main energy storage.Where do nutrients store their energy?
Nutrients store their energy in chemical bonds.Cells manage energy through energy/reaction coupling. What is energy/reaction coupling?
Energy/reaction coupling is the process where energy released from exergonic reactions is used to drive endergonic reactions.Most energy in the body is stored in what form?
Most energy in the body is stored in the form of fats.How do producers and consumers obtain energy?
Producers obtain energy through photosynthesis, while consumers obtain energy by consuming other organisms.Which is the first source of energy for the body?
The first source of energy for the body is carbohydrates.Which of the following is not an example of an energy transformation in biology? (a) Photosynthesis, (b) Cellular respiration, (c) Digestion, (d) Evaporation
Evaporation is not an example of an energy transformation in biology.What energy transformation occurs as the rabbit eats the grass?
The energy transformation that occurs as the rabbit eats the grass is the conversion of chemical energy in the grass to chemical energy in the rabbit's body.Where do decomposers get their energy from?
Decomposers get their energy from breaking down dead organic matter.Due to energy requirements, what must organisms do?
Due to energy requirements, organisms must obtain energy from their environment, either by consuming other organisms or through photosynthesis.How do most consumers obtain energy?
Most consumers obtain energy by eating other organisms.Where do decomposers get their energy?
Decomposers get their energy from decomposing dead organic material.When organisms convert forms of energy, what is this process called?
When organisms convert forms of energy, this process is called energy transformation.Which of these cellular processes require a net input of energy? (a) Photosynthesis, (b) Cellular respiration, (c) Fermentation, (d) Digestion
Photosynthesis requires a net input of energy.