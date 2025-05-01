Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Energy quiz #3 Flashcards

Introduction to Energy quiz #3
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/11
  • What are the two main forms of energy discussed in biology?
    The two main forms of energy are potential energy (stored energy) and kinetic energy (energy of motion).
  • What is kinetic energy and provide a biological example?
    Kinetic energy is the energy of motion, such as muscle contractions during movement.
  • What is chemical potential energy and where is it commonly found in biology?
    Chemical potential energy is energy stored in chemical bonds, commonly found in molecules like glucose.
  • What is the system in the context of thermodynamics?
    The system is the specific portion of matter being studied, such as a plant or a particular chemical reaction.
  • How do biological systems interact with their surroundings in terms of energy and mass?
    Biological systems can exchange both energy and mass with their surroundings.
  • What is the role of glucose in biological energy storage?
    Glucose stores chemical potential energy in its bonds, which can be used by organisms for work.
  • How does photosynthesis illustrate the concept of energy and mass transfer in biological systems?
    Photosynthesis shows energy (sunlight) and mass (CO2, water) entering a plant, and new forms of energy (glucose) and mass (oxygen) exiting.
  • What is the significance of distinguishing between the system and the surroundings in thermodynamics?
    Distinguishing between the system and surroundings helps clarify where energy and mass transfers occur.
  • What is an example of kinetic energy in the human body?
    An example is the contraction of muscles when moving or exercising.
  • What is the main takeaway about energy and mass transfer in biological systems?
    Biological systems can exchange both energy and mass with their surroundings, often transforming them in the process.
  • What is the relationship between energy and work in biological systems?
    Energy is required to perform work, which involves causing changes or movement within biological systems.