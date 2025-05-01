Introduction to Energy quiz #3 Flashcards
Introduction to Energy quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/11
What are the two main forms of energy discussed in biology?
The two main forms of energy are potential energy (stored energy) and kinetic energy (energy of motion).What is kinetic energy and provide a biological example?
Kinetic energy is the energy of motion, such as muscle contractions during movement.What is chemical potential energy and where is it commonly found in biology?
Chemical potential energy is energy stored in chemical bonds, commonly found in molecules like glucose.What is the system in the context of thermodynamics?
The system is the specific portion of matter being studied, such as a plant or a particular chemical reaction.How do biological systems interact with their surroundings in terms of energy and mass?
Biological systems can exchange both energy and mass with their surroundings.What is the role of glucose in biological energy storage?
Glucose stores chemical potential energy in its bonds, which can be used by organisms for work.How does photosynthesis illustrate the concept of energy and mass transfer in biological systems?
Photosynthesis shows energy (sunlight) and mass (CO2, water) entering a plant, and new forms of energy (glucose) and mass (oxygen) exiting.What is the significance of distinguishing between the system and the surroundings in thermodynamics?
Distinguishing between the system and surroundings helps clarify where energy and mass transfers occur.What is an example of kinetic energy in the human body?
An example is the contraction of muscles when moving or exercising.What is the main takeaway about energy and mass transfer in biological systems?
Biological systems can exchange both energy and mass with their surroundings, often transforming them in the process.What is the relationship between energy and work in biological systems?
Energy is required to perform work, which involves causing changes or movement within biological systems.