Introduction to Energy quiz #3 Flashcards

What are the two main forms of energy discussed in biology? The two main forms of energy are potential energy (stored energy) and kinetic energy (energy of motion).

What is kinetic energy and provide a biological example? Kinetic energy is the energy of motion, such as muscle contractions during movement.

What is chemical potential energy and where is it commonly found in biology? Chemical potential energy is energy stored in chemical bonds, commonly found in molecules like glucose.

What is the system in the context of thermodynamics? The system is the specific portion of matter being studied, such as a plant or a particular chemical reaction.

How do biological systems interact with their surroundings in terms of energy and mass? Biological systems can exchange both energy and mass with their surroundings.

What is the role of glucose in biological energy storage? Glucose stores chemical potential energy in its bonds, which can be used by organisms for work.