Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation exam Flashcards

Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation exam
  • Differential gene expression

    A process that allows multicellular organisms to express genes differently in different cells, leading to diverse cell types.

  • What is the role of histone acetylation in gene regulation?

    Histone acetylation modifies chromatin structure to make DNA more accessible for transcription.

  • Chromatin modifications

    Changes to the structure of chromatin that affect gene expression, including histone acetylation and DNA methylation.

  • What is the significance of DNA methylation?

    DNA methylation typically represses gene expression by adding methyl groups to DNA, affecting chromatin structure.

  • Transcriptional control

    Regulation of gene expression at the transcription stage, involving factors that influence the transcription of DNA to RNA.

  • What is the difference between euchromatin and heterochromatin?

    Euchromatin is less condensed and transcriptionally active, while heterochromatin is more condensed and transcriptionally inactive.

  • Post-translational modifications

    Chemical changes to proteins after they are synthesized, affecting their function and activity.

  • What is RNA interference?

    A process where RNA molecules inhibit gene expression by neutralizing targeted mRNA molecules.

  • Proteome

    The entire set of proteins expressed by a cell, tissue, or organism.

  • What is the function of general transcription factors?

    They are essential for the transcription of all genes and help position RNA polymerase at the start of transcription.

  • Post-transcriptional control

    Regulation of gene expression after transcription, including mRNA processing and degradation.

  • What is protein ubiquitination?

    A post-translational modification where ubiquitin proteins are attached to a substrate protein, often marking it for degradation.

  • Translational control

    Regulation of gene expression at the stage of translation, affecting how mRNA is translated into proteins.

  • What is the role of specific transcription factors?

    They regulate the transcription of specific genes by binding to DNA sequences near the genes they control.

  • Chromatin

    A complex of DNA and proteins that forms chromosomes within the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.

  • What is mRNA degradation?

    The process by which mRNA molecules are broken down, regulating the levels of mRNA available for translation.

  • Eukaryotic gene regulation

    The control of gene expression in eukaryotic cells, occurring at various stages such as chromatin modification, transcription, and translation.

  • What is the significance of differential gene expression in multicellular organisms?

    It allows for the development of diverse cell types despite having identical genomes.

  • Gene expression

    The process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products like proteins.

  • What is the role of chromatin rearrangements in gene regulation?

    They alter the structure of chromatin to either promote or inhibit the transcription of genes.

  • What is the function of the nucleus in gene regulation?

    The nucleus is where chromatin modifications, transcription, and RNA processing occur.

  • What is the role of post-translational control?

    It involves modifications to proteins after synthesis, affecting their function and activity.

  • DNA methylation

    The addition of methyl groups to DNA, often serving to repress gene transcription.

  • What is the relationship between genome and proteome?

    The genome is the complete set of DNA, while the proteome is the complete set of proteins expressed by a cell.

  • Euchromatin

    A less condensed form of chromatin that is transcriptionally active.

  • What is the purpose of mRNA processing?

    To modify mRNA after transcription, including splicing, capping, and adding a poly-A tail, to protect and prepare it for translation.