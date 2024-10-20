Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation quiz #2 Flashcards

How are genes coordinately controlled in eukaryotic cells?
In eukaryotic cells, genes are coordinately controlled through mechanisms such as chromatin modifications, transcriptional control, and the use of enhancers and transcription factors that regulate the expression of multiple genes simultaneously.
What will result from the binding of a transcription factor to an enhancer region?
The binding of a transcription factor to an enhancer region will increase the transcription of the associated gene by facilitating the assembly of the transcriptional machinery at the promoter.
What level of regulation do eukaryotes possess that prokaryotes do not?
Eukaryotes possess chromatin modification as a level of regulation, which includes processes like histone acetylation and DNA methylation, not found in prokaryotes.
Why are identical twins such a great example for studying epigenetics?
Identical twins are a great example for studying epigenetics because they have the same genetic makeup, allowing researchers to study how environmental factors can lead to different epigenetic modifications and phenotypic differences.
Which of the following methods is useful for studying mRNA expression in different tissues? a) Western blotting b) Northern blotting c) Southern blotting d) PCR
b) Northern blotting
Which of the following are true of epigenetic changes? a) They alter the DNA sequence b) They can be inherited c) They are reversible d) They do not affect gene expression
b) They can be inherited, c) They are reversible
Which of the following is not a type of epigenetic modification? a) DNA methylation b) Histone acetylation c) RNA splicing d) Chromatin remodeling
c) RNA splicing
Which of the following is/are true for enhancer elements? a) They are located only upstream of the promoter b) They can increase transcription levels c) They bind to repressors d) They are part of the coding sequence
b) They can increase transcription levels
Which of these levels of eukaryotic gene control is the most critical? a) Chromatin modification b) Transcriptional control c) Post-transcriptional control d) Translational control
b) Transcriptional control
Which of the following processes occurs in eukaryotic gene expression? a) RNA splicing b) Operon formation c) Attenuation d) Riboswitch regulation
a) RNA splicing
What is our current understanding of the role of the TATA box in eukaryotes?
The TATA box is a DNA sequence found in the promoter region of many eukaryotic genes, serving as a binding site for transcription factors and helping to initiate transcription.
Which description applies to epigenetic gene regulation?
Epigenetic gene regulation involves changes in gene expression that do not alter the DNA sequence but involve modifications such as DNA methylation and histone acetylation.
Which of the following is an example of a cis-acting element in eukaryotic transcription? a) Enhancer b) Repressor c) Transcription factor d) RNA polymerase
a) Enhancer
How does p53 “turn on” transcription?
p53 activates transcription by binding to specific DNA sequences in the promoter region of target genes, recruiting transcriptional machinery, and enhancing gene expression.
Which of the following statements about eukaryotic activator proteins is false? a) They bind to enhancers b) They increase transcription c) They are part of the RNA polymerase complex d) They can interact with coactivators
c) They are part of the RNA polymerase complex
Which of these is not a difference between eukaryotic and bacterial gene expression? a) Presence of introns b) Use of operons c) Chromatin structure d) RNA splicing
b) Use of operons
Which of the following factors help to increase transcription levels in eukaryotes? a) Enhancers b) Silencers c) Histone deacetylases d) DNA methylation
a) Enhancers
Why is only a fraction of an organism's genes represented in any cDNA library?
A cDNA library represents only the genes that are actively transcribed into mRNA in the cells from which the library was made, reflecting the specific gene expression profile of those cells.
For eukaryotic protein-encoding genes, what is the role of the promoter?
The promoter is a DNA sequence that serves as a binding site for RNA polymerase and transcription factors, initiating the transcription of the gene.
Eukaryotic gene expression can be regulated at which levels? a) Chromatin modification b) Transcription c) Post-transcription d) Translation
a) Chromatin modification, b) Transcription, c) Post-transcription, d) Translation
Which of the following statements about eukaryotic genes is true? a) They are organized in operons b) They contain introns c) They are transcribed by RNA polymerase III d) They lack promoters
b) They contain introns
Which of the following would be an example of a cis-acting eukaryotic gene regulatory element? a) Enhancer b) Transcription factor c) RNA polymerase d) Ribosome
a) Enhancer
What is the function of a promoter in eukaryotic cells?
The promoter functions as a regulatory DNA sequence where transcription factors and RNA polymerase bind to initiate transcription of a gene.