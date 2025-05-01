Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation quiz #3 Flashcards

What are the main stages at which gene regulation can occur in eukaryotic cells, and what is the significance of chromatin modifications in this process?
Gene regulation in eukaryotic cells can occur at several stages: chromatin modifications, transcriptional control, RNA processing (post-transcriptional control), mRNA degradation, translational control, and post-translational modifications. Chromatin modifications, such as histone acetylation and DNA methylation, are significant because they influence the accessibility of DNA for transcription, thereby playing a key role in determining which genes are expressed.
What is differential gene expression and why is it important in multicellular organisms?
Differential gene expression is the process by which cells express different sets of genes, allowing multicellular organisms to develop diverse cell types despite having the same genome.
How can liver cells and skin cells have different functions if they contain the same DNA?
They have different functions because they express different genes, resulting in unique proteomes for each cell type.
At which main stages can gene regulation occur in eukaryotic cells?
Gene regulation can occur at chromatin modifications, transcriptional control, RNA processing (post-transcriptional control), mRNA degradation, translational control, and post-translational modifications.
What is the significance of chromatin modifications in gene regulation?
Chromatin modifications, such as histone acetylation and DNA methylation, influence the accessibility of DNA for transcription, thereby affecting which genes are expressed.
Where in the cell do chromatin modifications, transcription, and RNA processing occur?
These processes occur within the nucleus of a eukaryotic cell.
Which gene regulation processes occur in the cytoplasm of a eukaryotic cell?
mRNA degradation, translation (translational control), and post-translational modifications occur in the cytoplasm.
What is the relationship between a cell’s genome and its proteome?
All cells in a multicellular organism have the same genome, but their proteomes differ due to differential gene expression.
What are some examples of chromatin modifications that affect gene expression?
Examples include histone acetylation and DNA methylation.
Why is understanding gene regulation important for studying cellular differentiation?
Understanding gene regulation is essential because it explains how identical genomes can lead to different cell types and functions in multicellular organisms.