Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #6 Flashcards

What is the function of the nucleus? The nucleus stores genetic material and controls cellular activities.

What is the function of vacuoles in plant cells? Vacuoles store water, nutrients, and waste products, and help maintain cell rigidity.

What is the function of the cytoskeleton? The cytoskeleton provides structural support and facilitates cell movement.

What are microfilaments made of? Microfilaments are made of actin protein.

What are intermediate filaments made of? Intermediate filaments are made of various fibrous proteins.

What are microtubules made of? Microtubules are made of tubulin protein.