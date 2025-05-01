Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #6 Flashcards
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #6
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the function of the nucleus?
The nucleus stores genetic material and controls cellular activities.What is the function of vacuoles in plant cells?
Vacuoles store water, nutrients, and waste products, and help maintain cell rigidity.What is the function of the cytoskeleton?
The cytoskeleton provides structural support and facilitates cell movement.What are microfilaments made of?
Microfilaments are made of actin protein.What are intermediate filaments made of?
Intermediate filaments are made of various fibrous proteins.What are microtubules made of?
Microtubules are made of tubulin protein.What is the function of tight junctions?
Tight junctions prevent leakage of materials between adjacent cells.What is the function of anchoring junctions?
Anchoring junctions provide mechanical stability by connecting cells to each other or to the extracellular matrix.What is the function of gap junctions?
Gap junctions allow direct communication between animal cells.What is the function of plasmodesmata?
Plasmodesmata allow transport and communication between plant cells.What is the main function of the cell membrane?
The cell membrane regulates the movement of substances into and out of the cell.What is the main function of the Golgi apparatus?
The Golgi apparatus processes and packages proteins and lipids.What is the main function of peroxisomes?
Peroxisomes break down fatty acids and detoxify harmful substances.What is the main function of lysosomes?
Lysosomes digest and recycle cellular waste.What is the main function of chloroplasts?
Chloroplasts perform photosynthesis.What is the main function of the cell wall?
The cell wall provides structural support and protection.What is the main function of mitochondria?
Mitochondria generate ATP through cellular respiration.What is the main function of ribosomes?
Ribosomes synthesize proteins.What is translation in the context of ribosomes?
Translation is the process by which ribosomes assemble proteins from mRNA.Where are free ribosomes found?
Free ribosomes are found in the cytoplasm.Where are attached ribosomes found?
Attached ribosomes are found on the rough endoplasmic reticulum.What is the cytoplasm in a eukaryotic cell?
The cytoplasm is the area inside the cell but outside the organelles.What organelles are included in the endomembrane system?
The endomembrane system includes the nucleus, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, and cell membrane.What is the function of the nucleus in eukaryotic cells?
The nucleus stores DNA and controls cellular activities.What is the function of vacuoles in plant cells?
Vacuoles store water and help maintain cell structure.What is the function of the cytoskeleton in eukaryotic cells?
The cytoskeleton provides structural support and enables cell movement.What are microfilaments composed of?
Microfilaments are composed of actin.What are intermediate filaments composed of?
Intermediate filaments are composed of various fibrous proteins.What are microtubules composed of?
Microtubules are composed of tubulin.What is the function of tight junctions in animal cells?
Tight junctions prevent the passage of materials between adjacent cells.What is the function of anchoring junctions in animal cells?
Anchoring junctions provide mechanical stability by connecting cells.What is the function of gap junctions in animal cells?
Gap junctions allow direct communication between cells.What is the function of plasmodesmata in plant cells?
Plasmodesmata allow communication and transport between plant cells.What is the main function of the cell membrane in eukaryotic cells?
The cell membrane controls the entry and exit of substances.What is the main function of the Golgi apparatus in eukaryotic cells?
The Golgi apparatus modifies, sorts, and packages proteins and lipids.What is the main function of peroxisomes in eukaryotic cells?
Peroxisomes break down fatty acids and detoxify harmful substances.What is the main function of lysosomes in animal cells?
Lysosomes digest and recycle cellular waste.What is the main function of chloroplasts in plant cells?
Chloroplasts perform photosynthesis.What is the main function of the cell wall in plant cells?
The cell wall provides structural support and protection.What is the main function of mitochondria in eukaryotic cells?
Mitochondria generate ATP through cellular respiration.