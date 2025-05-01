Skip to main content
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #6 Flashcards

Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #6
  • What is the function of the nucleus?
    The nucleus stores genetic material and controls cellular activities.
  • What is the function of vacuoles in plant cells?
    Vacuoles store water, nutrients, and waste products, and help maintain cell rigidity.
  • What is the function of the cytoskeleton?
    The cytoskeleton provides structural support and facilitates cell movement.
  • What are microfilaments made of?
    Microfilaments are made of actin protein.
  • What are intermediate filaments made of?
    Intermediate filaments are made of various fibrous proteins.
  • What are microtubules made of?
    Microtubules are made of tubulin protein.
  • What is the function of tight junctions?
    Tight junctions prevent leakage of materials between adjacent cells.
  • What is the function of anchoring junctions?
    Anchoring junctions provide mechanical stability by connecting cells to each other or to the extracellular matrix.
  • What is the function of gap junctions?
    Gap junctions allow direct communication between animal cells.
  • What is the function of plasmodesmata?
    Plasmodesmata allow transport and communication between plant cells.
  • What is the main function of the cell membrane?
    The cell membrane regulates the movement of substances into and out of the cell.
  • What is the main function of the Golgi apparatus?
    The Golgi apparatus processes and packages proteins and lipids.
  • What is the main function of peroxisomes?
    Peroxisomes break down fatty acids and detoxify harmful substances.
  • What is the main function of lysosomes?
    Lysosomes digest and recycle cellular waste.
  • What is the main function of chloroplasts?
    Chloroplasts perform photosynthesis.
  • What is the main function of the cell wall?
    The cell wall provides structural support and protection.
  • What is the main function of mitochondria?
    Mitochondria generate ATP through cellular respiration.
  • What is the main function of ribosomes?
    Ribosomes synthesize proteins.
  • What is translation in the context of ribosomes?
    Translation is the process by which ribosomes assemble proteins from mRNA.
  • Where are free ribosomes found?
    Free ribosomes are found in the cytoplasm.
  • Where are attached ribosomes found?
    Attached ribosomes are found on the rough endoplasmic reticulum.
  • What is the cytoplasm in a eukaryotic cell?
    The cytoplasm is the area inside the cell but outside the organelles.
  • What organelles are included in the endomembrane system?
    The endomembrane system includes the nucleus, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, and cell membrane.
