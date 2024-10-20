Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Meiosis exam Flashcards

Back
Introduction to Meiosis exam
How well do you know this?
1/22

  • Meiosis

    A two-part cell division process that results in four genetically diverse haploid gametes.

  • What is the main purpose of meiosis?

    To produce gametes for sexual reproduction and contribute to genetic diversity.

  • What happens during meiosis I?

    Homologous chromosomes are separated, reducing the chromosome number by half.

  • Meiosis II

    The second division in meiosis where sister chromatids are separated, maintaining ploidy.

  • What is a diploid germ cell?

    A cell with two copies of every chromosome that acts as the precursor for making gametes.

  • Haploid

    A cell with a single set of chromosomes, represented by 'n'.

  • Reductional Division

    Another term for meiosis I, where the chromosome number is reduced.

  • Equational Division

    Another term for meiosis II, where the chromosome number remains the same.

  • What is the significance of genetic diversity in meiosis?

    It contributes to variation in offspring, which is important for evolution and adaptation.

  • Cytokinesis

    The process that follows meiosis I and II, dividing the cytoplasm to form separate cells.

  • What are gametes?

    Sex cells, such as sperm and eggs, produced through meiosis.

  • Homologous Chromosomes

    Pairs of chromosomes, one from each parent, that are similar in shape, size, and genetic content.

  • What occurs during the S phase of interphase?

    DNA replication.

  • What is the difference between meiosis and mitosis?

    Meiosis produces four genetically diverse haploid cells, while mitosis produces two identical diploid cells.

  • Independent Assortment

    The random distribution of homologous chromosomes during meiosis I, contributing to genetic diversity.

  • What is the role of recombination in meiosis?

    It exchanges genetic material between homologous chromosomes, increasing genetic diversity.

  • What is the outcome of meiosis I?

    Two haploid cells with half the original chromosome number.

  • What is the outcome of meiosis II?

    Four haploid cells, each genetically distinct.

  • Genetic Diversity

    The variety of different genetic makeups within a population, enhanced by meiosis.

  • What is the significance of meiosis in evolutionary biology?

    It generates genetic variation, which is essential for natural selection and evolution.

  • Ploidy

    The number of sets of chromosomes in a cell.

  • What is the function of meiosis in sexual reproduction?

    To produce gametes that combine during fertilization to form a genetically unique offspring.