Introduction to Meiosis exam Flashcards

Meiosis
A two-part cell division process that results in four genetically diverse haploid gametes.
What is the main purpose of meiosis?
To produce gametes for sexual reproduction and contribute to genetic diversity.
What happens during meiosis I?
Homologous chromosomes are separated, reducing the chromosome number by half.
Meiosis II
The second division in meiosis where sister chromatids are separated, maintaining ploidy.
What is a diploid germ cell?
A cell with two copies of every chromosome that acts as the precursor for making gametes.
Haploid
A cell with a single set of chromosomes, represented by 'n'.
Reductional Division
Another term for meiosis I, where the chromosome number is reduced.
Equational Division
Another term for meiosis II, where the chromosome number remains the same.
What is the significance of genetic diversity in meiosis?
It contributes to variation in offspring, which is important for evolution and adaptation.
Cytokinesis
The process that follows meiosis I and II, dividing the cytoplasm to form separate cells.
What are gametes?
Sex cells, such as sperm and eggs, produced through meiosis.
Homologous Chromosomes
Pairs of chromosomes, one from each parent, that are similar in shape, size, and genetic content.
What occurs during the S phase of interphase?
DNA replication.
What is the difference between meiosis and mitosis?
Meiosis produces four genetically diverse haploid cells, while mitosis produces two identical diploid cells.
Independent Assortment
The random distribution of homologous chromosomes during meiosis I, contributing to genetic diversity.
What is the role of recombination in meiosis?
It exchanges genetic material between homologous chromosomes, increasing genetic diversity.
What is the outcome of meiosis I?
Two haploid cells with half the original chromosome number.
What is the outcome of meiosis II?
Four haploid cells, each genetically distinct.
Genetic Diversity
The variety of different genetic makeups within a population, enhanced by meiosis.
What is the significance of meiosis in evolutionary biology?
It generates genetic variation, which is essential for natural selection and evolution.
Ploidy
The number of sets of chromosomes in a cell.
What is the function of meiosis in sexual reproduction?
To produce gametes that combine during fertilization to form a genetically unique offspring.