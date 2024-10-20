Introduction to Meiosis quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Meiosis quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
During which phase of meiosis does crossing over of chromosomes occur?
Crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis.Which best describes meiosis?
Meiosis is a two-part cell division process that results in four genetically diverse haploid gametes from a diploid germ cell.When does crossing over occur?
Crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis.Three cells undergo meiosis. How many haploid cells are produced? 3, 6, 9, 12
12 haploid cells are produced because each cell undergoing meiosis produces 4 haploid cells.Why is it necessary for the cell to grow and duplicate its DNA before the start of meiosis?
It is necessary to ensure that each daughter cell receives the correct amount of genetic material.In what stage of meiosis does crossing-over happen?
Crossing-over happens during prophase I of meiosis.Why is meiosis important for organisms?
Meiosis is important because it produces gametes for sexual reproduction and contributes to genetic diversity.At which stage of meiosis are sister chromatids separated from each other?
Sister chromatids are separated during anaphase II of meiosis.How does anaphase I in meiosis differ from anaphase in mitosis?
In anaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes are separated, while in anaphase of mitosis, sister chromatids are separated.During which phase of meiosis does crossing over occur?
Crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis.What is nondisjunction?
Nondisjunction is the failure of homologous chromosomes or sister chromatids to separate properly during meiosis.What is the outcome of meiosis?
The outcome of meiosis is four genetically diverse haploid gametes.In which phase does crossing over occur (where the homologous pairs exchange genetic information)?
Crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis.Which definition correctly describes a haploid cell during meiosis?
A haploid cell contains one complete set of chromosomes, half the number of a diploid cell.Why is meiosis important?
Meiosis is important for producing gametes and ensuring genetic diversity through recombination and independent assortment.During which phase of meiosis does crossing-over occur?
Crossing-over occurs during prophase I of meiosis.During which stage of meiosis does crossing-over occur?
Crossing-over occurs during prophase I of meiosis.What is the end result of meiosis?
The end result of meiosis is four genetically diverse haploid gametes.What happens during anaphase I?
During anaphase I, homologous chromosomes are separated and pulled to opposite poles of the cell.Which process produces haploid cells?
Meiosis produces haploid cells.What is the result of meiosis?
The result of meiosis is four genetically diverse haploid gametes.What happens during meiosis?
During meiosis, a diploid cell undergoes two rounds of division to produce four haploid gametes, with genetic diversity introduced through recombination and independent assortment.Which of these cells is (are) haploid?
Gametes, such as sperm and eggs, are haploid cells.During what stage of meiosis do the chromatids separate?
Chromatids separate during anaphase II of meiosis.Which statement does not accurately describe what occurs during the process of meiosis?
Meiosis does not produce identical daughter cells; it produces genetically diverse haploid gametes.Which of the following is unique to meiosis?
Crossing over and the formation of tetrads during prophase I are unique to meiosis.At the end of anaphase I in meiosis
Homologous chromosomes have been separated and moved to opposite poles of the cell.How many daughter cells are created at the end of meiosis I?
Two haploid daughter cells are created at the end of meiosis I.How many rounds of cell division occur in meiosis?
Meiosis consists of two rounds of cell division: meiosis I and meiosis II.What occurs during meiosis but not mitosis?
Crossing over and the reduction of chromosome number occur during meiosis but not mitosis.During which stage of meiosis do synapsis and crossing over occur?
Synapsis and crossing over occur during prophase I of meiosis.Which of the following best describes meiosis?
Meiosis is a process that reduces the chromosome number by half, resulting in four genetically diverse haploid gametes.In which process does crossing over occur?
Crossing over occurs during meiosis.What is the product of meiosis?
The product of meiosis is four genetically diverse haploid gametes.During which stage of meiosis does crossing over occur?
Crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis.How many chromosomes are present in each cell at the end of meiosis II?
Each cell at the end of meiosis II contains half the number of chromosomes as the original diploid cell.Three cells undergo meiosis. How many haploid cells are produced?
12 haploid cells are produced because each cell undergoing meiosis produces 4 haploid cells.What structure is most important in forming the tetrads?
The synaptonemal complex is important in forming tetrads during prophase I of meiosis.After meiosis is complete which of the following are produced?
Four genetically diverse haploid gametes are produced after meiosis is complete.Which of the following statements accurately describes meiosis?
Meiosis is a process that reduces the chromosome number by half and results in four genetically diverse haploid gametes.