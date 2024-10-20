Introduction to Meiosis quiz #3 Flashcards
Introduction to Meiosis quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Which event takes place during anaphase II of meiosis?
During anaphase II, sister chromatids are separated and pulled to opposite poles of the cell.What are the types of gametes that can be produced by an individual with the genotype AABB?
The individual can produce gametes with the genotypes AB, Ab, aB, and ab due to independent assortment.What events occur during meiosis I and meiosis II?
Meiosis I involves the separation of homologous chromosomes, while meiosis II involves the separation of sister chromatids.When does crossing over take place?
Crossing over takes place during prophase I of meiosis.Which process produces diploid cells?
Mitosis produces diploid cells.Meiosis produces which cell type?
Meiosis produces haploid gametes.Which of the following processes occurs in meiosis but not in mitosis?
Crossing over occurs in meiosis but not in mitosis.Which of the following processes occur during meiosis but not mitosis?
Synapsis and crossing over occur during meiosis but not mitosis.During what cellular process do the alleles separate to form gametes?
Alleles separate during meiosis to form gametes.Which of the following answers describes the phenomenon of crossing over in meiosis?
Crossing over is the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes during prophase I of meiosis.How many daughter cells are produced in meiosis?
Meiosis produces four daughter cells.During what phase does crossing over occur?
Crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis.Meiosis contributes to the process of reproduction by producing what type of cell?
Meiosis produces haploid gametes for sexual reproduction.What is the difference between haploid and diploid?
Haploid cells contain one set of chromosomes, while diploid cells contain two sets of chromosomes.Why is meiosis necessary?
Meiosis is necessary for producing gametes and ensuring genetic diversity through recombination and independent assortment.During which phase of cell division will crossing-over occur?
Crossing-over occurs during prophase I of meiosis.How many cells result from meiosis I?
Two haploid cells result from meiosis I.In which process do the chromosomes line up in homologous pairs in the center of the cell?
During metaphase I of meiosis, chromosomes line up in homologous pairs in the center of the cell.What is the process during which gametes form?
The process during which gametes form is called meiosis.What are the stages of meiosis?
The stages of meiosis include prophase I, metaphase I, anaphase I, telophase I, prophase II, metaphase II, anaphase II, and telophase II.Which of the following is not produced by meiosis?
Somatic cells are not produced by meiosis; they are produced by mitosis.Which of the following occurs during meiosis but not during mitosis?
Crossing over occurs during meiosis but not during mitosis.What is the function of meiosis?
The function of meiosis is to produce haploid gametes and ensure genetic diversity.How do telophase I and telophase II differ during meiosis in animal cells?
In telophase I, cells are haploid with duplicated chromosomes, while in telophase II, cells are haploid with single chromatids.In what phase of meiosis are sister chromatids separated?
Sister chromatids are separated during anaphase II of meiosis.When do sister chromatids separate in meiosis?
Sister chromatids separate during anaphase II of meiosis.Two sister chromatids are joined at the centromere prior to meiosis. Which statement is correct?
The sister chromatids will be separated during anaphase II of meiosis.When do sister chromatids separate during meiosis?
Sister chromatids separate during anaphase II of meiosis.Meiosis I sorting separates which of these?
Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes.Which phase of meiosis separates homologous chromosomes?
Anaphase I of meiosis separates homologous chromosomes.Which of the following is a characteristic of meiosis but not of mitosis?
The formation of tetrads and crossing over are characteristics of meiosis but not mitosis.What correctly describes metaphase I of meiosis I?
In metaphase I of meiosis I, homologous chromosomes line up in pairs at the equator of the cell.Which includes a process called crossing over?
Meiosis includes a process called crossing over.When does crossing over occur in meiosis?
Crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis.Crossing over occurs during which phase of meiosis?
Crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis.When meiosis occurs without recombination
When meiosis occurs without recombination, genetic diversity is reduced.What type of cells does meiosis produce?
Meiosis produces haploid gametes.At which stage of meiosis is each chromosome composed of a single chromatid?
Each chromosome is composed of a single chromatid at the end of meiosis II.How do cells in metaphase I of meiosis differ from cells in metaphase of mitosis?
In metaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes line up in pairs, while in mitosis, individual chromosomes line up.Which is true of meiosis?
Meiosis results in four genetically diverse haploid gametes.