Introduction to Meiosis quiz #4 Flashcards

What is crossing over and when does it occur?
Crossing over is the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes, occurring during prophase I of meiosis.
Haploid gametes are produced as a result of meiosis.Which of the following cells undergo meiosis?
Germ cells undergo meiosis to produce gametes.A secondary oocyte is arrested in what phase of meiosis?
A secondary oocyte is arrested in metaphase II of meiosis.Which of the following are phases of meiosis?
The phases of meiosis include prophase I, metaphase I, anaphase I, telophase I, prophase II, metaphase II, anaphase II, and telophase II.Which of these cells would contain 23 chromosomes?
Crossing over happens during prophase I of meiosis.How many chromosomes are present at the end of meiosis I?
At the end of meiosis I, each cell contains half the number of chromosomes as the original diploid cell.What is produced by the process of meiosis?
Meiosis produces four cells.Crossing over of chromosomes normally takes place during which of the following processes?
Crossing over normally takes place during prophase I of meiosis.Which of the following is true of meiosis?
Four daughter cells are produced during meiosis.What happens between meiosis I and meiosis II that reduces the number of chromosomes?
The separation of homologous chromosomes during meiosis I reduces the chromosome number.How many chromosomes are in daughter cells produced by meiosis?
Daughter cells produced by meiosis have half the number of chromosomes as the original diploid cell.Which of the following is a distinctive feature of meiosis?
A distinctive feature of meiosis is the reduction of chromosome number and the production of genetically diverse gametes.How many cells are formed at the end of meiosis and cytokinesis?
Four cells are created at the end of meiosis.In which stage of meiosis are sister chromatids separated?
Sister chromatids are separated during anaphase II of meiosis.How many and what type of daughter cells does meiosis produce?
Meiosis produces four genetically diverse haploid daughter cells.Synapsis (or pairing) of homologous chromosomes occurs during which process?
Synapsis occurs during prophase I of meiosis.Which of the following occurs in meiosis
Crossing over and the separation of homologous chromosomes occur in meiosis.Can you identify the ploidy of different structures?
Yes, diploid structures have two sets of chromosomes, while haploid structures have one set.What process produces gametes?
Meiosis produces gametes.Which process reduces the chromosome number from 2n to n?
Meiosis reduces the chromosome number from 2n to n.What is the difference between haploid and diploid cells?
Haploid cells contain one set of chromosomes, while diploid cells contain two sets of chromosomes.Which statement is not an accurate description of meiosis?
Four daughter cells are produced at the end of meiosis.In which stage of meiosis is the chromosome number halved?
The chromosome number is halved during meiosis I.During which phase does crossing over occur?
Crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis.How many cells form at the end of meiosis and how many chromosomes do they each contain?
Four cells form at the end of meiosis, each containing half the number of chromosomes as the original diploid cell.What are the 8 phases of meiosis in order?
The 8 phases of meiosis in order are prophase I, metaphase I, anaphase I, telophase I, prophase II, metaphase II, anaphase II, and telophase II.How do cells at the completion of meiosis compare with cells that are in prophase of meiosis I?
Cells at the completion of meiosis are haploid and genetically diverse, while cells in prophase of meiosis I are diploid.How many chromosomes are present in each cell at the end of meiosis I?
Meiosis produces four cells.How many divisions are in meiosis?
There are two divisions in meiosis: meiosis I and meiosis II.Which of the following occurs in meiosis but not in mitosis?
Crossing over occurs in meiosis but not in mitosis.Which answer option correctly describes what happens during anaphase I of meiosis?
During anaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes are separated and pulled to opposite poles of the cell.Which of the following events occur during anaphase I?
During anaphase I, homologous chromosomes are separated and pulled to opposite poles of the cell.