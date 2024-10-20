Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Meiosis quiz #5 Flashcards

Introduction to Meiosis quiz #5
1/40
  • How many cells are there after telophase I?
    There are two haploid cells after telophase I.
  • What happens during meiosis that does not happen during mitosis?
    Crossing over and the reduction of chromosome number happen during meiosis but not mitosis.
  • Which of the following is true about meiosis?
    Meiosis results in four genetically diverse haploid gametes.
  • What does the process of meiosis contribute to?
    The process of meiosis contributes to genetic diversity and the production of gametes for sexual reproduction.
  • Homologous chromosomes are moved to opposite poles of the cell during what meiotic phase?
    Homologous chromosomes are moved to opposite poles during anaphase I of meiosis.
  • In what phase of meiosis does crossing over occur?
    Crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis.
  • During what phase of meiosis does crossing over occur?
    Crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis.
  • How are haploid and diploid cells different?
    Haploid cells contain one set of chromosomes, while diploid cells contain two sets of chromosomes.
  • Which division during meiosis is very similar to the division that occurs during mitosis?
    Meiosis II is very similar to mitosis because it involves the separation of sister chromatids.
  • What is the correct order of phases for meiosis I and meiosis II?
    The correct order is prophase I, metaphase I, anaphase I, telophase I, prophase II, metaphase II, anaphase II, and telophase II.
  • What is the difference between anaphase I and anaphase II?
    In anaphase I, homologous chromosomes are separated, while in anaphase II, sister chromatids are separated.
  • What is crossing over and when does it happen?
    Crossing over is the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes, occurring during prophase I of meiosis.
  • At which stage(s) of meiosis I are the cells diploid and at which stage(s) are they haploid?
    Cells are diploid during prophase I, metaphase I, and anaphase I, and become haploid after telophase I.
  • Which of the following occur during prophase I of meiosis in animal cells?
    During prophase I, synapsis and crossing over occur, and homologous chromosomes pair up to form tetrads.
  • During which phase of meiosis are sister chromatids separated?
    Sister chromatids are separated during anaphase II of meiosis.
  • When does crossing-over occur?
    Crossing-over occurs during prophase I of meiosis.
  • Which of the following occurs during meiosis
    Crossing over and the separation of homologous chromosomes occur during meiosis.
  • During which phase of meiosis do homologous chromosomes separate?
    Homologous chromosomes separate during anaphase I of meiosis.
  • During which phase of meiosis will bivalents form?
    Bivalents form during prophase I of meiosis.
  • Which process can be described as two cell divisions
    Meiosis can be described as two cell divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II.
  • Meiosis produces cells for which of the following processes?
    Meiosis produces cells for sexual reproduction.
  • During what stage of meiosis does crossing over occur?
    Crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis.
  • In which phase of meiosis does crossing over occur?
    Crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis.
  • What is the difference between diploid and haploid cells?
    Diploid cells contain two sets of chromosomes, while haploid cells contain one set of chromosomes.
  • During which phase of meiosis will homologous chromosomes move to opposite poles?
    Homologous chromosomes move to opposite poles during anaphase I of meiosis.
  • Which describes the four cells that are produced at the end of meiosis?
    The four cells produced at the end of meiosis are genetically diverse haploid gametes.
  • In anaphase I in meiosis what is being pulled to opposite sides of the cell?
    In anaphase I, homologous chromosomes are being pulled to opposite sides of the cell.
  • Which statement about meiosis is true?
    Meiosis results in four genetically diverse haploid gametes.
  • How many nuclear divisions occur in meiosis?
    Two nuclear divisions occur in meiosis: meiosis I and meiosis II.
  • A chicken cell undergoes meiosis
    A chicken cell undergoing meiosis will produce four genetically diverse haploid gametes.
  • How many cells are produced from meiosis?
    Four cells are produced from meiosis.
  • Which stage of meiosis I is represented by the illustration?
    Without the illustration, it's not possible to determine the stage, but stages include prophase I, metaphase I, anaphase I, and telophase I.
  • How many cells are produced during meiosis?
    Four cells are produced during meiosis.
  • Crossing over normally takes place during which of the following processes?
    Crossing over normally takes place during prophase I of meiosis.
  • During which stage of meiosis will sister chromatids separate and go to opposite poles?
    Sister chromatids separate and go to opposite poles during anaphase II of meiosis.
  • During what stage of meiosis do sister chromatids separate from each other?
    Sister chromatids separate from each other during anaphase II of meiosis.
  • During which phase of meiosis do sister chromatids separate?
    Sister chromatids separate during anaphase II of meiosis.
  • How does meiosis help explain Mendel’s principle of independent assortment?
    Meiosis explains Mendel's principle of independent assortment through the random orientation of homologous chromosomes during metaphase I.
  • Which of the following is not a function of meiosis?
    Meiosis does not produce identical daughter cells; it produces genetically diverse gametes.
  • What produces four daughter cells?
    Meiosis produces four daughter cells.