Introduction to Meiosis quiz #6 Flashcards

Which event occurs in meiosis but not in mitosis?
Crossing over occurs in meiosis but not in mitosis.How many daughter cells are produced in the process of meiosis?
Four daughter cells are produced in the process of meiosis.Can you identify whether certain events occur in meiosis I or meiosis II?
Yes, meiosis I involves the separation of homologous chromosomes, while meiosis II involves the separation of sister chromatids.In what stage of meiosis does crossing over occur?
The exchange of genetic information occurs during prophase I of meiosis.Why is the reduction in chromosome number important in meiosis?
The reduction in chromosome number is important to ensure that gametes have half the number of chromosomes, maintaining the species' chromosome number upon fertilization.Which phase of meiosis would have the homologous pairs lining up at the equator of the cell?
During metaphase I of meiosis, homologous pairs line up at the equator of the cell.At what point does the secondary oocyte complete meiosis?
The secondary oocyte completes meiosis upon fertilization.Which two key events occur at the beginning of meiosis but not mitosis?
Synapsis and crossing over occur at the beginning of meiosis but not mitosis.What occurs during anaphase I of meiosis?
During anaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes are separated and pulled to opposite poles of the cell.During which stage of meiosis do homologous chromosome pairs line up in the middle of the cell?
Homologous chromosome pairs line up in the middle of the cell during metaphase I of meiosis.How is metaphase I of meiosis different from metaphase II?
In metaphase I, homologous chromosomes line up in pairs, while in metaphase II, individual chromosomes line up.In which phase does crossing over occur?
In prophase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes pair up, and crossing over occurs.How many daughter cells are produced by meiosis?
The two cells formed at the end of meiosis I are haploid and will undergo meiosis II to produce four haploid gametes.During which phase of meiosis does the nuclear membrane reform around chromosomes?
The nuclear membrane reforms around chromosomes during telophase I and telophase II of meiosis.How many total gametes are produced after both meiosis 1 and 2?
During the first meiotic division, homologous chromosomes are separated, resulting in two haploid cells.Which stage of meiosis occurs first?
Prophase I is the first stage of meiosis.What separates during meiosis I?
Homologous chromosomes separate during meiosis I.How many phases are in meiosis?
There are eight phases in meiosis: prophase I, metaphase I, anaphase I, telophase I, prophase II, metaphase II, anaphase II, and telophase II.During which phase of meiosis are the chromatids first separated from each other?
The term used for the shuffling of genetic information in prophase I is crossing over.Which statement describes the products of meiosis I and meiosis II?
Meiosis I produces two haploid cells, and meiosis II produces four genetically diverse haploid gametes.Which event occurs in meiosis
The diploid number of the original cell is twice the haploid number, which varies by species.Which stage follows anaphase I? Metaphase I, Telophase II, Anaphase II, Telophase I
Telophase I follows anaphase I.During which phase of meiosis does independent assortment occur?
Independent assortment occurs during metaphase I of meiosis.Which of the following is an example of vertical transmission?
Vertical transmission refers to the passing of genetic material from parent to offspring, such as through meiosis and fertilization.How do the cells in meiosis differ from the cells in mitosis?
Cells produced by meiosis are haploid and genetically diverse, while cells produced by mitosis are diploid and genetically identical.Which of the following is true regarding meiosis?
Meiosis results in four genetically diverse haploid gametes.When are the homologous pairs of chromosomes separated?
Homologous pairs of chromosomes are separated during anaphase I of meiosis.What is one way that meiosis is different from mitosis?
Meiosis involves two rounds of division and produces haploid gametes, while mitosis involves one round of division and produces diploid cells.At what point during meiosis do homologous chromosomes pair up?
Homologous chromosomes pair up during prophase I of meiosis.During which process does independent assortment of chromosomes occur?
Independent assortment of chromosomes occurs during meiosis.