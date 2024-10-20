Introduction to Meiosis quiz #7 Flashcards
Introduction to Meiosis quiz #7
How many daughter cells does meiosis create?
Meiosis creates four daughter cells.Which phase of meiosis do sister chromatids line up at the equator?
Sister chromatids line up at the equator during metaphase II of meiosis.During which of these does the separation of homologous chromosomes occur?
The separation of homologous chromosomes occurs during anaphase I of meiosis.Which of the following is not a characteristic of meiosis?
Producing identical daughter cells is not a characteristic of meiosis.Which is the missing step for the process of conjugation described?
Conjugation is not a part of meiosis; it is a process of genetic exchange in bacteria.How many chromosomes do daughter cells contain at the end of meiosis?
Daughter cells contain half the number of chromosomes as the original diploid cell at the end of meiosis.When does separation of homologous chromosomes occur?
Separation of homologous chromosomes occurs during anaphase I of meiosis.What events occur during each phase of meiosis?
Prophase I: crossing over; Metaphase I: homologous chromosomes align; Anaphase I: homologous chromosomes separate; Telophase I: cells become haploid; Prophase II: spindle forms; Metaphase II: chromosomes align; Anaphase II: sister chromatids separate; Telophase II: four haploid cells form.What phase of meiosis does the nuclear envelope begin to break down?
The nuclear envelope begins to break down during prophase I of meiosis.In which of the following does meiosis play a more significant role than mitosis?
Meiosis plays a more significant role in sexual reproduction and genetic diversity.During what stage of meiosis do chromosomes align on the spindle equator in homologous pairs?
Chromosomes align on the spindle equator in homologous pairs during metaphase I of meiosis.How many copies of each chromosome are in the parent cell prior to undergoing meiosis?
The parent cell has two copies of each chromosome prior to undergoing meiosis.Where does crossing over occur during meiosis?
Crossing over occurs between homologous chromosomes during prophase I of meiosis.What happens during anaphase I of meiosis?
In anaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes are separated and pulled to opposite poles of the cell.What is one question you still have about meiosis?
This is subjective and depends on the individual's understanding and curiosity about meiosis.Meiosis produces cells with how many chromosomes?
Meiosis produces cells with half the number of chromosomes as the original diploid cell.What is the end result of meiosis and the subsequent fertilization of gametes?
The end result is a diploid zygote with a complete set of chromosomes.What type of cells are haploid?
Gametes, such as sperm and eggs, are haploid cells.How does metaphase in meiosis I and meiosis II differ?
In metaphase I, homologous chromosomes line up in pairs, while in metaphase II, individual chromosomes line up.How many daughter cells are created at the end of meiosis?
Four daughter cells are created at the end of meiosis.How does meiosis play a role in the evolution of a species?
Meiosis introduces genetic diversity through recombination and independent assortment, which can lead to evolutionary changes.Why are cells said to be haploid after cytokinesis I?
Cells are haploid after cytokinesis I because they contain half the number of chromosomes as the original diploid cell.What is a tetrad? Why are they an important feature of meiosis?
A tetrad is a group of four chromatids formed by synapsis of homologous chromosomes during prophase I, important for crossing over.What exactly happens during prophase I?
During prophase I, homologous chromosomes pair up, form tetrads, and undergo crossing over.At the end of anaphase I of meiosis I
At the end of anaphase I, homologous chromosomes have been separated and moved to opposite poles of the cell.How is metaphase I in meiosis different from metaphase in mitosis?
In metaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes line up in pairs, while in mitosis, individual chromosomes line up.Which process divides twice?
Meiosis divides twice: meiosis I and meiosis II.During which stage of meiosis does the diploid parent cell become four separate haploid cells?
The diploid parent cell becomes four separate haploid cells by the end of meiosis II.What happens to the chromosome number during meiosis?
The chromosome number is halved during meiosis, resulting in haploid cells.In meiosis
In meiosis, a diploid cell undergoes two rounds of division to produce four genetically diverse haploid gametes.What happens during prophase I of meiosis?
During prophase I, homologous chromosomes pair up, form tetrads, and undergo crossing over.How many daughter cells are created at the end of meiosis 2?
Four daughter cells are created at the end of meiosis II.What occurs during prophase I of meiosis?
During prophase I, homologous chromosomes pair up, form tetrads, and undergo crossing over.What is the importance of meiosis?
Meiosis is important for producing gametes, ensuring genetic diversity, and maintaining the species' chromosome number.What is the difference between anaphase I and II in meiosis?
In anaphase I, homologous chromosomes are separated, while in anaphase II, sister chromatids are separated.In which stage of meiosis do sister chromatids separate?
Sister chromatids separate during anaphase II of meiosis.How can you tell that the cell in the figure below is undergoing meiosis
Without the figure, it's not possible to determine, but indicators include the presence of tetrads or the separation of homologous chromosomes.During which stage of prophase I does crossing over take place?
Crossing over takes place during the pachytene stage of prophase I.During what stage of meiosis do the sister chromosomes separate?
Sister chromosomes separate during anaphase II of meiosis.