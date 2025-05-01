Introduction to Meiosis quiz #9 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What type of cell does meiosis begin with, and what is its ploidy? Meiosis begins with a diploid germ cell, which has two copies of each chromosome (2n).

What happens during interphase before meiosis begins? During interphase before meiosis, the cell replicates its DNA and prepares for cell division.

What is the difference between meiosis I and meiosis II? Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes and reduces the chromosome number (reductional division), while meiosis II separates sister chromatids and maintains the haploid state (equational division).

Why is meiosis II called equational division? Meiosis II is called equational division because it maintains the haploid chromosome number by separating sister chromatids, resulting in cells with the same ploidy as before.

How does meiosis contribute to genetic diversity? Meiosis contributes to genetic diversity through recombination (crossing over) and independent assortment of chromosomes.

How many rounds of cell division occur in meiosis, and what are they called? There are two rounds of cell division in meiosis: meiosis I and meiosis II.