Introduction to Meiosis quiz #9 Flashcards
What type of cell does meiosis begin with, and what is its ploidy?
Meiosis begins with a diploid germ cell, which has two copies of each chromosome (2n).What happens during interphase before meiosis begins?
During interphase before meiosis, the cell replicates its DNA and prepares for cell division.What is the difference between meiosis I and meiosis II?
Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes and reduces the chromosome number (reductional division), while meiosis II separates sister chromatids and maintains the haploid state (equational division).Why is meiosis II called equational division?
Meiosis II is called equational division because it maintains the haploid chromosome number by separating sister chromatids, resulting in cells with the same ploidy as before.How does meiosis contribute to genetic diversity?
Meiosis contributes to genetic diversity through recombination (crossing over) and independent assortment of chromosomes.How many rounds of cell division occur in meiosis, and what are they called?
There are two rounds of cell division in meiosis: meiosis I and meiosis II.What is the main difference between meiosis and mitosis in terms of their outcomes?
Meiosis produces four genetically diverse haploid cells, while mitosis produces two identical diploid cells.What is the ploidy of the daughter cells after meiosis II?
The daughter cells after meiosis II are haploid (n).How many genetically unique gametes are produced from one diploid germ cell during meiosis?
Four genetically unique gametes are produced from one diploid germ cell during meiosis.What are sister chromatids, and when are they separated during meiosis?
Sister chromatids are identical copies of a chromosome; they are separated during meiosis II.What is the importance of meiosis in evolutionary biology?
Meiosis is important in evolutionary biology because it generates genetic variation, which is essential for evolution.What is the difference in chromosome number between the original germ cell and the resulting gametes after meiosis?
The original germ cell is diploid (2n), while the resulting gametes are haploid (n), having half the chromosome number.What is recombination, and during which stage of meiosis does it occur?
Recombination (crossing over) is the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes, occurring during prophase I of meiosis.Why is it necessary for gametes to be haploid?
Gametes must be haploid so that when they fuse during fertilization, the resulting zygote is diploid, restoring the species' chromosome number.What is the role of meiosis in the life cycle of sexually reproducing organisms?
Meiosis produces haploid gametes, enabling sexual reproduction and maintaining a stable chromosome number across generations.