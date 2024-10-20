Skip to main content
Introduction to Membrane Transport exam Flashcards

Introduction to Membrane Transport exam
  • Selectively Permeable

    A property of biological membranes that allows some substances to cross more easily than others.

  • What types of molecules can freely diffuse across a membrane?

    Small, uncharged, and nonpolar molecules.

  • Passive Transport

    The movement of molecules across a cell membrane without the use of energy by the cell.

  • What is the difference between passive and active transport?

    Passive transport does not require energy, while active transport requires energy.

  • Endocytosis

    A process by which a cell takes in large molecules by engulfing them in a vesicle.

  • What is the role of protein facilitation in membrane transport?

    Proteins help transport larger, charged, or polar molecules across the membrane.

  • Osmosis

    The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.

  • What are the features of molecules that cannot freely diffuse across a membrane?

    Large, charged, and polar molecules.

  • Exocytosis

    A process by which a cell expels large molecules by fusing a vesicle with the plasma membrane.

  • What is bulk transport?

    The movement of large molecules across the membrane via endocytosis or exocytosis.

  • Facilitated Diffusion

    The process of spontaneous passive transport of molecules or ions across a biological membrane via specific transmembrane integral proteins.

  • What is the significance of membrane transport in cellular function?

    It is crucial for maintaining cellular homeostasis and function.

  • Primary Active Transport

    Active transport that relies directly on the hydrolysis of ATP.

  • What is secondary active transport?

    Transport that uses the energy from the electrochemical gradient created by primary active transport.

  • Phagocytosis

    A type of endocytosis where a cell engulfs large particles or cells.

  • What is pinocytosis?

    A type of endocytosis where a cell engulfs extracellular fluid and its dissolved solutes.

  • Simple Diffusion

    The movement of molecules from an area of higher concentration to an area of lower concentration without the aid of proteins.

  • What is receptor-mediated endocytosis?

    A type of endocytosis where specific molecules are ingested into the cell after binding to receptors on the cell surface.

  • Hydrophobic

    Water-fearing; typically nonpolar molecules that do not dissolve in water.

  • What is the role of the cytosol in membrane transport?

    The cytosol is the intracellular fluid where molecules are transported to and from across the membrane.

  • Hydrophilic

    Water-loving; typically polar molecules that dissolve in water.

  • What are the two main categories of membrane transport?

    Molecular transport and bulk transport.

  • Semi Permeable

    Another term for selectively permeable, meaning partially penetrable.

  • What is the function of transport proteins in facilitated diffusion?

    They help move molecules across the membrane that cannot diffuse freely.

  • What is the significance of the electrochemical gradient in active transport?

    It provides the energy needed for secondary active transport.

  • What is the main difference between molecular transport and bulk transport?

    Molecular transport involves small molecules, while bulk transport involves large molecules.