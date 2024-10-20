Introduction to Membrane Transport exam Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (26)
Selectively Permeable
A property of biological membranes that allows some substances to cross more easily than others.
What types of molecules can freely diffuse across a membrane?
Small, uncharged, and nonpolar molecules.
Passive Transport
The movement of molecules across a cell membrane without the use of energy by the cell.
What is the difference between passive and active transport?
Passive transport does not require energy, while active transport requires energy.
Endocytosis
A process by which a cell takes in large molecules by engulfing them in a vesicle.
What is the role of protein facilitation in membrane transport?
Proteins help transport larger, charged, or polar molecules across the membrane.
Osmosis
The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.
What are the features of molecules that cannot freely diffuse across a membrane?
Large, charged, and polar molecules.
Exocytosis
A process by which a cell expels large molecules by fusing a vesicle with the plasma membrane.
What is bulk transport?
The movement of large molecules across the membrane via endocytosis or exocytosis.
Facilitated Diffusion
The process of spontaneous passive transport of molecules or ions across a biological membrane via specific transmembrane integral proteins.
What is the significance of membrane transport in cellular function?
It is crucial for maintaining cellular homeostasis and function.
Primary Active Transport
Active transport that relies directly on the hydrolysis of ATP.
What is secondary active transport?
Transport that uses the energy from the electrochemical gradient created by primary active transport.
Phagocytosis
A type of endocytosis where a cell engulfs large particles or cells.
What is pinocytosis?
A type of endocytosis where a cell engulfs extracellular fluid and its dissolved solutes.
Simple Diffusion
The movement of molecules from an area of higher concentration to an area of lower concentration without the aid of proteins.
What is receptor-mediated endocytosis?
A type of endocytosis where specific molecules are ingested into the cell after binding to receptors on the cell surface.
Hydrophobic
Water-fearing; typically nonpolar molecules that do not dissolve in water.
What is the role of the cytosol in membrane transport?
The cytosol is the intracellular fluid where molecules are transported to and from across the membrane.
Hydrophilic
Water-loving; typically polar molecules that dissolve in water.
What are the two main categories of membrane transport?
Molecular transport and bulk transport.
Semi Permeable
Another term for selectively permeable, meaning partially penetrable.
What is the function of transport proteins in facilitated diffusion?
They help move molecules across the membrane that cannot diffuse freely.
What is the significance of the electrochemical gradient in active transport?
It provides the energy needed for secondary active transport.
What is the main difference between molecular transport and bulk transport?
Molecular transport involves small molecules, while bulk transport involves large molecules.