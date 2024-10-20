Introduction to Membrane Transport quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Membrane Transport quiz #2
What is mediated transport?
Mediated transport refers to the movement of substances across a cell membrane with the help of transport proteins. This includes facilitated diffusion and active transport, where specific proteins assist in moving molecules that cannot freely diffuse across the membrane.
Which of the following is not a characteristic of carrier-mediated transport? a) Specificity b) Saturation c) Energy independence d) Competition
c) Energy independence. Carrier-mediated transport often requires energy, especially in active transport, whereas facilitated diffusion does not.
How do substances move across a selectively permeable membrane?
Substances move across a selectively permeable membrane through passive transport (such as diffusion and osmosis) and active transport, which may require energy and transport proteins for larger, charged, or polar molecules.
Which of the following is an example of antiport? a) Sodium-potassium pump b) Glucose transporter c) Calcium pump d) Proton pump
a) Sodium-potassium pump. Antiport involves the movement of two substances in opposite directions across a membrane.
Which of the following are reasons to use membrane filtration as a viable cell count method? a) High accuracy b) Ability to count large volumes c) Cost-effectiveness d) Speed
a) High accuracy and b) Ability to count large volumes. Membrane filtration is used for its precision and ability to handle large sample volumes.
Which of the following processes require a transport protein? a) Simple diffusion b) Osmosis c) Facilitated diffusion d) Bulk transport
c) Facilitated diffusion. This process requires transport proteins to help move substances across the membrane.
Which of the following statements describe coupled transport? a) It involves the movement of molecules in the same direction. b) It requires energy input. c) It involves the movement of molecules in opposite directions. d) It does not require transport proteins.
a) It involves the movement of molecules in the same direction and c) It involves the movement of molecules in opposite directions. Coupled transport includes symport and antiport mechanisms.
Which is not a type of mediated transport? a) Simple diffusion b) Facilitated diffusion c) Active transport d) Endocytosis
a) Simple diffusion. This process does not require transport proteins and is not considered mediated transport.
Which of the following cell lysis techniques uses a high-frequency sound to disrupt the membrane? a) Detergent lysis b) Sonication c) Freeze-thaw d) Enzymatic lysis
b) Sonication. This technique uses high-frequency sound waves to break cell membranes.
Which of the following is an example of secondary active transport? a) Sodium-potassium pump b) Glucose-sodium symport c) Calcium pump d) Proton pump
b) Glucose-sodium symport. Secondary active transport uses the energy from the electrochemical gradient of one molecule to transport another molecule.
Glucose enters the cell by which process?
Glucose enters the cell primarily through facilitated diffusion using a specific glucose transporter protein.