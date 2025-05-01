Introduction to Membrane Transport quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Which types of molecules can freely diffuse across biological membranes without protein facilitation? Small, uncharged, and nonpolar (hydrophobic) molecules, such as oxygen and carbon dioxide, can freely diffuse across membranes.

What is the difference between passive and active transport across membranes? Passive transport does not require energy and moves molecules down their concentration gradient, while active transport requires energy to move molecules against their concentration gradient.

Give an example of a molecule that can freely diffuse across a membrane and explain why. Oxygen (O2) can freely diffuse across membranes because it is small, uncharged, and nonpolar.

How do polar or hydrophilic molecules typically cross biological membranes? Polar or hydrophilic molecules usually require protein facilitation, such as channels or transporters, to cross membranes.

What is exocytosis and why is it important? Exocytosis is the process by which cells expel large molecules or particles by fusing vesicles with the membrane, important for removing waste and secreting substances.

What features prevent ions like sodium (Na+) from freely crossing the membrane? Ions like sodium are charged and hydrophilic, which prevents them from passing through the hydrophobic core of the membrane without protein facilitation.