Introduction to Mendel's Experiments exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (29)
Gregor Mendel
Austrian monk and scientist known as the father of genetics.
Model Organism
Non-human organisms studied to gain insights into other organisms.
Why did Mendel choose pea plants for his experiments?
Pea plants are easy to cultivate, grow quickly, produce many offspring, have diverse inheritable traits, and their fertilization is controllable.
Character
An inherited feature that varies among individual organisms.
Trait
Specific variants of a character, such as tall or short plants.
What is an example of a character in pea plants?
Plant height or flower color.
What is an example of a trait in pea plants?
Tall or short plants for the character plant height.
Why are pea plants easy to cultivate?
They grow quickly and are easy to maintain.
How did Mendel control pea plant fertilization?
By controlling which pea plants mate with each other and utilizing self-fertilization.
What is self-fertilization?
The ability of a plant to fertilize itself to produce offspring.
What are the phenotypes for the character flower color in pea plants?
White or purple flowers.
What are the phenotypes for the character pea color?
Green or yellow peas.
What are the phenotypes for the character pea pod shape?
Straight or bumpy pods.
What did Mendel's experiments help to understand?
The fundamentals of inheritance and genetics.
How many reasons did Mendel have for choosing pea plants?
Five reasons.
What is cross-fertilization?
The process of fertilizing one plant with the pollen from another plant.
What is the significance of Mendel's work?
It laid the groundwork for modern genetics.
What years did Gregor Mendel live?
1822 to 1884.
What is an example of a model organism?
Pea plants.
How did Mendel's discoveries apply to other organisms?
The principles of inheritance he discovered are applicable to many organisms, including humans.
What is the difference between a character and a trait?
A character is a broader inherited feature, while a trait is a specific variant of that character.
Why is it important that pea plants have many inheritable traits?
It allows for the study of how traits are passed from one generation to the next.
What is the importance of rapid growth in pea plants for Mendel's experiments?
It allows for the observation of multiple generations in a short period.
What is the benefit of pea plants producing multiple offspring?
It provides a large sample size for studying inheritance patterns.
What did Mendel use to describe an inherited feature?
The term 'character'.
What did Mendel use to describe a variant of a character?
The term 'trait'.
What is the character for the trait 'tall plants'?
Plant height.
What is the character for the trait 'purple flowers'?
Flower color.
What is the character for the trait 'yellow peas'?
Pea color.