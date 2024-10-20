Skip to main content
Introduction to Mendel's Experiments exam Flashcards

Introduction to Mendel's Experiments exam
  • Gregor Mendel

    Austrian monk and scientist known as the father of genetics.

  • Model Organism

    Non-human organisms studied to gain insights into other organisms.

  • Why did Mendel choose pea plants for his experiments?

    Pea plants are easy to cultivate, grow quickly, produce many offspring, have diverse inheritable traits, and their fertilization is controllable.

  • Character

    An inherited feature that varies among individual organisms.

  • Trait

    Specific variants of a character, such as tall or short plants.

  • What is an example of a character in pea plants?

    Plant height or flower color.

  • What is an example of a trait in pea plants?

    Tall or short plants for the character plant height.

  • Why are pea plants easy to cultivate?

    They grow quickly and are easy to maintain.

  • How did Mendel control pea plant fertilization?

    By controlling which pea plants mate with each other and utilizing self-fertilization.

  • What is self-fertilization?

    The ability of a plant to fertilize itself to produce offspring.

  • What are the phenotypes for the character flower color in pea plants?

    White or purple flowers.

  • What are the phenotypes for the character pea color?

    Green or yellow peas.

  • What are the phenotypes for the character pea pod shape?

    Straight or bumpy pods.

  • What did Mendel's experiments help to understand?

    The fundamentals of inheritance and genetics.

  • How many reasons did Mendel have for choosing pea plants?

    Five reasons.

  • What is cross-fertilization?

    The process of fertilizing one plant with the pollen from another plant.

  • What is the significance of Mendel's work?

    It laid the groundwork for modern genetics.

  • What years did Gregor Mendel live?

    1822 to 1884.

  • What is an example of a model organism?

    Pea plants.

  • How did Mendel's discoveries apply to other organisms?

    The principles of inheritance he discovered are applicable to many organisms, including humans.

  • What is the difference between a character and a trait?

    A character is a broader inherited feature, while a trait is a specific variant of that character.

  • Why is it important that pea plants have many inheritable traits?

    It allows for the study of how traits are passed from one generation to the next.

  • What is the importance of rapid growth in pea plants for Mendel's experiments?

    It allows for the observation of multiple generations in a short period.

  • What is the benefit of pea plants producing multiple offspring?

    It provides a large sample size for studying inheritance patterns.

  • What did Mendel use to describe an inherited feature?

    The term 'character'.

  • What did Mendel use to describe a variant of a character?

    The term 'trait'.

  • What is the character for the trait 'tall plants'?

    Plant height.

  • What is the character for the trait 'purple flowers'?

    Flower color.

  • What is the character for the trait 'yellow peas'?

    Pea color.