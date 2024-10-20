Introduction to Mendel's Experiments quiz #2 Flashcards

What is one of the reasons why Gregor Mendel chose to study pea plants?
Pea plants are easy to cultivate, grow quickly, produce multiple offspring, have diverse inheritable traits, and allow for controlled fertilization.
Which statement about inheritance is true?
Inheritance involves the passing of traits from parents to offspring, governed by Mendel's principles of segregation and independent assortment.
Who conducted experiments with pea plants to determine how traits are inherited?
Gregor Mendel conducted experiments with pea plants to determine how traits are inherited.
What observable cellular process explains Mendel’s law of segregation?
Meiosis explains Mendel’s law of segregation, as it involves the separation of homologous chromosomes into different gametes.
How are traits passed to offspring?
Traits are passed to offspring through genes, which are inherited from the parents according to Mendel's laws.
Which of the following statements about heredity is accurate? A) Traits are inherited randomly. B) Traits are inherited according to Mendel's principles. C) Traits are inherited through environmental factors.
B) Traits are inherited according to Mendel's principles.
Which of the following is not one of Mendel’s principles of inheritance? A) Law of segregation B) Law of independent assortment C) Blending theory
C) Blending theory
Do you think most traits are inherited the way mouse fur color is? Why do you think this is?
Most traits are inherited according to Mendel's principles, similar to mouse fur color, due to the genetic basis of inheritance.
What can we observe in order to visualize Mendel's law of segregation?
We can observe the process of meiosis to visualize Mendel's law of segregation.
Which of the following is a method of vertical gene transmission? A) Transformation B) Conjugation C) Parent to offspring
C) Parent to offspring
Which one of the following is a method of vertical gene transfer? A) Transduction B) Parent to offspring C) Horizontal gene transfer
B) Parent to offspring
What is the importance of understanding Mendel's laws of segregation and independent assortment?
Understanding these laws helps explain how traits are inherited and predict genetic outcomes in offspring.
The chromosome theory of inheritance is based upon which of the following sets of observations? A) Chromosomes carry genes B) Genes are located on chromosomes C) Chromosomes segregate independently
A) Chromosomes carry genes, B) Genes are located on chromosomes, C) Chromosomes segregate independently
Which of the following are included in Mendel's law of segregation? A) Alleles separate during gamete formation B) Traits blend together C) Dominant traits mask recessive traits
A) Alleles separate during gamete formation
Summarize what Mendel did in his experiments.
Mendel cross-pollinated pea plants to study inheritance patterns, leading to the discovery of the laws of segregation and independent assortment.
How would you obtain true-breeding curl cats?
By breeding cats that consistently produce offspring with the curl trait, ensuring homozygosity for the curl gene.
ABO blood type is a trait that demonstrates which type of inheritance?
ABO blood type demonstrates codominance and multiple alleles inheritance.
How can Mendel’s principles be used to study human traits?
Mendel’s principles can be applied to predict inheritance patterns and genetic disorders in humans.
What is the passing of traits from parents to offspring called?
The passing of traits from parents to offspring is called heredity.
ABO blood type demonstrates which of the following inheritance patterns? A) Complete dominance B) Codominance C) Incomplete dominance
B) Codominance
What is the chromosomal basis of inheritance?
The chromosomal basis of inheritance is that genes are located on chromosomes, which segregate and assort independently during meiosis.
Which of the following statements is true of heritability? A) It measures genetic influence on traits B) It is affected by environmental factors C) It is constant across all populations
A) It measures genetic influence on traits
Why are fruit flies advantageous in the study of human inheritance?
Fruit flies are advantageous due to their rapid life cycle, genetic similarity to humans, and ease of genetic manipulation.
What term did Mendel use to refer to a specific trait that was masked in the F1 generation?
Mendel used the term 'recessive' to refer to a trait that was masked in the F1 generation.
Which of the following human diseases is inherited as a simple recessive trait? A) Cystic fibrosis B) Huntington's disease C) Sickle cell anemia
A) Cystic fibrosis
What did Mendel's work teach us about the passing of traits from one generation to the next?
Mendel's work taught us that traits are passed according to specific genetic laws, including segregation and independent assortment.
Which of the following statements is not true according to Mendel's law of segregation? A) Alleles separate during gamete formation B) Traits blend together C) Each gamete receives one allele
B) Traits blend together
What did Mendel contribute to our understanding of genetics?
Mendel contributed the foundational principles of inheritance, including the laws of segregation and independent assortment.
Based on the inheritance pattern, what can be predicted about offspring traits?
Offspring traits can be predicted using Mendel's laws, considering dominant and recessive alleles and independent assortment.
Which of the following are principles of the chromosome theory of inheritance? A) Genes are located on chromosomes B) Chromosomes segregate independently C) Traits blend together
A) Genes are located on chromosomes, B) Chromosomes segregate independently
What is the blending theory of inheritance?
The blending theory of inheritance is an outdated concept suggesting traits blend together, which Mendel disproved with his experiments.
How does the principle of independent assortment help explain Mendel’s results?
Independent assortment explains how different traits are inherited separately, leading to genetic variation in offspring.
How did the work of Gregor Mendel change the scientific explanation about how traits were inherited?
Mendel's work introduced the concept of discrete inheritance through genes, replacing the blending theory with laws of segregation and independent assortment.