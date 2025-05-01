Introduction to Mendel's Experiments quiz #4 Flashcards
Introduction to Mendel's Experiments quiz #4
What is the difference between a 'character' and a 'trait' in Mendel's experiments with pea plants?
A 'character' is a general inherited feature, such as plant height or flower color, while a 'trait' is a specific variant of that character, like tall or short plants and purple or white flowers.Who is known as the father of genetics and what organism did he use for his experiments?
Gregor Mendel is known as the father of genetics, and he used pea plants for his experiments.What is a 'character' in the context of Mendel's pea plant experiments?
A 'character' is a general inherited feature that varies among individuals, such as plant height or flower color.How does Mendel define a 'trait'?
A 'trait' is a specific variant of a character, like tall or short plants for the character plant height.Give two examples of characters and their corresponding traits in pea plants.
Plant height (traits: tall or short) and flower color (traits: purple or white) are examples.List two reasons why Mendel chose pea plants as his model organism.
Pea plants are easy to cultivate and grow quickly, allowing for multiple generations in a short time.Why was the ability to control fertilization important in Mendel's experiments?
It allowed Mendel to control which plants mated, making it easier to study inheritance patterns.What does it mean that pea plants can self-fertilize, and why is this useful?
Self-fertilization means a single pea plant can produce offspring by itself, which helps in creating pure lines for experiments.How are Mendel's discoveries with pea plants relevant to other organisms?
