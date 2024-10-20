Skip to main content
Introduction to Metabolism exam Flashcards

Introduction to Metabolism exam
  • Metabolism
    All chemical reactions within an organism.
  • What are metabolic pathways?
    A series of chemical reactions that alter a substrate through multiple steps to produce a final product.
  • Catabolic Pathways
    Pathways that release energy by breaking down molecules into smaller ones.
  • Anabolic Pathways
    Pathways that require energy to synthesize larger molecules from smaller ones.
  • What is catabolism associated with?
    Exergonic processes.
  • What is anabolism associated with?
    Endergonic processes.
  • Substrate
    The initial molecule that undergoes changes in a metabolic pathway.
  • What is the role of enzymes in metabolic pathways?
    Enzymes catalyze each step in the pathway, converting substrates into products.
  • Exergonic Process
    A process that releases energy.
  • Endergonic Process
    A process that requires an input of energy.
  • What happens in a catabolic pathway?
    Large molecules are broken down into smaller components, releasing energy.
  • What happens in an anabolic pathway?
    Smaller molecules are built up into larger molecules, requiring energy.
  • Final Product
    The end molecule produced in a metabolic pathway.
  • How can you remember catabolism?
    Think of a cat breaking down a pyramid into smaller pieces.
  • How can you remember anabolism?
    Think of building up larger structures from smaller building blocks.
  • What is the main difference between catabolism and anabolism?
    Catabolism breaks down molecules, while anabolism builds up molecules.
  • Energy Release
    Characteristic of catabolic pathways.
  • Energy Requirement
    Characteristic of anabolic pathways.
  • What is the significance of metabolic pathways?
    They help organisms manage energy and build cellular structures.
  • Enzyme
    A protein that catalyzes chemical reactions in metabolic pathways.
  • What is an example of an anabolic process?
    Synthesis of DNA and proteins.
  • What is an example of a catabolic process?
    Breaking down glucose during cellular respiration.
  • What does a metabolic pathway consist of?
    Multiple enzymatic steps that convert substrates into final products.
  • What is the role of energy in metabolism?
    Energy is either released (catabolism) or required (anabolism) in metabolic pathways.
  • What is the final product in a metabolic pathway?
    The molecule produced after all enzymatic steps are completed.
  • What is the relationship between catabolism and exergonic processes?
    Catabolism involves exergonic processes that release energy.
  • What is the relationship between anabolism and endergonic processes?
    Anabolism involves endergonic processes that require energy.
  • What is the purpose of metabolic pathways?
    To transform substrates through a series of enzymatic steps to manage energy and build cellular structures.