Introduction to Metabolism exam Flashcards
Introduction to Metabolism exam
Terms in this set (28)
- MetabolismAll chemical reactions within an organism.
- What are metabolic pathways?A series of chemical reactions that alter a substrate through multiple steps to produce a final product.
- Catabolic PathwaysPathways that release energy by breaking down molecules into smaller ones.
- Anabolic PathwaysPathways that require energy to synthesize larger molecules from smaller ones.
- What is catabolism associated with?Exergonic processes.
- What is anabolism associated with?Endergonic processes.
- SubstrateThe initial molecule that undergoes changes in a metabolic pathway.
- What is the role of enzymes in metabolic pathways?Enzymes catalyze each step in the pathway, converting substrates into products.
- Exergonic ProcessA process that releases energy.
- Endergonic ProcessA process that requires an input of energy.
- What happens in a catabolic pathway?Large molecules are broken down into smaller components, releasing energy.
- What happens in an anabolic pathway?Smaller molecules are built up into larger molecules, requiring energy.
- Final ProductThe end molecule produced in a metabolic pathway.
- How can you remember catabolism?Think of a cat breaking down a pyramid into smaller pieces.
- How can you remember anabolism?Think of building up larger structures from smaller building blocks.
- What is the main difference between catabolism and anabolism?Catabolism breaks down molecules, while anabolism builds up molecules.
- Energy ReleaseCharacteristic of catabolic pathways.
- Energy RequirementCharacteristic of anabolic pathways.
- What is the significance of metabolic pathways?They help organisms manage energy and build cellular structures.
- EnzymeA protein that catalyzes chemical reactions in metabolic pathways.
- What is an example of an anabolic process?Synthesis of DNA and proteins.
- What is an example of a catabolic process?Breaking down glucose during cellular respiration.
- What does a metabolic pathway consist of?Multiple enzymatic steps that convert substrates into final products.
- What is the role of energy in metabolism?Energy is either released (catabolism) or required (anabolism) in metabolic pathways.
- What is the final product in a metabolic pathway?The molecule produced after all enzymatic steps are completed.
- What is the relationship between catabolism and exergonic processes?Catabolism involves exergonic processes that release energy.
- What is the relationship between anabolism and endergonic processes?Anabolism involves endergonic processes that require energy.
- What is the purpose of metabolic pathways?To transform substrates through a series of enzymatic steps to manage energy and build cellular structures.