Introduction to Metabolism quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following correctly states the relationship between anabolic and catabolic pathways? A) Anabolic pathways release energy, while catabolic pathways require energy. B) Anabolic pathways require energy to build molecules, while catabolic pathways release energy by breaking down molecules. C) Both anabolic and catabolic pathways release energy. D) Both anabolic and catabolic pathways require energy.
B) Anabolic pathways require energy to build molecules, while catabolic pathways release energy by breaking down molecules.
Which of the following metabolic processes take place in the cytosol of a eukaryotic cell? A) Glycolysis B) Citric Acid Cycle C) Electron Transport Chain D) Photosynthesis
A) Glycolysis
From where does a heterotroph directly obtain its energy?
A heterotroph directly obtains its energy from consuming other organisms or organic matter.
Why are all consumers considered heterotrophic?
All consumers are considered heterotrophic because they rely on consuming other organisms or organic matter for energy and nutrients.
Which of the following processes includes all others? A) Metabolism B) Catabolism C) Anabolism D) Glycolysis
A) Metabolism
Which of the following is an example of catabolism? A) Protein synthesis B) Photosynthesis C) Cellular respiration D) DNA replication
C) Cellular respiration
Which of the following is not an example of metabolism? A) Digestion B) Breathing C) Photosynthesis D) Walking
D) Walking
Which of the following statements about anabolic pathways is true? A) They release energy. B) They break down molecules. C) They require energy to synthesize larger molecules. D) They occur in the mitochondria.
C) They require energy to synthesize larger molecules.
What is meant by the term metabolic water?
Metabolic water refers to the water produced as a byproduct of metabolic processes, such as cellular respiration.
Which of the following statements best describes catabolic pathways? A) They build complex molecules. B) They require energy input. C) They release energy by breaking down molecules. D) They occur only in plants.
C) They release energy by breaking down molecules.
Which of these food molecules would your body use for energy first? A) Proteins B) Carbohydrates C) Fats D) Nucleic acids
B) Carbohydrates
Which of the following nutrients can be broken down by human enzymes to yield energy? A) Cellulose B) Starch C) Lignin D) Chitin
B) Starch
Would you describe metabolic pathways as inherently wasteful or inherently economical?
Metabolic pathways are inherently economical as they are highly regulated to efficiently manage energy and resources within an organism.
How do heterotrophs obtain their energy?
Heterotrophs obtain their energy by consuming other organisms or organic matter.
Which of the following is true for anabolic pathways? A) They release energy. B) They break down molecules. C) They require energy to build larger molecules. D) They occur in the cytosol.
C) They require energy to build larger molecules.
Which of the following processes includes all of the others? A) Metabolism B) Catabolism C) Anabolism D) Glycolysis
A) Metabolism
Which statements about catabolic pathways are true? A) They require energy input. B) They build complex molecules. C) They release energy by breaking down molecules. D) They occur only in plants.
C) They release energy by breaking down molecules.
Which of the following is not a stage of incomplete metamorphosis? A) Egg B) Larva C) Nymph D) Adult
B) Larva
How do animals store energy?
Animals store energy in the form of glycogen and fat.
Where does the energy required for anabolic reactions come from?
The energy required for anabolic reactions comes from ATP and other high-energy molecules.
Which of the following processes represent(s) catabolism? A) Protein synthesis B) Photosynthesis C) Cellular respiration D) DNA replication
C) Cellular respiration
Which of the following statements correctly describe metabolic pathways? A) They are linear sequences of reactions. B) They are cyclic sequences of reactions. C) They transform substrates through a series of enzymatic steps. D) They occur only in the mitochondria.
C) They transform substrates through a series of enzymatic steps.
Which of the following play an important role in the biology of hunger? A) Enzymes B) Hormones C) Vitamins D) Minerals
B) Hormones
Which type of metabolic reaction (catabolic or anabolic) requires ATP?
Anabolic reactions require ATP.
Which statement about cellular metabolism is false? A) It includes all chemical reactions in a cell. B) It is only concerned with energy production. C) It involves both catabolic and anabolic pathways. D) It is regulated by enzymes.
B) It is only concerned with energy production.
Which of the following is false about the relationship between catabolism and anabolism? A) Catabolism releases energy, while anabolism requires energy. B) Both processes are part of metabolism. C) Anabolism builds molecules, while catabolism breaks them down. D) Catabolism and anabolism occur independently without regulation.
D) Catabolism and anabolism occur independently without regulation.
Why are humans called heterotrophs?
Humans are called heterotrophs because they obtain energy and nutrients by consuming other organisms or organic matter.
What describes the energy flow in cellular metabolism?
Energy flow in cellular metabolism involves the conversion of energy from nutrients into ATP, which is then used to power cellular processes.
How are metabolic pathways usually regulated?
Metabolic pathways are usually regulated by enzymes, which can be activated or inhibited by various factors, including feedback inhibition.
Which of the following metabolic pathways occur(s) in the cytosol of eukaryotic cells? A) Glycolysis B) Citric Acid Cycle C) Electron Transport Chain D) Photosynthesis
A) Glycolysis
Catabolic processes include which of the following? A) Protein synthesis B) Photosynthesis C) Cellular respiration D) DNA replication
C) Cellular respiration
Which is false regarding catabolic processes? A) They release energy. B) They break down molecules. C) They require energy input. D) They are part of metabolism.
C) They require energy input.
Which statement is not true about energy metabolism? A) It involves the conversion of nutrients into energy. B) It is only concerned with energy storage. C) It includes both catabolic and anabolic pathways. D) It is essential for cellular function.
B) It is only concerned with energy storage.
Which is true regarding catabolic processes? A) They build complex molecules. B) They require energy input. C) They release energy by breaking down molecules. D) They occur only in plants.
C) They release energy by breaking down molecules.
Which of the following best defines metabolism? A) The breakdown of food molecules. B) The synthesis of proteins. C) All chemical reactions within an organism. D) The storage of energy in cells.
C) All chemical reactions within an organism.
The reaction shown is part of a metabolic pathway. What happens in this reaction?
In a metabolic pathway reaction, a substrate is transformed into a product through enzymatic action, contributing to the overall pathway process.
How would you determine whether a metabolic reaction might require coupling to ATP hydrolysis?
A metabolic reaction might require coupling to ATP hydrolysis if it is endergonic, meaning it requires an input of energy to proceed.