Introduction to Metabolism quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following correctly states the relationship between anabolic and catabolic pathways? A) Anabolic pathways release energy, while catabolic pathways require energy. B) Anabolic pathways require energy to build molecules, while catabolic pathways release energy by breaking down molecules. C) Both anabolic and catabolic pathways release energy. D) Both anabolic and catabolic pathways require energy.

