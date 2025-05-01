Introduction to Metabolism quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How are metabolic pathways defined? Metabolic pathways are series of chemical reactions that transform a substrate through multiple enzymatic steps to produce a final product.

What are the two main types of metabolic pathways? The two main types are catabolic pathways and anabolic pathways.

What is anabolism? Anabolism is the set of metabolic pathways that build larger molecules from smaller ones, requiring an input of energy.

How is energy involved in catabolic pathways? Catabolic pathways release energy, often in the form of ATP, by breaking down complex molecules.

How is energy involved in anabolic pathways? Anabolic pathways require energy input to synthesize larger molecules from smaller building blocks.

What type of process is catabolism associated with? Catabolism is associated with exergonic processes, which release energy.