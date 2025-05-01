Introduction to Metabolism quiz #3 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to Metabolism quiz #3
  • How are metabolic pathways defined?
    Metabolic pathways are series of chemical reactions that transform a substrate through multiple enzymatic steps to produce a final product.
  • What are the two main types of metabolic pathways?
    The two main types are catabolic pathways and anabolic pathways.
  • What is anabolism?
    Anabolism is the set of metabolic pathways that build larger molecules from smaller ones, requiring an input of energy.
  • How is energy involved in catabolic pathways?
    Catabolic pathways release energy, often in the form of ATP, by breaking down complex molecules.
  • How is energy involved in anabolic pathways?
    Anabolic pathways require energy input to synthesize larger molecules from smaller building blocks.
  • What type of process is catabolism associated with?
    Catabolism is associated with exergonic processes, which release energy.
  • What type of process is anabolism associated with?
    Anabolism is associated with endergonic processes, which require energy input.
  • Why is understanding metabolic pathways important?
    Understanding metabolic pathways is crucial for grasping how organisms manage energy and build cellular structures.
  • What is the final product in a metabolic pathway?
    The final product is the molecule produced at the end of a series of enzymatic reactions in a metabolic pathway.
  • What happens to substrates in a metabolic pathway?
    Substrates are sequentially converted into different molecules by enzymes until the final product is formed.
  • How can you remember the function of catabolic pathways?
    You can remember catabolic pathways by thinking of a cat breaking down a structure, symbolizing the breakdown of molecules.
  • How can you remember the function of anabolic pathways?
    Anabolic pathways can be remembered as building up structures, since they assemble larger molecules from smaller ones.
  • What is an exergonic process?
    An exergonic process is a chemical reaction that releases energy.
  • What is an endergonic process?
    An endergonic process is a chemical reaction that requires an input of energy.
  • Give an example of a catabolic process.
    Cellular respiration, where glucose is broken down to release energy, is an example of a catabolic process.
  • Give an example of an anabolic process.
    The synthesis of proteins from amino acids is an example of an anabolic process.
  • What is the relationship between catabolism and energy release?
    Catabolism releases energy by breaking down complex molecules into simpler ones.
  • What is the relationship between anabolism and energy consumption?
    Anabolism consumes energy to build complex molecules from simpler ones.
  • How do catabolic and anabolic pathways interact in a cell?
    Catabolic pathways provide the energy and building blocks needed for anabolic pathways.
  • What is the significance of enzymes in metabolism?
    Enzymes speed up metabolic reactions and ensure that metabolic pathways proceed efficiently.
  • What is a substrate in the context of metabolism?
    A substrate is a molecule that is acted upon by an enzyme in a metabolic pathway.
  • What is a product in a metabolic pathway?
    A product is the molecule produced after a substrate is transformed by an enzyme.
  • How are metabolic pathways organized?
    Metabolic pathways are organized as a series of steps, each catalyzed by a specific enzyme.
  • Why do anabolic pathways require energy?
    Anabolic pathways require energy to form chemical bonds and build larger molecules from smaller ones.
  • Why do catabolic pathways release energy?
    Catabolic pathways release energy because breaking chemical bonds in large molecules releases stored energy.
  • What is the main difference between catabolic and anabolic pathways?
    Catabolic pathways break down molecules and release energy, while anabolic pathways build molecules and require energy.
  • How do metabolic pathways contribute to cellular structure?
    Anabolic pathways synthesize the macromolecules needed for cellular structures.
  • How do metabolic pathways contribute to energy management in cells?
    Catabolic pathways release energy that cells can use for various functions, including powering anabolic pathways.
  • What is the role of ATP in metabolism?
    ATP acts as the main energy currency, storing and transferring energy for metabolic processes.
  • How do cells regulate metabolic pathways?
    Cells regulate metabolic pathways through enzyme activity, feedback inhibition, and gene expression.
  • What is the importance of metabolic intermediates?
    Metabolic intermediates are molecules formed at each step of a pathway, leading to the final product.
  • What is the difference between exergonic and endergonic reactions?
    Exergonic reactions release energy, while endergonic reactions require energy input.
  • How do enzymes affect the rate of metabolic reactions?
    Enzymes lower the activation energy, increasing the rate of metabolic reactions.
  • What would happen if a key enzyme in a metabolic pathway was missing?
    The pathway would be interrupted, and the final product would not be produced efficiently.
  • Why are metabolic pathways often described as 'stepwise'?
    They involve a sequence of reactions, each catalyzed by a different enzyme, leading to gradual transformation of substrates.
  • What is the function of feedback inhibition in metabolism?
    Feedback inhibition regulates metabolic pathways by using the end product to inhibit an earlier step, preventing overproduction.
  • How do catabolic and anabolic pathways maintain cellular balance?
    They work together to ensure that energy release and consumption are balanced for cellular needs.
  • What is the relationship between metabolism and homeostasis?
    Metabolism helps maintain homeostasis by regulating energy production and the synthesis of essential molecules.
  • How do metabolic pathways demonstrate the principle of energy conservation?
    They transform energy from one form to another, ensuring efficient use and storage within the cell.
  • What is the significance of metabolic diversity among organisms?
    Metabolic diversity allows organisms to adapt to different environments and utilize various energy sources.