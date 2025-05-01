Introduction to Metabolism quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 26 ) Hide definitions

How do metabolic pathways relate to growth and repair in organisms? Anabolic pathways synthesize the macromolecules needed for growth and repair.

What is the role of small molecules in metabolism? Small molecules serve as substrates, intermediates, or products in metabolic pathways.

How does metabolism relate to nutrition? Nutrients provide the substrates for metabolic pathways, supporting energy production and biosynthesis.

What is the difference between a substrate and a product in a metabolic pathway? A substrate is the starting molecule for a reaction, while a product is the molecule formed after the reaction.

How do cells use the energy released from catabolic pathways? Cells use this energy to power cellular processes, including anabolic reactions.

Why are metabolic pathways essential for life? They enable organisms to obtain energy, synthesize necessary compounds, and maintain cellular functions.