Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

PCR Polymerase Chain Reaction, a technique used to amplify specific DNA sequences in a test tube.

Why is PCR preferred over DNA cloning for quick DNA amplification? PCR is quicker and more efficient, taking about 1.5 to 2 hours compared to over 24 hours for DNA cloning.

Template DNA The DNA sequence of interest that is to be amplified in PCR.

What are the four key components required for PCR? Template DNA, two complementary primers, thermostable DNA polymerase, and all four deoxyribonucleotides.

Primers Short DNA sequences that are complementary to the target DNA and serve as starting points for DNA synthesis.

Thermostable DNA Polymerase An enzyme, often Taq polymerase, that synthesizes new DNA strands and is stable at high temperatures.

What is the role of Taq polymerase in PCR? Taq polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands during the PCR process.

Deoxyribonucleotides The building blocks of DNA, including adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C), and guanine (G).

How does the number of DNA copies change with each PCR cycle? The number of DNA copies doubles each cycle, following the formula 2^n, where n is the cycle number.

Amplification The process of making many copies of a specific DNA sequence.

What is the main advantage of PCR over DNA cloning? PCR is much faster and more efficient for generating many identical copies of DNA.

Cycle A single round of DNA denaturation, primer annealing, and DNA synthesis in PCR.

What is the purpose of primers in PCR? Primers bind to the target DNA sequences and provide a starting point for DNA synthesis.

Denaturation The step in PCR where the double-stranded DNA is heated to separate it into two single strands.

Annealing The step in PCR where primers bind to their complementary sequences on the single-stranded DNA.

Extension The step in PCR where the DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to the primers.

What is the formula to calculate the number of DNA copies after n cycles of PCR? 2^n, where n is the number of cycles.

Why is thermostable DNA polymerase used in PCR? It remains stable and active at the high temperatures required for DNA denaturation.

What is the role of deoxyribonucleotides in PCR? They are the building blocks that the DNA polymerase uses to synthesize new DNA strands.

How long does a typical PCR process take? Approximately 1.5 to 2 hours.

What is the main difference between PCR and DNA cloning? PCR occurs in a test tube without living cells, while DNA cloning occurs inside living cells.

What is the purpose of the denaturation step in PCR? To separate the double-stranded DNA into single strands.

What happens during the annealing step of PCR? Primers bind to their complementary sequences on the single-stranded DNA.

What is the purpose of the extension step in PCR? To synthesize new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to the primers.

How does PCR help in forensic science? It amplifies small amounts of DNA from a crime scene to generate enough material for analysis.

What is the significance of the formula 2^n in PCR? It represents the exponential increase in the number of DNA copies with each cycle.

Why is PCR considered more efficient than DNA cloning? PCR can produce many copies of DNA in a short time without the need for cell growth and DNA isolation.

What is the role of the template DNA in PCR? It provides the sequence that is to be amplified.