Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction exam Flashcards
Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction exam
Terms in this set (29)
- PCRPolymerase Chain Reaction, a technique used to amplify specific DNA sequences in a test tube.
- Why is PCR preferred over DNA cloning for quick DNA amplification?PCR is quicker and more efficient, taking about 1.5 to 2 hours compared to over 24 hours for DNA cloning.
- Template DNAThe DNA sequence of interest that is to be amplified in PCR.
- What are the four key components required for PCR?Template DNA, two complementary primers, thermostable DNA polymerase, and all four deoxyribonucleotides.
- PrimersShort DNA sequences that are complementary to the target DNA and serve as starting points for DNA synthesis.
- Thermostable DNA PolymeraseAn enzyme, often Taq polymerase, that synthesizes new DNA strands and is stable at high temperatures.
- What is the role of Taq polymerase in PCR?Taq polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands during the PCR process.
- DeoxyribonucleotidesThe building blocks of DNA, including adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C), and guanine (G).
- How does the number of DNA copies change with each PCR cycle?The number of DNA copies doubles each cycle, following the formula 2^n, where n is the cycle number.
- AmplificationThe process of making many copies of a specific DNA sequence.
- What is the main advantage of PCR over DNA cloning?PCR is much faster and more efficient for generating many identical copies of DNA.
- CycleA single round of DNA denaturation, primer annealing, and DNA synthesis in PCR.
- What is the purpose of primers in PCR?Primers bind to the target DNA sequences and provide a starting point for DNA synthesis.
- DenaturationThe step in PCR where the double-stranded DNA is heated to separate it into two single strands.
- AnnealingThe step in PCR where primers bind to their complementary sequences on the single-stranded DNA.
- ExtensionThe step in PCR where the DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to the primers.
- What is the formula to calculate the number of DNA copies after n cycles of PCR?2^n, where n is the number of cycles.
- Why is thermostable DNA polymerase used in PCR?It remains stable and active at the high temperatures required for DNA denaturation.
- What is the role of deoxyribonucleotides in PCR?They are the building blocks that the DNA polymerase uses to synthesize new DNA strands.
- How long does a typical PCR process take?Approximately 1.5 to 2 hours.
- What is the main difference between PCR and DNA cloning?PCR occurs in a test tube without living cells, while DNA cloning occurs inside living cells.
- What is the purpose of the denaturation step in PCR?To separate the double-stranded DNA into single strands.
- What happens during the annealing step of PCR?Primers bind to their complementary sequences on the single-stranded DNA.
- What is the purpose of the extension step in PCR?To synthesize new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to the primers.
- How does PCR help in forensic science?It amplifies small amounts of DNA from a crime scene to generate enough material for analysis.
- What is the significance of the formula 2^n in PCR?It represents the exponential increase in the number of DNA copies with each cycle.
- Why is PCR considered more efficient than DNA cloning?PCR can produce many copies of DNA in a short time without the need for cell growth and DNA isolation.
- What is the role of the template DNA in PCR?It provides the sequence that is to be amplified.
- What are the four deoxyribonucleotides used in PCR?Adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C), and guanine (G).