Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction quiz #2 Flashcards

Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction quiz #2
Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction quiz #2
Why is DNA polymerase important to the PCR reaction?
DNA polymerase is crucial in PCR because it synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to the primers, enabling the amplification of the target DNA sequence.What is the main advantage of PCR over DNA cloning?
The main advantage of PCR over DNA cloning is its speed and efficiency in amplifying DNA sequences in a test tube without the need for living cells.What role do primers play in PCR?
Primers in PCR serve as starting points for DNA synthesis, binding to the template DNA and allowing DNA polymerase to extend the DNA strand.What is the significance of using a thermostable DNA polymerase in PCR?
A thermostable DNA polymerase, like Taq polymerase, is essential in PCR because it can withstand the high temperatures used during the denaturation step without denaturing itself.How does the number of DNA copies change with each PCR cycle?
The number of DNA copies doubles with each PCR cycle, following the formula 2^n, where n is the number of cycles.What are the four main components required for a PCR reaction?
The four main components required for PCR are template DNA, two complementary primers, thermostable DNA polymerase, and all four deoxyribonucleotides.How does PCR differ from DNA cloning in terms of location?
PCR occurs in a test tube, while DNA cloning takes place within living cells.Why is PCR considered a rapid technique for DNA amplification?
PCR is considered rapid because it can produce millions of copies of DNA in just a few hours, unlike DNA cloning, which can take over 24 hours.What is the purpose of using deoxyribonucleotides in PCR?
Deoxyribonucleotides are used in PCR as the building blocks for synthesizing new DNA strands during the amplification process.What is the role of the template DNA in PCR?
The template DNA in PCR contains the specific sequence that is targeted for amplification, serving as the blueprint for new DNA synthesis.