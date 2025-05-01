Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction quiz #3 Flashcards

How does the efficiency of PCR compare to DNA cloning, and what is the formula used to calculate the number of DNA copies produced after a given number of PCR cycles?
What is the main purpose of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) in molecular biology?
The main purpose of PCR is to rapidly isolate and amplify specific DNA sequences, making many copies of a gene for study.
How does PCR differ from DNA cloning in terms of where the DNA is replicated?
PCR occurs in a test tube without living cells, while DNA cloning takes place inside living cells.
List the four main components required in a PCR mixture.
The four main components are template DNA, two complementary DNA primers, thermostable DNA polymerase (often Taq polymerase), and all four deoxyribonucleotides.
What is the role of DNA primers in PCR?
DNA primers are short sequences that are complementary to the target DNA strands and serve as starting points for DNA synthesis.
Why is a thermostable DNA polymerase, such as Taq polymerase, used in PCR?
A thermostable DNA polymerase is used because it can withstand the high temperatures required during PCR cycles without denaturing.
How does the efficiency and speed of PCR compare to DNA cloning?
PCR is much faster and more efficient, amplifying DNA in a few hours, while DNA cloning in living cells can take over 24 hours.
What formula is used to calculate the number of DNA copies produced after n cycles of PCR?
The formula is 2^n, where n is the number of PCR cycles.
If a scientist runs 3 cycles of PCR, how many copies of the DNA will be produced?
After 3 cycles, 2^3 = 8 copies of the DNA will be produced.
Give one practical example of how PCR can be used in forensic science.
PCR can amplify small amounts of DNA from a crime scene, providing enough material for analysis and identification.