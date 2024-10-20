Introduction to Prokaryotes quiz #3 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to Prokaryotes quiz #3

Introduction to Prokaryotes quiz #3
  • What do archaebacteria and bacteria have in common?
    Both archaebacteria and bacteria lack a nucleus and have circular DNA.
  • Which domain(s) include(s) prokaryotic organisms?
    The domains Bacteria and Archaea include prokaryotic organisms.
  • Which organism is a prokaryote?
    E. coli is an example of a prokaryote.
  • What are the two prokaryotic domains?
    The two prokaryotic domains are Bacteria and Archaea.
  • Which of the following is not a characteristic of Bacillus anthracis?
    Bacillus anthracis is not a eukaryotic organism; it is a prokaryotic bacterium.
  • Which of the following statements regarding bacteria is true?
    Bacteria are prokaryotic and have circular DNA.
  • Which of the following diseases is caused by a spirochete?
    Lyme disease is caused by the spirochete Borrelia burgdorferi.
  • Class Betaproteobacteria includes all but which of the following genera?
    Class Betaproteobacteria does not include the genus Escherichia.
  • Which of the following is not a difference between the archaea and bacteria?
    Both archaea and bacteria lack a nucleus, which is not a difference.
  • Which domain(s) include(s) only prokaryotes?
    The domains Bacteria and Archaea include only prokaryotes.
  • In bacteria, what is the primary method of reproduction?
    Bacteria primarily reproduce through binary fission.
  • How do archaea differ from bacteria?
    Archaea differ from bacteria in their cell wall composition and unique rRNA sequences.
  • Prokaryotes are classified into which domain(s)?
    Prokaryotes are classified into the domains Bacteria and Archaea.
  • Listeria monocytogenes grows at which temperatures?
    Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigeration temperatures, around 4°C.
  • What are the domains that contain prokaryotic microorganisms?
    The domains Bacteria and Archaea contain prokaryotic microorganisms.
  • How are organisms in the domain Archaea different from those in the domain Eukarya?
    Organisms in the domain Archaea lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, unlike those in Eukarya.
  • Which is incorrect about Yersinia pestis?
    It is incorrect to say Yersinia pestis is a eukaryotic organism; it is a prokaryotic bacterium.
  • Which of the following is not a characteristic of members of the domain Archaea?
    Members of the domain Archaea do not have peptidoglycan in their cell walls.
  • Why do the instructions for the growth of Neisseria gonorrhoeae recommend a CO2-enriched atmosphere?
    Neisseria gonorrhoeae requires a CO2-enriched atmosphere for optimal growth.
  • Which of the following features can be used to distinguish bacteria from archaea?
    The presence of peptidoglycan in the cell wall distinguishes bacteria from archaea.
  • Which of the following is not a characteristic of a prokaryote?
    Having a nucleus is not a characteristic of a prokaryote.
  • Which of the following are bacterial PAMPs?
    Peptidoglycan and lipopolysaccharides are examples of bacterial PAMPs.
  • Which of the following properties are true of both bacteria and archaea?
    Both bacteria and archaea lack a nucleus and have circular DNA.
  • The prokaryotes include which two major groups of bacteria?
    The prokaryotes include the domains Bacteria and Archaea.
  • Which of the following statements is true about protein synthesis in prokaryotes?
    Protein synthesis in prokaryotes occurs in the cytoplasm using 70S ribosomes.
  • Which domains identify organisms that have prokaryotic cells?
    The domains Bacteria and Archaea identify organisms with prokaryotic cells.
  • Which domain(s) include prokaryotes?
    The domains Bacteria and Archaea include prokaryotes.
  • Which of the following domains and/or kingdoms have prokaryotic cell types?
    The domains Bacteria and Archaea have prokaryotic cell types.
  • Which of the following are types of archaea?
    Types of archaea include extremophiles like halophiles and thermophiles.
  • What are the two domains of prokaryotes?
    The two domains of prokaryotes are Bacteria and Archaea.
  • What do the domains Bacteria and Archaea have in common?
    Both domains lack a nucleus and have circular DNA.
  • Single-celled organisms that cause disease can be found in which domains?
    Single-celled organisms that cause disease can be found in the domains Bacteria and Archaea.
  • What type of cells do the domain classification of Bacteria contain?
    The domain Bacteria contains prokaryotic cells.
  • Which of the following may be present as part of the prokaryotic genome?
    Plasmids may be present as part of the prokaryotic genome.
  • Which of the following includes prokaryotic organisms? A) Protists B) Fungi C) Archaea D) Plants
    C) Archaea
  • Bacteria and archaeans have which characteristic in common?
    Both bacteria and archaeans lack a nucleus and have circular DNA.
  • Which domain includes prokaryotic organisms that can live in extreme conditions?
    The domain Archaea includes prokaryotic organisms that can live in extreme conditions.
  • Prokaryotes are divided into two domains. Which ones?
    Prokaryotes are divided into the domains Bacteria and Archaea.
  • Which of the following types of microorganism and its description are not correctly matched?
    Viruses are not correctly matched as living organisms; they are not part of the tree of life.