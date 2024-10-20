Introduction to Prokaryotes quiz #3 Flashcards
Introduction to Prokaryotes quiz #3
What do archaebacteria and bacteria have in common?
Both archaebacteria and bacteria lack a nucleus and have circular DNA.Which domain(s) include(s) prokaryotic organisms?
The domains Bacteria and Archaea include prokaryotic organisms.Which organism is a prokaryote?
E. coli is an example of a prokaryote.What are the two prokaryotic domains?
The two prokaryotic domains are Bacteria and Archaea.Which of the following is not a characteristic of Bacillus anthracis?
Bacillus anthracis is not a eukaryotic organism; it is a prokaryotic bacterium.Which of the following statements regarding bacteria is true?
Bacteria are prokaryotic and have circular DNA.Which of the following diseases is caused by a spirochete?
Lyme disease is caused by the spirochete Borrelia burgdorferi.Class Betaproteobacteria includes all but which of the following genera?
Class Betaproteobacteria does not include the genus Escherichia.Which of the following is not a difference between the archaea and bacteria?
Both archaea and bacteria lack a nucleus, which is not a difference.Which domain(s) include(s) only prokaryotes?
The domains Bacteria and Archaea include only prokaryotes.In bacteria, what is the primary method of reproduction?
Bacteria primarily reproduce through binary fission.How do archaea differ from bacteria?
Archaea differ from bacteria in their cell wall composition and unique rRNA sequences.Prokaryotes are classified into which domain(s)?
Prokaryotes are classified into the domains Bacteria and Archaea.Listeria monocytogenes grows at which temperatures?
Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigeration temperatures, around 4°C.What are the domains that contain prokaryotic microorganisms?
The domains Bacteria and Archaea contain prokaryotic microorganisms.How are organisms in the domain Archaea different from those in the domain Eukarya?
Organisms in the domain Archaea lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, unlike those in Eukarya.Which is incorrect about Yersinia pestis?
It is incorrect to say Yersinia pestis is a eukaryotic organism; it is a prokaryotic bacterium.Which of the following is not a characteristic of members of the domain Archaea?
Members of the domain Archaea do not have peptidoglycan in their cell walls.Why do the instructions for the growth of Neisseria gonorrhoeae recommend a CO2-enriched atmosphere?
Neisseria gonorrhoeae requires a CO2-enriched atmosphere for optimal growth.Which of the following features can be used to distinguish bacteria from archaea?
The presence of peptidoglycan in the cell wall distinguishes bacteria from archaea.Which of the following is not a characteristic of a prokaryote?
Having a nucleus is not a characteristic of a prokaryote.Which of the following are bacterial PAMPs?
Peptidoglycan and lipopolysaccharides are examples of bacterial PAMPs.Which of the following properties are true of both bacteria and archaea?
Both bacteria and archaea lack a nucleus and have circular DNA.The prokaryotes include which two major groups of bacteria?
The prokaryotes include the domains Bacteria and Archaea.Which of the following statements is true about protein synthesis in prokaryotes?
Protein synthesis in prokaryotes occurs in the cytoplasm using 70S ribosomes.Which domains identify organisms that have prokaryotic cells?
The domains Bacteria and Archaea identify organisms with prokaryotic cells.Which domain(s) include prokaryotes?
The domains Bacteria and Archaea include prokaryotes.Which of the following domains and/or kingdoms have prokaryotic cell types?
The domains Bacteria and Archaea have prokaryotic cell types.Which of the following are types of archaea?
Types of archaea include extremophiles like halophiles and thermophiles.What are the two domains of prokaryotes?
The two domains of prokaryotes are Bacteria and Archaea.What do the domains Bacteria and Archaea have in common?
Both domains lack a nucleus and have circular DNA.Single-celled organisms that cause disease can be found in which domains?
Single-celled organisms that cause disease can be found in the domains Bacteria and Archaea.What type of cells do the domain classification of Bacteria contain?
The domain Bacteria contains prokaryotic cells.Which of the following may be present as part of the prokaryotic genome?
Plasmids may be present as part of the prokaryotic genome.Which of the following includes prokaryotic organisms? A) Protists B) Fungi C) Archaea D) Plants
C) ArchaeaBacteria and archaeans have which characteristic in common?
Both bacteria and archaeans lack a nucleus and have circular DNA.Which domain includes prokaryotic organisms that can live in extreme conditions?
The domain Archaea includes prokaryotic organisms that can live in extreme conditions.Prokaryotes are divided into two domains. Which ones?
Prokaryotes are divided into the domains Bacteria and Archaea.What are Malpighian tubules?
Viruses are not correctly matched as living organisms; they are not part of the tree of life.