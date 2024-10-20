Introduction to Prokaryotes quiz #4 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to Prokaryotes quiz #4
  • What is unusual about the initiator tRNA in prokaryotes?
    The initiator tRNA in prokaryotes carries formylmethionine, unlike in eukaryotes.
  • Which of the following species of bacteria is not closely related to the others?
    Escherichia coli is not closely related to spirochetes like Borrelia burgdorferi.
  • Which of the following is an appropriate definition for prokaryotic species?
    A prokaryotic species is a group of strains with similar characteristics.
  • Which of the following are true statements about members of the domains Bacteria and Archaea?
    Members of the domains Bacteria and Archaea lack a nucleus and have circular DNA.
  • In which of the following kingdoms are prokaryotes found?
    Prokaryotes are found in the kingdoms Bacteria and Archaea.
  • Which of the following are functions of the bacterial capsule?
    The bacterial capsule protects against desiccation and helps evade the host immune system.