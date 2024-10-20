Introduction to Prokaryotes quiz #4 Flashcards
Introduction to Prokaryotes quiz #4
You can tap to flip the card.
What is unusual about the initiator tRNA in prokaryotes?
The initiator tRNA in prokaryotes carries formylmethionine, unlike in eukaryotes.Which of the following species of bacteria is not closely related to the others?
Escherichia coli is not closely related to spirochetes like Borrelia burgdorferi.Which of the following is an appropriate definition for prokaryotic species?
A prokaryotic species is a group of strains with similar characteristics.Which of the following are true statements about members of the domains Bacteria and Archaea?
Members of the domains Bacteria and Archaea lack a nucleus and have circular DNA.Which worm shown is most likely a segmented worm?
Annelids are segmented worms, not related to prokaryotes.In which of the following kingdoms are prokaryotes found?
Prokaryotes are found in the kingdoms Bacteria and Archaea.Which of the following are functions of the bacterial capsule?
The bacterial capsule protects against desiccation and helps evade the host immune system.