Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Prokaryotes quiz #5 Flashcards

Introduction to Prokaryotes quiz #5
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/10
  • How do bacteria and archaea differ from each other, despite both being prokaryotes?
    Bacteria and archaea differ in their ribosomal RNA sequences and cell wall composition; bacteria have peptidoglycan in their cell walls, while archaea do not. Additionally, archaea often live in extreme environments and have unique adaptations.
  • What are the two domains of prokaryotic cells?
    The two domains of prokaryotic cells are Bacteria and Archaea.
  • What is the main structural difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells regarding the nucleus?
    Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus, while eukaryotic cells have a nucleus.
  • Where is the DNA found in bacterial cells, and what is its shape?
    Bacterial DNA is circular and found in a region called the nucleoid.
  • How do prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells differ in size?
    Prokaryotic cells are much smaller, typically around 1 micrometer, while eukaryotic cells are larger, averaging 10 to 100 micrometers.
  • What type of ribosomes do prokaryotic cells have compared to eukaryotic cells?
    Prokaryotic cells have small 70S ribosomes, while eukaryotic cells have larger 80S ribosomes.
  • How do prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells differ in their method of cell division?
    Prokaryotic cells divide by binary fission, whereas eukaryotic cells divide by mitosis.
  • What is a key difference in the cell wall composition of bacteria and archaea?
    Bacteria have cell walls containing peptidoglycan, while archaea lack peptidoglycan in their cell walls.
  • What environments are archaea especially known for inhabiting?
    Archaea are well known for inhabiting extreme environments, such as very salty, hot, or high-pressure conditions.
  • What are two similarities shared by all prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
    Both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells have a cell membrane and contain essential biomolecules like carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.