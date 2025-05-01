Introduction to Prokaryotes quiz #5 Flashcards

How do bacteria and archaea differ from each other, despite both being prokaryotes?
Bacteria and archaea differ in their ribosomal RNA sequences and cell wall composition; bacteria have peptidoglycan in their cell walls, while archaea do not. Additionally, archaea often live in extreme environments and have unique adaptations.
What are the two domains of prokaryotic cells?
The two domains of prokaryotic cells are Bacteria and Archaea.
What is the main structural difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells regarding the nucleus?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus, while eukaryotic cells have a nucleus.
Where is the DNA found in bacterial cells, and what is its shape?
Bacterial DNA is circular and found in a region called the nucleoid.
How do prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells differ in size?
Prokaryotic cells are much smaller, typically around 1 micrometer, while eukaryotic cells are larger, averaging 10 to 100 micrometers.
What type of ribosomes do prokaryotic cells have compared to eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells have small 70S ribosomes, while eukaryotic cells have larger 80S ribosomes.
How do prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells differ in their method of cell division?
Prokaryotic cells divide by binary fission, whereas eukaryotic cells divide by mitosis.
What is a key difference in the cell wall composition of bacteria and archaea?
Bacteria have cell walls containing peptidoglycan, while archaea lack peptidoglycan in their cell walls.
What environments are archaea especially known for inhabiting?
Archaea are well known for inhabiting extreme environments, such as very salty, hot, or high-pressure conditions.
What are two similarities shared by all prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells have a cell membrane and contain essential biomolecules like carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.