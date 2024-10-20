Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (22)
Gene Expression
The process of creating the final product associated with a gene, typically a protein.
Chromatin Rearrangements
Regulation of chromatin conformations to control DNA's accessibility for transcription.
Transcriptional Control
Regulating RNA polymerase binding to the promoter and the initiation of transcription.
Post-Transcriptional Control
Regulation of modifications to RNA after transcription has occurred.
Translational Control
Regulating the initiation and elongation steps of translation.
Post-Translational Control
Regulation of modifications to proteins after translation has occurred.
What is positive gene regulation?
Stimulating gene expression by turning on the gene to increase the production of its final product.
Negative Gene Regulation
Preventing gene expression by turning off the gene to decrease the production of its final product.
How do prokaryotes primarily regulate gene expression?
Through transcriptional control.
How many stages of gene expression regulation are there?
Five stages: chromatin rearrangements, transcriptional control, post-transcriptional control, translational control, and post-translational control.
What does post mean in post-transcriptional and post-translational control?
After.
What is the role of chromatin rearrangements in gene expression?
To control DNA's accessibility for transcription.
What is the main difference between positive and negative gene regulation?
Positive regulation turns on the gene to increase product production, while negative regulation turns off the gene to decrease product production.
What is the analogy used to describe positive and negative gene regulation?
A light switch, where positive regulation is turning the switch on and negative regulation is turning the switch off.
What stage of gene expression regulation involves RNA polymerase?
Transcriptional control.
What does translational control regulate?
The initiation and elongation steps of translation.
What is the focus of post-translational control?
Modifications to proteins after translation.
Which type of cells can regulate gene expression at all five stages?
Eukaryotic cells.
What does gene expression regulation impact?
Processes like metabolism and development.
What is the main regulatory stage for prokaryotic gene expression?
Transcriptional control.
What does positive gene regulation resemble?
Turning on a light switch.
What does negative gene regulation resemble?
Turning off a light switch.