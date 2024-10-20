Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression quiz #2
Control of gene expression in eukaryotic cells occurs at which level(s)?
Gene expression in eukaryotic cells can be regulated at five levels: chromatin rearrangements, transcriptional control, post-transcriptional control, translational control, and post-translational control.
Which of the following regulatory elements is not composed of DNA sequences? A) Enhancers B) Promoters C) Transcription factors D) Silencers
C) Transcription factors
Why is the controlled timing of gene expression crucial to an organism?
Controlled timing of gene expression is crucial because it ensures that proteins are synthesized at the right time and place, which is essential for proper cellular function, development, and response to environmental changes.
Which of these is a regulatory gene? A) Lac operon B) Operator C) Repressor D) Promoter
C) Repressor
At which of the following level(s) can gene expression be regulated in eukaryotes? A) Transcriptional B) Post-transcriptional C) Translational D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which explains a difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic gene regulation?
Prokaryotic gene regulation primarily occurs at the transcriptional level, while eukaryotic gene regulation can occur at multiple levels, including chromatin rearrangements, transcriptional, post-transcriptional, translational, and post-translational.
Which of the following statements best explains how protein X regulates gene expression?
Protein X may act as a transcription factor that binds to DNA sequences to either enhance or repress the transcription of specific genes.
In what way can a riboswitch directly regulate translation?
A riboswitch can directly regulate translation by altering its structure in response to a ligand, thereby affecting the ribosome's ability to bind to the mRNA and initiate translation.
Which technique cannot be used to analyze gene expression? A) Western blotting B) Northern blotting C) PCR D) X-ray crystallography
D) X-ray crystallography
How do enhancers and promoters differ?
Enhancers are DNA sequences that can increase the transcription of genes from a distance, while promoters are DNA sequences located near the transcription start site that facilitate the binding of RNA polymerase to initiate transcription.
Which statement best describes how genes are expressed in an organism?
Genes are expressed through the processes of transcription and translation, where DNA is transcribed into RNA, and RNA is translated into proteins.
What does it mean to say that a gene is expressed?
A gene is expressed when it is transcribed into RNA and translated into a protein, resulting in the production of the gene's final product.
Which of the following statements about enhancers is true? A) They are always located immediately upstream of the gene they regulate. B) They can function at a distance from the gene they regulate. C) They are only found in prokaryotes. D) They are composed of RNA.
B) They can function at a distance from the gene they regulate.
How does NF-κB induce gene expression?
NF-κB induces gene expression by acting as a transcription factor that binds to specific DNA sequences, promoting the transcription of target genes involved in immune and inflammatory responses.
How does gene regulation help conserve energy for an organism?
Gene regulation helps conserve energy by ensuring that proteins are only produced when needed, preventing unnecessary energy expenditure on the synthesis of unneeded proteins.
How does the siRNA and its associated enzyme regulate gene expression?
siRNA, along with the RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC), regulates gene expression by binding to complementary mRNA sequences, leading to their degradation and preventing translation.
Which of the following statements are true regarding epigenetics? A) Epigenetic changes alter the DNA sequence. B) Epigenetic changes can be inherited. C) Epigenetic changes are always permanent. D) Epigenetic changes do not affect gene expression.
B) Epigenetic changes can be inherited.
Gene expression refers to what process?
Gene expression refers to the process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize a functional gene product, typically a protein.
At what point in gene expression do you think the process could be regulated?
Gene expression can be regulated at multiple points, including chromatin rearrangements, transcription, post-transcriptional modifications, translation, and post-translational modifications.
In gene expression, what is the role of transcription?
In gene expression, transcription is the process of synthesizing RNA from a DNA template, which is the first step in producing a protein.
What is the goal of functional genomics?
The goal of functional genomics is to understand the roles and interactions of genes and proteins in biological processes and how they contribute to the phenotype of an organism.
Which best describes gene expression?
Gene expression is the process by which genetic information is used to produce proteins, involving transcription of DNA into RNA and translation of RNA into proteins.
At what levels does gene regulation occur in bacteria?
In bacteria, gene regulation primarily occurs at the transcriptional level, but can also occur at translational and post-translational levels.
What is meant by “redundancy” in gene expression?
Redundancy in gene expression refers to the presence of multiple genes or pathways that can perform similar functions, providing a backup in case one is inactivated.
Epigenetics might best explain which of the following? A) Genetic mutations B) Inherited traits not explained by DNA sequence C) Protein synthesis D) RNA splicing
B) Inherited traits not explained by DNA sequence
How is the activity of a riboswitch controlled?
The activity of a riboswitch is controlled by the binding of a specific ligand, which induces a conformational change in the RNA structure, affecting gene expression.
Regulation of gene expression may occur at which of the following levels? A) Transcriptional B) Post-transcriptional C) Translational D) All of the above
D) All of the above
How do activators and repressors affect transcription?
Activators increase transcription by enhancing the binding of RNA polymerase to the promoter, while repressors decrease transcription by blocking RNA polymerase binding or function.
Do the data suggest that any of these possible control elements are actual control elements?
The data would need to show specific binding or functional effects on gene expression to suggest that possible control elements are actual control elements.
Which of the following is not involved in control of gene expression in eukaryotes? A) Enhancers B) Promoters C) Ribosomes D) Transcription factors
C) Ribosomes
Which of the following is true with regards to enhancer sequences? A) They are always located next to the promoter. B) They can be located far from the gene they regulate. C) They are only found in prokaryotes. D) They are composed of RNA.
B) They can be located far from the gene they regulate.
Which of the following is not an example of the control of gene expression after transcription? A) RNA splicing B) mRNA degradation C) Protein folding D) Chromatin remodeling
D) Chromatin remodeling
Which of the following statements correctly describes gene regulation through RNA interference?
RNA interference involves small RNA molecules, such as siRNA, that bind to complementary mRNA sequences, leading to their degradation and preventing translation.
How can epigenetic changes alter the amount of proteins that are made by a cell?
Epigenetic changes can alter protein production by modifying DNA accessibility and chromatin structure, thereby influencing gene transcription levels.
What causes abnormal expression levels of ncRNAs?
Abnormal expression levels of ncRNAs can be caused by genetic mutations, epigenetic changes, or dysregulation of transcriptional and post-transcriptional processes.
Which is true of enhancer DNA sequences? A) They are only found in prokaryotes. B) They can increase transcription levels. C) They are located within the coding region of a gene. D) They are composed of RNA.
B) They can increase transcription levels.
Which of the following statements about gene expression is true? A) It only occurs in eukaryotes. B) It involves the conversion of RNA into DNA. C) It is the process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize a functional product. D) It is not regulated.
C) It is the process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize a functional product.
Where would you expect to find the promoter for this gene?
The promoter for a gene is typically located upstream of the transcription start site, near the beginning of the gene.
What is the main difference between eukaryotic and prokaryotic gene regulation?
The main difference is that eukaryotic gene regulation can occur at multiple levels, including chromatin rearrangements, while prokaryotic regulation primarily occurs at the transcriptional level.
Which of the following is false regarding regulation of gene expression in bacteria? A) It primarily occurs at the transcriptional level. B) It involves operons. C) It can occur at the post-translational level. D) It involves chromatin remodeling.