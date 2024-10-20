Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression quiz #3 Flashcards

The enhancer shown in the diagram is able to regulate transcription of which genes?
Enhancers can regulate transcription of genes that are located at a distance, sometimes even on different chromosomes, depending on the specific enhancer and its interactions.
Which of the following external environmental factors does not influence gene expression? A) Temperature B) Light C) Gravity D) Nutrient availability
C) Gravity
Which of the following are true regarding epigenetics? A) It involves changes to the DNA sequence. B) It can affect gene expression without altering the DNA sequence. C) It is always permanent. D) It does not affect phenotype.
B) It can affect gene expression without altering the DNA sequence.
Why is regulation of gene expression important?
Regulation of gene expression is important because it allows cells to produce the right proteins at the right time, which is essential for cellular function, development, and adaptation to environmental changes.
Which of the following statements is true about genetic expression? A) It is not influenced by environmental factors. B) It is a static process. C) It can be regulated at multiple levels. D) It only occurs in multicellular organisms.