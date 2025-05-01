Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How does positive gene regulation differ from negative gene regulation in terms of gene expression? Positive gene regulation increases gene expression by turning genes on, while negative gene regulation decreases gene expression by turning genes off.

Why is the regulation of gene expression important for cells? Regulation of gene expression is important because it allows cells to control protein synthesis and respond to environmental changes, affecting processes like metabolism and development.

What are the two main steps involved in gene expression? The two main steps are transcription, where DNA is used to build RNA, and translation, where RNA is used to build a protein.

At which stage do prokaryotes primarily regulate gene expression? Prokaryotes primarily regulate gene expression at the transcriptional control stage.

What is the role of chromatin rearrangements in gene expression regulation? Chromatin rearrangements regulate the accessibility of DNA for transcription by altering chromatin structure.

