Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to the Cell Cycle exam Flashcards

Back
Introduction to the Cell Cycle exam
How well do you know this?
1/28
  • Cell Cycle
    The series of events that a cell goes through from its formation to its division into two daughter cells.
  • Interphase
    A non-dividing phase of the cell cycle where the cell grows, replicates DNA, and produces organelles.
  • What are the two major phases of the cell cycle?
    Interphase and the Mitotic Phase (M phase).
  • G0 Phase
    A subphase of interphase where the cell is in a quiescent state and not actively preparing to divide.
  • What happens during the G1 phase?
    The cell grows and synthesizes proteins and organelles.
  • S Phase
    The phase of interphase where DNA replication occurs.
  • What is the G2 phase?
    The final subphase of interphase where the cell prepares for mitosis by producing proteins and organelles.
  • M Phase
    The phase of the cell cycle that includes mitosis and cytokinesis, leading to cell division.
  • What are the subphases of mitosis?
    Prophase, Prometaphase, Metaphase, Anaphase, and Telophase.
  • Prophase
    The first subphase of mitosis where chromatin condenses into visible chromosomes.
  • What occurs during prometaphase?
    The nuclear envelope breaks down and spindle fibers attach to kinetochores.
  • Metaphase
    The subphase of mitosis where chromosomes align at the cell's equatorial plate.
  • What happens during anaphase?
    Sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell.
  • Telophase
    The final subphase of mitosis where chromosomes decondense and nuclear envelopes reform.
  • Cytokinesis
    The process that divides the cytoplasm of a parental cell into two daughter cells.
  • What is the main purpose of the cell cycle?
    To ensure that cells grow, replicate their DNA, and divide properly to produce two daughter cells.
  • What is the significance of the G0 phase?
    It allows cells to exit the cell cycle and enter a state of dormancy or differentiation.
  • How is interphase different from the M phase?
    Interphase is a non-dividing phase focused on growth and preparation, while the M phase involves actual cell division.
  • What is the role of mitosis in the cell cycle?
    To ensure accurate separation of genetic material into two daughter cells.
  • Why is DNA replication important in the S phase?
    It ensures that each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes.
  • What are the key activities in the G2 phase?
    Cell growth, production of proteins, and preparation for mitosis.
  • What marks the end of the M phase?
    The completion of cytokinesis, resulting in two separate daughter cells.
  • Why is the cell cycle important in biology?
    It is essential for growth, development, and tissue repair in multicellular organisms.
  • What is the relationship between mitosis and cytokinesis?
    Mitosis divides the nucleus, while cytokinesis divides the cytoplasm, completing cell division.
  • What happens to the nuclear envelope during prometaphase?
    It breaks down, allowing spindle fibers to interact with chromosomes.
  • How do cells ensure proper chromosome alignment during metaphase?
    Spindle fibers attach to kinetochores and align chromosomes at the metaphase plate.
  • What is the significance of anaphase in mitosis?
    It ensures that each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes by separating sister chromatids.
  • What changes occur in telophase?
    Chromosomes decondense, and nuclear envelopes reform around the separated sets of chromosomes.