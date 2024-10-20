Introduction to the Cell Cycle exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Cell Cycle The series of events that a cell goes through from its formation to its division into two daughter cells.

Interphase A non-dividing phase of the cell cycle where the cell grows, replicates DNA, and produces organelles.

What are the two major phases of the cell cycle? Interphase and the Mitotic Phase (M phase).

G0 Phase A subphase of interphase where the cell is in a quiescent state and not actively preparing to divide.

What happens during the G1 phase? The cell grows and synthesizes proteins and organelles.

S Phase The phase of interphase where DNA replication occurs.

What is the G2 phase? The final subphase of interphase where the cell prepares for mitosis by producing proteins and organelles.

M Phase The phase of the cell cycle that includes mitosis and cytokinesis, leading to cell division.

What are the subphases of mitosis? Prophase, Prometaphase, Metaphase, Anaphase, and Telophase.

Prophase The first subphase of mitosis where chromatin condenses into visible chromosomes.

What occurs during prometaphase? The nuclear envelope breaks down and spindle fibers attach to kinetochores.

Metaphase The subphase of mitosis where chromosomes align at the cell's equatorial plate.

What happens during anaphase? Sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell.

Telophase The final subphase of mitosis where chromosomes decondense and nuclear envelopes reform.

Cytokinesis The process that divides the cytoplasm of a parental cell into two daughter cells.

What is the main purpose of the cell cycle? To ensure that cells grow, replicate their DNA, and divide properly to produce two daughter cells.

What is the significance of the G0 phase? It allows cells to exit the cell cycle and enter a state of dormancy or differentiation.

How is interphase different from the M phase? Interphase is a non-dividing phase focused on growth and preparation, while the M phase involves actual cell division.

What is the role of mitosis in the cell cycle? To ensure accurate separation of genetic material into two daughter cells.

Why is DNA replication important in the S phase? It ensures that each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes.

What are the key activities in the G2 phase? Cell growth, production of proteins, and preparation for mitosis.

What marks the end of the M phase? The completion of cytokinesis, resulting in two separate daughter cells.

Why is the cell cycle important in biology? It is essential for growth, development, and tissue repair in multicellular organisms.

What is the relationship between mitosis and cytokinesis? Mitosis divides the nucleus, while cytokinesis divides the cytoplasm, completing cell division.

What happens to the nuclear envelope during prometaphase? It breaks down, allowing spindle fibers to interact with chromosomes.

How do cells ensure proper chromosome alignment during metaphase? Spindle fibers attach to kinetochores and align chromosomes at the metaphase plate.

What is the significance of anaphase in mitosis? It ensures that each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes by separating sister chromatids.