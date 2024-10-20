Introduction to the Cell Cycle exam Flashcards
Introduction to the Cell Cycle exam
- Cell CycleThe series of events that a cell goes through from its formation to its division into two daughter cells.
- InterphaseA non-dividing phase of the cell cycle where the cell grows, replicates DNA, and produces organelles.
- What are the two major phases of the cell cycle?Interphase and the Mitotic Phase (M phase).
- G0 PhaseA subphase of interphase where the cell is in a quiescent state and not actively preparing to divide.
- What happens during the G1 phase?The cell grows and synthesizes proteins and organelles.
- S PhaseThe phase of interphase where DNA replication occurs.
- What is the G2 phase?The final subphase of interphase where the cell prepares for mitosis by producing proteins and organelles.
- M PhaseThe phase of the cell cycle that includes mitosis and cytokinesis, leading to cell division.
- What are the subphases of mitosis?Prophase, Prometaphase, Metaphase, Anaphase, and Telophase.
- ProphaseThe first subphase of mitosis where chromatin condenses into visible chromosomes.
- What occurs during prometaphase?The nuclear envelope breaks down and spindle fibers attach to kinetochores.
- MetaphaseThe subphase of mitosis where chromosomes align at the cell's equatorial plate.
- What happens during anaphase?Sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell.
- TelophaseThe final subphase of mitosis where chromosomes decondense and nuclear envelopes reform.
- CytokinesisThe process that divides the cytoplasm of a parental cell into two daughter cells.
- What is the main purpose of the cell cycle?To ensure that cells grow, replicate their DNA, and divide properly to produce two daughter cells.
- What is the significance of the G0 phase?It allows cells to exit the cell cycle and enter a state of dormancy or differentiation.
- How is interphase different from the M phase?Interphase is a non-dividing phase focused on growth and preparation, while the M phase involves actual cell division.
- What is the role of mitosis in the cell cycle?To ensure accurate separation of genetic material into two daughter cells.
- Why is DNA replication important in the S phase?It ensures that each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes.
- What are the key activities in the G2 phase?Cell growth, production of proteins, and preparation for mitosis.
- What marks the end of the M phase?The completion of cytokinesis, resulting in two separate daughter cells.
- Why is the cell cycle important in biology?It is essential for growth, development, and tissue repair in multicellular organisms.
- What is the relationship between mitosis and cytokinesis?Mitosis divides the nucleus, while cytokinesis divides the cytoplasm, completing cell division.
- What happens to the nuclear envelope during prometaphase?It breaks down, allowing spindle fibers to interact with chromosomes.
- How do cells ensure proper chromosome alignment during metaphase?Spindle fibers attach to kinetochores and align chromosomes at the metaphase plate.
- What is the significance of anaphase in mitosis?It ensures that each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes by separating sister chromatids.
- What changes occur in telophase?Chromosomes decondense, and nuclear envelopes reform around the separated sets of chromosomes.