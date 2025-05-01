Introduction to the Cell Cycle quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which subphases make up interphase in the cell cycle? Interphase is made up of the G0, G1, S, and G2 subphases.

What processes occur during the M phase of the cell cycle? During the M phase, the cell undergoes mitosis (division of the nucleus) and cytokinesis (division of the cytoplasm), resulting in two daughter cells.

What is the role of the G0 phase in the cell cycle? The G0 phase is a resting or non-dividing state where cells exit the cell cycle and perform their normal functions without preparing to divide.

Why is interphase considered a non-dividing phase? Interphase is considered a non-dividing phase because the cell is not actively dividing but is instead growing, replicating DNA, and preparing for division.

Why is understanding the cell cycle important in biology? Understanding the cell cycle is important because it explains how cells grow, replicate, and divide, which is fundamental to development, tissue repair, and the prevention of diseases like cancer.

Which phase of the cell cycle occupies the majority of a cell's life? Interphase occupies the majority of a cell's life.