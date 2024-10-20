Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Transcription exam Flashcards

Back
Introduction to Transcription exam
How well do you know this?
1/28

  • Transcription

    The process where RNA is synthesized from a DNA template.

  • What is the role of RNA polymerase in transcription?

    RNA polymerase binds to the promoter and synthesizes RNA from the DNA template.

  • Promoter

    A small stretch of DNA sequences where transcription begins.

  • What replaces thymine (T) in RNA?

    Uracil (U)

  • Terminator

    A stretch of DNA sequences where transcription ends.

  • What is the direction of RNA synthesis?

    5' to 3' end

  • Coding Strand

    The DNA strand that has the same sequence as the RNA transcript (except T is replaced by U).

  • What is the function of the template strand?

    Serves as a template for building the RNA.

  • Watson and Crick base pairing

    A pairs with T (or U in RNA), and G pairs with C.

  • What is the primary enzyme involved in transcription?

    RNA polymerase

  • Upstream

    DNA sequences in the opposite direction of transcription.

  • What is the sequence of the RNA molecule compared to the coding strand?

    The RNA molecule has the same sequence as the coding strand, but with U instead of T.

  • Downstream

    DNA sequences in the same direction as transcription.

  • What is the initial RNA transcript called in eukaryotic cells?

    Pre-mRNA transcript

  • What marks the beginning of transcription?

    The promoter region

  • What marks the end of transcription?

    The terminator region

  • RNA-DNA hybrid region

    A region where RNA nucleotides are paired with DNA during transcription.

  • What is the direction of transcription?

    From the promoter to the terminator, typically left to right on diagrams.

  • What is the difference between RNA and DNA in terms of bases?

    RNA contains uracil (U) instead of thymine (T).

  • What is the role of free RNA nucleotides in transcription?

    They pair with the DNA template to form the RNA strand.

  • What is the significance of the promoter region?

    It is where RNA polymerase binds to start transcription.

  • What happens at the terminator region?

    Transcription ends.

  • What is the coding sequence?

    The part of the gene that is transcribed into RNA.

  • What is the function of the RNA polymerase enzyme?

    To synthesize RNA by adding RNA nucleotides to the growing RNA strand.

  • What is the relationship between the coding strand and the RNA transcript?

    They have the same sequence, except RNA has U instead of T.

  • What is the directionality of transcription?

    Transcription proceeds in the 5' to 3' direction.

  • What is the role of the template strand in transcription?

    It serves as a template for RNA synthesis.

  • What is the role of the coding strand in transcription?

    It has the same sequence as the RNA transcript, except T is replaced by U.