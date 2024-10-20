Introduction to Transcription exam Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (28)
Transcription
The process where RNA is synthesized from a DNA template.
What is the role of RNA polymerase in transcription?
RNA polymerase binds to the promoter and synthesizes RNA from the DNA template.
Promoter
A small stretch of DNA sequences where transcription begins.
What replaces thymine (T) in RNA?
Uracil (U)
Terminator
A stretch of DNA sequences where transcription ends.
What is the direction of RNA synthesis?
5' to 3' end
Coding Strand
The DNA strand that has the same sequence as the RNA transcript (except T is replaced by U).
What is the function of the template strand?
Serves as a template for building the RNA.
Watson and Crick base pairing
A pairs with T (or U in RNA), and G pairs with C.
What is the primary enzyme involved in transcription?
RNA polymerase
Upstream
DNA sequences in the opposite direction of transcription.
What is the sequence of the RNA molecule compared to the coding strand?
The RNA molecule has the same sequence as the coding strand, but with U instead of T.
Downstream
DNA sequences in the same direction as transcription.
What is the initial RNA transcript called in eukaryotic cells?
Pre-mRNA transcript
What marks the beginning of transcription?
The promoter region
What marks the end of transcription?
The terminator region
RNA-DNA hybrid region
A region where RNA nucleotides are paired with DNA during transcription.
What is the direction of transcription?
From the promoter to the terminator, typically left to right on diagrams.
What is the difference between RNA and DNA in terms of bases?
RNA contains uracil (U) instead of thymine (T).
What is the role of free RNA nucleotides in transcription?
They pair with the DNA template to form the RNA strand.
What is the significance of the promoter region?
It is where RNA polymerase binds to start transcription.
What happens at the terminator region?
Transcription ends.
What is the coding sequence?
The part of the gene that is transcribed into RNA.
What is the function of the RNA polymerase enzyme?
To synthesize RNA by adding RNA nucleotides to the growing RNA strand.
What is the relationship between the coding strand and the RNA transcript?
They have the same sequence, except RNA has U instead of T.
What is the directionality of transcription?
Transcription proceeds in the 5' to 3' direction.
What is the role of the template strand in transcription?
It serves as a template for RNA synthesis.
What is the role of the coding strand in transcription?
It has the same sequence as the RNA transcript, except T is replaced by U.