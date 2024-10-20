Introduction to Transcription quiz #4 Flashcards

Which of the following is the enzyme complex that catalyzes transcription in bacterial cells?
The RNA polymerase enzyme complex catalyzes transcription in bacterial cells.
Why does rho-dependent transcriptional termination in bacteria require the rho protein?
Rho protein facilitates the termination of transcription by disrupting the RNA-DNA hybrid.
During the process of RNA transcription, what is synthesized?
RNA is synthesized during the process of transcription.
Where does transcription occur in a cell?
Transcription occurs in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.
The rho-dependent mechanism of transcription termination requires which of the following? A) Rho protein B) Sigma factor C) DNA polymerase D) Helicase
A) Rho protein
Which of the following occurs as a result of translocation?
Translocation refers to the movement of the ribosome along the mRNA during translation, not transcription.
Which of the following correctly describes events that occur during transcription? A) DNA replication B) RNA synthesis C) Protein synthesis D) Cell division
B) RNA synthesis
Which of the following events occurs during the process of transcription? A) DNA replication B) RNA synthesis C) Protein synthesis D) Cell division
B) RNA synthesis
What would probably not increase the accessibility of the DNA for gene transcription? A) Acetylation of histones B) Methylation of DNA C) Chromatin remodeling D) Histone removal
B) Methylation of DNA
The noncoding DNA sequences in a gene are termed which of the following? A) Exons B) Introns C) Codons D) Anticodons
B) Introns
Which of the following occurs during protein synthesis? A) DNA replication B) RNA synthesis C) Translation D) Cell division
C) Translation
What enzyme helps a cell to make a strand of RNA?
RNA polymerase helps a cell to make a strand of RNA.
Which of the following components is involved in the initiation of transcription? A) DNA polymerase B) RNA polymerase C) Ribosome D) Helicase
B) RNA polymerase
How do retrotransposons differ from other transposons?
Retrotransposons move via an RNA intermediate, while other transposons do not.
Which statement is true about the DNA molecule during transcription?
During transcription, the DNA molecule unwinds to allow RNA polymerase to synthesize RNA.
Which is the main event of transcription initiation?
The main event of transcription initiation is the binding of RNA polymerase to the promoter.
Which of these subunits are found in the RNA pol core enzyme of E. coli? A) Alpha B) Beta C) Sigma D) Omega
A) Alpha, B) Beta, D) Omega
From which molecule is an mRNA molecule transcribed?
An mRNA molecule is transcribed from a DNA template.
Where in the cell do transcription and translation take place?
Transcription takes place in the nucleus, and translation occurs in the cytoplasm.
What is the function of general transcription factors (GTFs) in the initiation of transcription?
General transcription factors help RNA polymerase bind to the promoter and initiate transcription.
How does transcription differ in eukaryotes and bacteria?
Transcription in eukaryotes occurs in the nucleus and requires transcription factors, while in bacteria it occurs in the cytoplasm and often involves sigma factors.
Why is it bad if there is a mistake when transcribing DNA into mRNA?
A mistake in transcription can lead to incorrect mRNA, potentially resulting in faulty or nonfunctional proteins.
What must eukaryotes do to initiate transcription of a gene?
Eukaryotes must assemble transcription factors and RNA polymerase at the promoter to initiate transcription.
Which of the following are required for the process of transcription? A) DNA template B) RNA polymerase C) Nucleotides D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Where do transcription regulators usually bind on a DNA double helix?
Transcription regulators usually bind to specific DNA sequences near the promoter region.
What process produces a complementary RNA sequence from a DNA sequence template?
The process is called transcription.
Which of the following is true about transcription factors? A) They are enzymes that synthesize RNA B) They are proteins that help initiate transcription C) They are lipids that store energy D) They are carbohydrates that provide structure
B) They are proteins that help initiate transcription
What process enables several different proteins to be produced from one gene?
Alternative splicing enables several different proteins to be produced from one gene.
mRNA nucleotides pair up with DNA nucleotides as one step in which process?
mRNA nucleotides pair up with DNA nucleotides during transcription.
From which molecules are mRNA molecules transcribed?
mRNA molecules are transcribed from DNA templates.
What is a transcription unit?
A transcription unit is a segment of DNA that is transcribed into RNA, including the promoter, coding sequence, and terminator.
Which transcription factor binds directly to the TATA-box sequence?
The transcription factor TFIID binds directly to the TATA-box sequence.
Which of the following can potentially enhance transcription? A) Enhancers B) Silencers C) Introns D) Exons
A) Enhancers
Why are regions called promoters essential to RNA transcription?
Promoters are essential because they are the binding sites for RNA polymerase to initiate transcription.
Which of the following do snRNPs bind to? A) Exons B) Introns C) Promoters D) Terminators
B) Introns
RNA polymerase requires which of the following for initiation of transcription? A) DNA polymerase B) Transcription factors C) Ribosomes D) Helicase