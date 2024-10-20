Introduction to Transcription quiz #5 Flashcards

Which statement about transcription and translation in eukaryotes is correct? A) Both occur in the nucleus B) Transcription occurs in the nucleus, and translation occurs in the cytoplasm C) Both occur in the cytoplasm D) Transcription occurs in the cytoplasm, and translation occurs in the nucleus
B) Transcription occurs in the nucleus, and translation occurs in the cytoplasm
Which of the following are two types of transcription factors? A) General and specific B) Primary and secondary C) Major and minor D) Alpha and beta
A) General and specific
How many RNA polymerases do eukaryotes have?
Eukaryotes have three RNA polymerases: RNA polymerase I, II, and III.
Which components are needed for the expression phase of the CRISPR-Cas system?
The components needed include the CRISPR RNA (crRNA) and the Cas protein.
What is the first step during transcription initiation in prokaryotes?
The first step is the binding of RNA polymerase to the promoter region.
During which process is mRNA synthesized from a DNA template with the aid of RNA polymerase?
mRNA is synthesized during the process of transcription.
Which of the following is true about promoter sequences? A) They are identical in all organisms B) They are specific to each gene C) They are not required for transcription D) They are only found in eukaryotes
B) They are specific to each gene
Which of the following is not true of overlapping reading frames? A) They can encode multiple proteins B) They are common in eukaryotic genes C) They can lead to different protein products D) They are found in some viral genomes
B) They are common in eukaryotic genes
What is the main function of RNA polymerase?
The main function of RNA polymerase is to synthesize RNA from a DNA template.
What is the name of the enzyme complex that is responsible for synthesis of RNA?
The enzyme complex responsible for RNA synthesis is RNA polymerase.
A prokaryotic promoter is shown. Where does transcription start?
Transcription starts at the transcription initiation site, just downstream of the promoter.
What types of genes are transcribed by RNA polymerase III?
RNA polymerase III transcribes tRNA, 5S rRNA, and other small RNAs.
What does the promoter do?
The promoter serves as the binding site for RNA polymerase to initiate transcription.
Which enzyme transcribes DNA into RNA?
RNA polymerase transcribes DNA into RNA.
Which best describes a difference between transcription and DNA replication? A) Both processes synthesize nucleic acids B) Transcription uses RNA polymerase, while replication uses DNA polymerase C) Both occur in the cytoplasm D) Both require a primer
B) Transcription uses RNA polymerase, while replication uses DNA polymerase