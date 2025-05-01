Introduction to Transcription quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 21 ) Hide definitions

What enzyme is primarily responsible for synthesizing RNA during transcription? RNA polymerase is the primary enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA during transcription.

What is the role of the terminator sequence in transcription? The terminator is a DNA sequence that signals the end of transcription.

In which direction is RNA synthesized during transcription? RNA is synthesized in the 5' to 3' direction.

What base is used in RNA instead of thymine? Uracil (U) is used in RNA instead of thymine (T).

Why is understanding transcription important for studying gene expression? Transcription is the first step in gene expression, determining which genes are converted into RNA and ultimately proteins.

Does RNA polymerase require a primer to initiate RNA synthesis? No, RNA polymerase does not require a primer to initiate RNA synthesis.