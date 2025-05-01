Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Transcription quiz #6 Flashcards

Introduction to Transcription quiz #6
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/21
  • What enzyme is primarily responsible for synthesizing RNA during transcription?
    RNA polymerase is the primary enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA during transcription.
  • What is the role of the terminator sequence in transcription?
    The terminator is a DNA sequence that signals the end of transcription.
  • In which direction is RNA synthesized during transcription?
    RNA is synthesized in the 5' to 3' direction.
  • What base is used in RNA instead of thymine?
    Uracil (U) is used in RNA instead of thymine (T).
  • Why is understanding transcription important for studying gene expression?
    Transcription is the first step in gene expression, determining which genes are converted into RNA and ultimately proteins.
  • Does RNA polymerase require a primer to initiate RNA synthesis?
    No, RNA polymerase does not require a primer to initiate RNA synthesis.
  • What is the relationship between transcription and translation?
    Transcription produces mRNA, which is then used in translation to synthesize proteins.
  • What is the direction of transcription relative to the promoter and terminator?
    Transcription proceeds from the promoter toward the terminator.
  • How does RNA polymerase build the RNA strand?
    RNA polymerase adds nucleotides to the 3' end of the growing RNA strand, following base pairing rules.
  • What is the first step in gene expression?
    The first step in gene expression is transcription.
  • What is meant by the term 'coding sequence' in a gene?
    The coding sequence is the portion of a gene that is transcribed into RNA and codes for a protein.
  • What marks the end of a gene for transcription purposes?
    The terminator sequence marks the end of a gene for transcription.
  • Why is the promoter region essential for transcription?
    The promoter is essential because it is where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.
  • What does 'upstream' mean in the context of transcription?
    'Upstream' refers to DNA sequences located before the gene, in the opposite direction of transcription.
  • What is the main difference between DNA replication and transcription regarding primers?
    DNA replication requires a primer, but transcription by RNA polymerase does not.
  • What is the relationship between a gene and its product?
    A gene contains the information to produce a specific product, such as a protein, through transcription and translation.
  • What is the role of the template strand during transcription?
    The template strand is used by RNA polymerase to synthesize a complementary RNA molecule.
  • What is the function of RNA polymerase during transcription?
    RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA by reading the DNA template strand.
  • What happens to the RNA molecule after transcription is complete?
    After transcription, the RNA molecule is released and can be used in translation.
  • Why is uracil used in RNA instead of thymine?
    Uracil replaces thymine in RNA, allowing RNA to be chemically distinct from DNA.
  • How does the cell ensure that only specific genes are transcribed?
    Specific genes are transcribed when RNA polymerase binds to their unique promoter sequences.