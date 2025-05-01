Introduction to Transcription quiz #6 Flashcards
Introduction to Transcription quiz #6
What enzyme is primarily responsible for synthesizing RNA during transcription?
RNA polymerase is the primary enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA during transcription.What is the role of the terminator sequence in transcription?
The terminator is a DNA sequence that signals the end of transcription.In which direction is RNA synthesized during transcription?
RNA is synthesized in the 5' to 3' direction.What base is used in RNA instead of thymine?
Uracil (U) is used in RNA instead of thymine (T).Why is understanding transcription important for studying gene expression?
Transcription is the first step in gene expression, determining which genes are converted into RNA and ultimately proteins.Does RNA polymerase require a primer to initiate RNA synthesis?
No, RNA polymerase does not require a primer to initiate RNA synthesis.What is the relationship between transcription and translation?
Transcription produces mRNA, which is then used in translation to synthesize proteins.What is the direction of transcription relative to the promoter and terminator?
Transcription proceeds from the promoter toward the terminator.How does RNA polymerase build the RNA strand?
RNA polymerase adds nucleotides to the 3' end of the growing RNA strand, following base pairing rules.What is the first step in gene expression?
The first step in gene expression is transcription.What is meant by the term 'coding sequence' in a gene?
The coding sequence is the portion of a gene that is transcribed into RNA and codes for a protein.What marks the end of a gene for transcription purposes?
The terminator sequence marks the end of a gene for transcription.Why is the promoter region essential for transcription?
The promoter is essential because it is where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.What does 'upstream' mean in the context of transcription?
'Upstream' refers to DNA sequences located before the gene, in the opposite direction of transcription.What is the main difference between DNA replication and transcription regarding primers?
DNA replication requires a primer, but transcription by RNA polymerase does not.What is the relationship between a gene and its product?
A gene contains the information to produce a specific product, such as a protein, through transcription and translation.What is the role of the template strand during transcription?
The template strand is used by RNA polymerase to synthesize a complementary RNA molecule.What is the function of RNA polymerase during transcription?
RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA by reading the DNA template strand.What happens to the RNA molecule after transcription is complete?
After transcription, the RNA molecule is released and can be used in translation.Why is uracil used in RNA instead of thymine?
Uracil replaces thymine in RNA, allowing RNA to be chemically distinct from DNA.How does the cell ensure that only specific genes are transcribed?
Specific genes are transcribed when RNA polymerase binds to their unique promoter sequences.