Introduction to Types of RNA quiz #7 Flashcards
What is the role of messenger RNA (mRNA) in protein synthesis?
Messenger RNA (mRNA) carries genetic information from DNA and serves as a template for translation, where its codons are read to assemble proteins.What is the function of ribosomal RNA (rRNA) in the cell?
Ribosomal RNA (rRNA) forms the structural and functional core of ribosomes, which are essential for translating mRNA into proteins.What is an anticodon, and where is it found?
An anticodon is a three-nucleotide sequence found on tRNA that is complementary to a codon on mRNA.Which type of RNA is directly translated into protein?
Messenger RNA (mRNA) is directly translated into protein.Why is tRNA not translated into protein?
tRNA is not translated into protein because its function is to transport amino acids to the ribosome, not to serve as a template for protein synthesis.What is the main difference between mRNA and rRNA in terms of function?
mRNA serves as a template for protein synthesis, while rRNA forms the structural and functional core of ribosomes.What is the significance of the three-nucleotide sequence in mRNA?
The three-nucleotide sequence, or codon, in mRNA specifies which amino acid will be added next during protein synthesis.Why is understanding the types of RNA important for studying protein synthesis?
Understanding the types of RNA is important because each plays a distinct role in translating genetic information into functional proteins.How do the structures of mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA differ?
mRNA is typically a linear strand, rRNA folds into complex structures forming the ribosome, and tRNA folds into a cloverleaf shape to carry amino acids.What is the main function of mRNA codons during translation?
mRNA codons determine the sequence of amino acids in a protein by specifying which tRNA and thus which amino acid is added next.What is the role of tRNA during the process of translation?
tRNA brings the correct amino acid to the ribosome by matching its anticodon to the codon on mRNA during translation.Summarize the key differences between mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA.
mRNA carries genetic information for protein synthesis, rRNA forms the core of ribosomes, and tRNA transports amino acids to the ribosome during translation.