Introduction to Types of RNA quiz #7 Flashcards

What is the role of messenger RNA (mRNA) in protein synthesis? Messenger RNA (mRNA) carries genetic information from DNA and serves as a template for translation, where its codons are read to assemble proteins.

What is the function of ribosomal RNA (rRNA) in the cell? Ribosomal RNA (rRNA) forms the structural and functional core of ribosomes, which are essential for translating mRNA into proteins.

What is an anticodon, and where is it found? An anticodon is a three-nucleotide sequence found on tRNA that is complementary to a codon on mRNA.

Which type of RNA is directly translated into protein? Messenger RNA (mRNA) is directly translated into protein.

Why is tRNA not translated into protein? tRNA is not translated into protein because its function is to transport amino acids to the ribosome, not to serve as a template for protein synthesis.

What is the main difference between mRNA and rRNA in terms of function? mRNA serves as a template for protein synthesis, while rRNA forms the structural and functional core of ribosomes.