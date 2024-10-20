Ionic Bonding exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Ionic Bond An electrical attraction between oppositely charged ions, specifically cations and anions.

Cation A positively charged ion formed by the loss of electrons.

Anion A negatively charged ion created by gaining electrons.

What is the result of the transfer of electrons in ionic bonding? Both ions achieve full valence shells, resulting in stable ionic compounds.

What happens to a sodium atom in the formation of NaCl? It loses an electron and becomes a positively charged sodium ion (cation).

What happens to a chloride atom in the formation of NaCl? It gains an electron and becomes a negatively charged chloride ion (anion).

Valence Shell The outermost shell of an atom that contains electrons.

What is the charge of an ion that has gained an electron? Negative, making it an anion.

What is the charge of an ion that has lost an electron? Positive, making it a cation.

Electronegativity The ability of an atom to attract electrons towards itself.

Why does chlorine attract electrons more strongly than sodium? Chlorine is more electronegative than sodium.

What type of bond is formed between sodium and chloride in NaCl? An ionic bond.

What is table salt chemically known as? Sodium chloride (NaCl).

What is the general term for atoms or molecules with a net electrical charge? Ions.

What does the term 'ion' refer to? An atom or molecule with a net electrical charge, either positive or negative.

What is the significance of a full valence shell in ionic bonding? It results in a more stable ionic compound.

What is the main difference between ionic and covalent bonds? Ionic bonds involve the transfer of electrons, while covalent bonds involve the sharing of electrons.

What happens to the valence shell of sodium after it loses an electron? It becomes a full valence shell.

What happens to the valence shell of chloride after it gains an electron? It becomes a full valence shell.

What is the charge of a sodium ion after it loses an electron? Positive.

What is the charge of a chloride ion after it gains an electron? Negative.

What is the role of electron transfer in ionic bonding? It creates ions with full valence shells, leading to the formation of ionic bonds.

What is the result of the electrical attraction between cations and anions? The formation of an ionic bond.

What is the common example of an ionic compound discussed in the lesson? Sodium chloride (NaCl).

What does the 't' in cation remind you of? The plus sign, indicating a positive charge.

What do the 'n's in anion remind you of? Negative charge.

What is the net charge of a neutral hydrogen atom? Zero, because it has equal numbers of protons and electrons.

What happens to a hydrogen atom when it gains an electron? It becomes a negatively charged anion.