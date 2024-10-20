Ionic Bonding exam Flashcards
Ionic Bonding exam
- Ionic BondAn electrical attraction between oppositely charged ions, specifically cations and anions.
- CationA positively charged ion formed by the loss of electrons.
- AnionA negatively charged ion created by gaining electrons.
- What is the result of the transfer of electrons in ionic bonding?Both ions achieve full valence shells, resulting in stable ionic compounds.
- What happens to a sodium atom in the formation of NaCl?It loses an electron and becomes a positively charged sodium ion (cation).
- What happens to a chloride atom in the formation of NaCl?It gains an electron and becomes a negatively charged chloride ion (anion).
- Valence ShellThe outermost shell of an atom that contains electrons.
- What is the charge of an ion that has gained an electron?Negative, making it an anion.
- What is the charge of an ion that has lost an electron?Positive, making it a cation.
- ElectronegativityThe ability of an atom to attract electrons towards itself.
- Why does chlorine attract electrons more strongly than sodium?Chlorine is more electronegative than sodium.
- What type of bond is formed between sodium and chloride in NaCl?An ionic bond.
- What is table salt chemically known as?Sodium chloride (NaCl).
- What is the general term for atoms or molecules with a net electrical charge?Ions.
- What does the term 'ion' refer to?An atom or molecule with a net electrical charge, either positive or negative.
- What is the significance of a full valence shell in ionic bonding?It results in a more stable ionic compound.
- What is the main difference between ionic and covalent bonds?Ionic bonds involve the transfer of electrons, while covalent bonds involve the sharing of electrons.
- What happens to the valence shell of sodium after it loses an electron?It becomes a full valence shell.
- What happens to the valence shell of chloride after it gains an electron?It becomes a full valence shell.
- What is the charge of a sodium ion after it loses an electron?Positive.
- What is the charge of a chloride ion after it gains an electron?Negative.
- What is the role of electron transfer in ionic bonding?It creates ions with full valence shells, leading to the formation of ionic bonds.
- What is the result of the electrical attraction between cations and anions?The formation of an ionic bond.
- What is the common example of an ionic compound discussed in the lesson?Sodium chloride (NaCl).
- What does the 't' in cation remind you of?The plus sign, indicating a positive charge.
- What do the 'n's in anion remind you of?Negative charge.
- What is the net charge of a neutral hydrogen atom?Zero, because it has equal numbers of protons and electrons.
- What happens to a hydrogen atom when it gains an electron?It becomes a negatively charged anion.
- What happens to a hydrogen atom when it loses an electron?It becomes a positively charged cation.