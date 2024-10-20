Ionic Bonding exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
  • Ionic Bond
    An electrical attraction between oppositely charged ions, specifically cations and anions.
  • Cation
    A positively charged ion formed by the loss of electrons.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged ion created by gaining electrons.
  • What is the result of the transfer of electrons in ionic bonding?
    Both ions achieve full valence shells, resulting in stable ionic compounds.
  • What happens to a sodium atom in the formation of NaCl?
    It loses an electron and becomes a positively charged sodium ion (cation).
  • What happens to a chloride atom in the formation of NaCl?
    It gains an electron and becomes a negatively charged chloride ion (anion).
  • Valence Shell
    The outermost shell of an atom that contains electrons.
  • What is the charge of an ion that has gained an electron?
    Negative, making it an anion.
  • What is the charge of an ion that has lost an electron?
    Positive, making it a cation.
  • Electronegativity
    The ability of an atom to attract electrons towards itself.
  • Why does chlorine attract electrons more strongly than sodium?
    Chlorine is more electronegative than sodium.
  • What type of bond is formed between sodium and chloride in NaCl?
    An ionic bond.
  • What is table salt chemically known as?
    Sodium chloride (NaCl).
  • What is the general term for atoms or molecules with a net electrical charge?
    Ions.
  • What does the term 'ion' refer to?
    An atom or molecule with a net electrical charge, either positive or negative.
  • What is the significance of a full valence shell in ionic bonding?
    It results in a more stable ionic compound.
  • What is the main difference between ionic and covalent bonds?
    Ionic bonds involve the transfer of electrons, while covalent bonds involve the sharing of electrons.
  • What happens to the valence shell of sodium after it loses an electron?
    It becomes a full valence shell.
  • What happens to the valence shell of chloride after it gains an electron?
    It becomes a full valence shell.
  • What is the charge of a sodium ion after it loses an electron?
    Positive.
  • What is the charge of a chloride ion after it gains an electron?
    Negative.
  • What is the role of electron transfer in ionic bonding?
    It creates ions with full valence shells, leading to the formation of ionic bonds.
  • What is the result of the electrical attraction between cations and anions?
    The formation of an ionic bond.
  • What is the common example of an ionic compound discussed in the lesson?
    Sodium chloride (NaCl).
  • What does the 't' in cation remind you of?
    The plus sign, indicating a positive charge.
  • What do the 'n's in anion remind you of?
    Negative charge.
  • What is the net charge of a neutral hydrogen atom?
    Zero, because it has equal numbers of protons and electrons.
  • What happens to a hydrogen atom when it gains an electron?
    It becomes a negatively charged anion.
  • What happens to a hydrogen atom when it loses an electron?
    It becomes a positively charged cation.